Raptors congratulate fired Dwane Casey on being finalist for Coach of the Year

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
The Raptors fired Dwane Casey on Friday.

Wednesday, he was named a finalist for Coach of the Year.

Raptors:

This looks awkward, but it fits Toronto’s stance. Even in his press conference following firing Casey, Raptors president Masai Ujiri said he believed Casey should win Coach of the Year and said he hopes Casey wins it.

Toronto can think both Casey did a good job this season and another coach would be better for the team going forward.

It’s a high-risk gamble to fire a coach so successful.

Sometimes, it pays off. The Warriors fired Mark Jackson then reached a far higher level with Steve Kerr. The Pistons fired Rick Carlisle then won a title and returned to the NBA Finals with Larry Brown. The Cavaliers fired David Blatt

Sometimes, it doesn’t. The Grizzlies didn’t get any better by dumping Lionel Hollins. The Bulls firing Tom Thibodeau for Fred Hoiberg didn’t solve all their problems. The Pistons firing Flip Saunders for Michael Curry hastened their downfall.

The Raptors aren’t content with just winning a lot in the regular season and stumbling in the playoffs every year. They were willing to fire a demonstrably good coach to raise their ceiling, and that’s fine. That doesn’t mean they must pretend the fired coach was no good.

Still, this looks funny. It’d be even more awkward if Casey actually wins Coach of the Year and accepts the award June 25 while coaching elsewhere or unemployed.

Report: Pistons considering Kiki VanDeWeghe, Ed Stefanski, Gersson Rosas, Trajan Langdon, Jeff Bower to run front office

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
The Pistons aren’t replacing Stan Van Gundy as president of basketball operations with Arn Tellem.

Whom might Detroit actually hire?

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Kiki VanDeWeghe ran the Nuggets (2001-06), and Ed Stefanski ran the 76ers (2007-10). There’s a fine line between being a retread and experienced, but neither VanDeWeghe (now best known for issuing fines and suspensions from the league office) nor Stefanski (now with the Grizzlies) is inspiring.

Gersson Rosas has worked his way up with the Rockets, who are known for their quality front office. A short stint with the Mavericks broke up his time in Houston and raises questions.

Trajan Langdon is the least experienced of these candidates. He played at Duke, in the NBA and overseas, gaining a variety of experiences in the process. He became a Spurs scout and now works for the Nets. Is he ready?

Jeff Bower, general manager under Van Gundy, is still working for the in-flux Pistons until his contract expires this summer. Given how Van Gundy’s tenure as president-coach ended, Bower would be an odd choice.

Shane Battier and Brent Barry were smart players with good interpersonal skills. They have promising front-office futures, though not the requisite experience necessary to be considered to run Detroit’s basketball operations. That they’re still the most exciting names mentioned says something about the pool of candidates.

Wizards’ Jason Smith opting into $5.45 million salary

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
John Wall wants the Wizards to add athletic bigs.

Jason Smith, though big, probably won’t satisfy the star guard.

Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

Wizards big man Jason Smith will exercise the player option in his contract and return for the 2018-19 season, he revealed to NBC Sports Washington on the Wizards Tipoff podcast.

Smith will make $5.45 million next season – far more than he could get on the open market. The hardly athletic 32-year-old didn’t even crack the playoff rotation this year. This was surely an easy call for him.

The Wizards are well above the projected luxury-tax line for next season. They might try to shed salary, and their centers – Marcin Gortat, Ian Mahinmi and Smith – would be a good place to start. Dumping Smith would require a sweetener, though his expiring contract could be useful in a larger trade.

Granting Wall’s requests and upgrading the roster? That’s even more difficult.

Rockets give Warriors their biggest playoff loss since signing Kevin Durant

By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2018, 11:35 PM EDT
The Warriors were treated as invincible ever since they signed Kevin Durant, and for the most, their play has only fueled the perception.

The Rockets looked like an atypically strong challenger, but a crushing Game 1 Golden State win in the conference finals instilled major doubt about Houston’s offense, defense and general ability to keep up.

The Rockets answered those question with a resounding 127-105 Game 2 win Wednesday to even the series, 1-1. The 22-point defeat is Golden State’s largest playoff loss since adding Durant, surpassing a 21-point setback to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of last year’s NBA Finals.

“We played harder and smarter than Game 1,” James Harden said. “That was the only difference. We didn’t switch up any strategies.”

Teams that split Games 1 and 2 of a best-of-series at home have won the series 61% of the time.

Will that hold for Houston, which – despite its regular-season superiority – is generally seen as worse than the defending-champion Warriors? We’ll learn more in Game 3 Sunday.

At minimum, the Rockets turned the tide after getting spanked in Game 1. Golden State proved over the last three years it could play at this level. Wednesday, Houston did, too.

The Rockets’ improvements, offensively and defensively, were all connected:

The Rockets don’t want to isolate all the time. They’ve just correctly determined isolation is their best counter to Golden State’s set, switching halfcourt defense.

But Houston – boosted, but not completely fueled by, tighter defense – pushed the ball more and faced the Warriors’ set defense less often.

James Harden (27 points on 9-of-24 shooting) and Chris Paul (16 points on 6-of-14 shooting) still carried the load when necessary. But the stars’ attention-drawing, a quicker pace and good ball movement allowed the supporting cast to thrive:

Kevin Durant (38 points) once again carried Golden State offensively, but he didn’t get much help. Stephen Curry (1-for-8 on 3-pointers) never found his range from deep. Klay Thompson (eight points on 3-of-11 shooting) didn’t get nearly as many open looks. The Rockets stayed closer to Thompson in part by exploiting the lack of scoring prowess by Draymond Green (six points and four turnovers in 37 minutes) and Andre Iguodala (five points and three turnovers in 27 minutes).

Now, it’s on the Warriors to make adjustments. They’ve been here before, and nobody is questioning whether they belong.

But nobody should be questioning the Rockets’ worthiness anymore, either.

Watch the actual NBA lottery drawing (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 16, 2018, 10:19 PM EDT
The Suns didn’t just win the lottery.

They also placed second and third.

Phoenix had its ping-pong-ball combination pulled first, second and third last night. With the No. 1 pick already given to the Suns, the second and third drawings were disregarded. Eventually, the Kings and Hawks landed the No. 2 and No. 3 picks.

The NBA released footage of the actual drawings, no doubt to quell absurd talk of the lottery being fixed. It won’t work. That representatives of each involved team are in the room doesn’t convince many fans. People enjoy conspiracy theories.

For the reasonable-minded, this is even more evidence in the overwhelming case that the lottery is on the up-and-up. For everyone, it’s an interesting look behind the scenes. And for a few, it’s a chance to comb the video for irregularities, real or imagined.