AP Photo/Michael Thomas

Mohamed Bamba’s wingspan measured at 7-foot-10, longest in NBA draft combine history

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2018, 4:06 PM EDT
1 Comment

Mohamed Bamba is an intriguing prospect likely to go near the top of the draft. A highly touted recruit, he solidified his stock during his freshman year at Texas. He covered a lot of ground defensively, protecting the rim and switching onto the perimeter. It was a lot of work.

Then, he elevated his stock even further simply by extending his arms.

Bamba had his wingspan measured at 7-foot-10. That’s the longest in the history of the NBA draft combine, with records dating back to 2000.

The wingspan leaderboard:

image

Wingspan is important, because taller people tend to be more clumsy running and jumping. Longer wingspans allow players to mirror the advantages of being tall without the shortcomings.

Bamba measured 6-foot-11.25 without shoes and 7-foot-0.75 in shoes. That gives him the second-largest standing reach in combine history at 9-foot-7.5. The record holder is Pavel Podkolzin, whom the Mavericks picked No. 21 in 2004 (via the Jazz, who officially drafted him). Podkolzin’s standing reach was 9-foot-8 (7-foot-3.5 without shoes, 7-foot-5.75 wingspan).

Bamba won’t have the longest in NBA history, though. The 7-foot-7 Manute Bol’s was reportedly 8-foot-6.

The time Metta World Peace cracked Michael Jordan’s ribs

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2018, 3:06 PM EDT
1 Comment

Metta World Peace has a lot of stories. Great stories.

Like how he wanted to be a math teacher growing up in Queensbridge.

I loved the solutions, I loved just numbers, and putting things together,” World Peace said.

He’s got stories from college — like the time he was offered $35,000 to throw a game. He’s got stories from his NBA life. He’s got stories about what it was like when he came out talking about mental illness publicly. He’s got stories from stints on “Big Brother” and “Dancing with the Stars.” He tells a lot of them in his new book that hit the shelves this week,No Malice: My Life in Basketball or: How a Kid from Queensbridge Survived the Streets, the Brawls, and Himself to Become an NBA Champion

And then there was the time he cracked Michael Jordan’s ribs in a game.

“I mean, that was a mistake,” World Peace admitted to NBC Sports. “I didn’t even know I did it until the next day. Then Michael Jordan called and said ‘don’t worry about it, everything’s going to be okay,’ because I was a little bit shaken. That was my favorite player. And I didn’t want that kind of media attention around me at the time.”

It happened in a summer pickup game in 2001, as World Peace tells it. At the time the then Ron Artest was playing for the Chicago Bulls, and Jordan was gearing up for his comeback with the Wizards. This was an early summer pick-up game, the kind of thing that happens between elite players as they try to hone their skills in the offseason. Even LeBron dropped in on these games — while he was still in high school.

“Me and Michael Jordan was playing hard,  it was summertime ball, and LeBron (James) was actually there, he was 15-or-16 years old [Ed. note: He was 16] — yea, he was keeping up, he was one of the best players there at that age — it was those days, it was just rough, rough basketball. But I think one of the reasons Michael Jordan came back and was playing so well was I was guarding him every single day, and I wasn’t playing around, you know? Maybe I helped him out a little bit…

“After I break his ribs he comes down, he’s holding his ribs a little bit, then he hits the game-winner on me. Then he walks off the floor, then he’s out for a couple of months.”

And the legend of Michael Jordan grows a little bit more.

Metta World Peace is now just trying to pass along the lessons he learned along his path. That’s part of what the new book is about. He’s also coaching, both as a player development guy with the South Bay Lakers — the Lakers G-League team — and with some youth teams. He wants others to get the chances he had.

“I feel like I have a real opportunity to come out the other side, 360 degrees plus, and show people that no matter what you go through, you keep fighting, and you get through it,” World Peace said. “It’s not all about becoming an NBA player, sometimes it’s about becoming your best self and making the biggest impact you can make…

“I really enjoy that I can say ‘I went through this’ and give it back. But I don’t want to be like ‘be like me,’ I’m more like ‘be like yourself.’”

World Peace was always himself. It’s what makes the book and his stories a good read.

 

 

Cavaliers player after regular-season loss, reportedly: ‘Danny Ainge is a f—ing thief’

AP Photo/Charles Krupa
By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2018, 2:06 PM EDT
4 Comments

LeBron James reportedly cooled on the Kyrie Irving trade before the season.

Either his belief became more explicitly entrenched, or he got company in the Cavaliers’ locker room.

Jason Lloyd of The Athletic:

This part of what the Cavs are fighting in the Eastern Conference finals – an unshakeable belief that Boston is outsmarting them. Celtics president Danny Ainge severely weakened Cleveland in the Irving trade, and the signs are still everywhere.

Isaiah Thomas was an unproductive malcontent while recovering from injury and Jae Crowder never looked comfortable with the Cavaliers. The No. 8 pick is nice, but it’s not helping this postseason. The players acquired from flipping Thomas and Crowder – George Hill, Rodney Hood, Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson – are barely doing much more.

How could LeBron and other Cavs see all that and believe their franchise is on the right track? How could that not distract them from the task at hand in these conference finals?

The best-run franchises have everyone pulling in the same direction, but that happens only when everyone trusts each other to do their jobs well. Cavaliers management hasn’t earned that.

Luka Doncic says he’s undecided about jumping to NBA this year

AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2018, 1:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Suns are rumored to draft DeAndre Ayton No. 1.

Does that leave Luka Doncic to the Kings at No. 2?

Doncic, via Alex Madrid of Eurohoops.net:

“Ι’m not sure if these are my last two games [in EuroLeague]. We have yet to make this decision. Perhaps after the season,” Doncic said.”

Doncic is set to lead Real Madrid in the EuroLeague Final Four this weekend. His focus is understandably on that.

This could be a benign comment to show Doncic’s commitment to his current team during the biggest part of the season. Even the surest-to-declare one-and-done college basketball players don’t state their draft intentions until their college team finishes its season.

But Doncic has rare leverage for a high pick. He could threaten to remain in Europe if not drafted by a preferred NBA team. That’s not to say he’ll go that route, but this response leaves the door open and raises intrigue.

Doncic can’t stop anyone from drafting him unless he withdraws from the draft by June 11. But he doesn’t have to sign in the NBA.

The draft is a control put in place unilaterally by management and current labor over future labor. I don’t blame draft prospects for exercising their limited leverage when they can.

Sacramento is still trying to escape its image as “basketball hell.” If Doncic doesn’t want to rush into that situation, it’d be understandable.

If Doncic postures about staying overseas, the Kings could try calling his bluff and drafting him anyway. The No. 2 pick’s projected NBA salary next year would be about $7.2 million. Signing immediately would also start the four-year clock until he could get a far more lucrative second deal. (First-round picks are bound by the rookie scale, which calls for four-year contracts, until three years after being drafted. Waiting to sign occasionally gets rookies bigger contracts in the first place.)

It’d be foolish to freak out over these comments from Doncic. But it’d also be a mistake to ignore them.

Rumor: Suns likely to draft DeAndre Ayton No. 1

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The Suns did the easy part, winning the lottery.

Now comes the hard part, choosing between DeAndre Ayton and Luka Doncic.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:

There are still more interviews and workouts to conduct. Phoenix needn’t make its choice now, and more information could tilt the scales.

But Ayton was already the widely expected pick. The 7-foot center is a physical force with diverse offensive skills. He has plenty of defensive tools, though he’s inconsistent on that end. The teenager has a bright future.

This would leave Doncic to the Kings at No. 2.