AP Photo/Brett Davis

Are Hawks teammates Taurean Prince and Dennis Schroder subtweeting each other?

By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2018, 5:06 PM EDT
3 Comments

Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder said he didn’t want to spend his prime on a cellar dweller and sounded open to a trade.

Atlanta forward Taurean Prince:

Schroder:

My usual warning: Risk reading into vague tweets at your own peril. Prince and Schroder could be talking about anything.

But many people think they’re talking about each other. If the players want to clear up that perception, they could.

It’s a rite of spring: LeBron James forced to carry Cavaliers

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 17, 2018, 7:04 PM EDT
1 Comment

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James recovered quickly from his neck strain. There’s still too much stress on his back.

He’s carrying the Cavaliers. It’s a springtime tradition.

As has been the case for much of his 15-year career, James has had to perform at an extraordinary level throughout these playoffs, most recently in Cleveland’s Game 2 loss at Boston.

Bouncing back after taking a blow to the jaw from Jayson Tatum‘s shoulder that violently twisted his head and sent a chill down the spines of Cleveland fans, James finished with 42 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

It was not enough, however. His teammates failed him and the Cavs fell into a 2-0 hole in the Eastern Conference finals.

Kevin Love (22 points, 15 rebounds) helped, so did Kyle Korver (four 3-pointers) and Tristan Thompson (8 points, 7 rebounds). But too many other Cavs ranged from mediocre to awful.

If Cleveland is to even the series at home, that has to change starting in Game 3 on Saturday.

“We have to ramp it up,” said J.R. Smith, who didn’t score in Game 2 and committed a critical flagrant foul. “We’re playing too slow. We’re making `Bron play hero ball, which is tough to do, especially in the Eastern Conference finals. We got to help him. With that said, we have to give him an opportunity to make him feel confident to give us the ball so we can make the right plays. We got to help him and he’s got to help us.”

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said James “did everything” in practice Thursday, but the 33-year-old had left the floor by the time media members were allowed in for interviews. James was spotted in the fitness and training area inside the facility.

Lue said the Cavs spent time breaking down video of the two losses. There was plenty to dissect.

Cleveland has had puzzling defensive lapses, and Lue said there were up to nine instances in Game 2 alone where communication breakdowns led to easy baskets or open shots for the Celtics.

On offense, Lue feels Smith and point guard George Hill, who have been outscored 72-12 in two games by Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier, need to be more aggressive and attack the basket.

Smith believes it’s simpler than that.

“Make shots, that’s the only thing we can do,” said Smith, who is 2 for 17 and 0 for 7 on 3-pointers in the series. “I mean obviously we can do more on the defensive side, but our main focus is to make shots right now when we get it. If we don’t have them, try to make the next-best play. Right now `Bron and Kev are working overly hard, trying to carry us. We just got to step up and do our job.”

But talking a good game is one thing, playing one is another. The Cavs don’t have time for speeches or excuses. With their season inching toward danger, results are all that matter.

Hill didn’t record an assist in 28 minutes in Game 1 and had three points in Game 2. He missed time in the opening round against Indiana with back spasms and has been puzzled by his drop-off after playing so well in Cleveland’s sweep over Toronto.

“I’m trying to figure it out myself,” he said. “I think a little bit of just trying to be more involved offensively, trying to be more involved defensively, not waiting until a play is possibly called and things like that to go do it. I’ve just got to be more assertive, I’ve got to play with that edge like I did in the second series

“There’s no one to blame but myself. You’ve got to look yourself in the mirror and say, `What can I do better?”‘

The Cavs know they need to be more physical after the Celtics took the fight to them in Boston.

Lue raised some eyebrows following Game 2 when he described Boston’s players as “gooning up” the series. Lue explained he wasn’t being critical.

“It’s not a bad thing to goon it up,” he said. “Like, they’re taking hard fouls, they’re being physical. They’re playing playoff basketball. So that’s all I meant by it.”

Thompson said he loves that Boston is playing “hard and chippy.” But he knows if the Cavs don’t ease the burden on James, this fight could be over sooner than expected.

“Other guys have to contribute and other guys have to step up,” Tristan Thompson said. “Of course, it’s a huge luxury having LeBron on our team. At the same time, we have to be ready to play and we have to do our job.”

And get off James’ back.

 

Victor Oladipo to be honorary pace car driver at Indianapolis 500

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2018, 6:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Just in case you wondered how much Victor Oladipo was loved in Indiana…

The former Indiana Hoosier star returned to the state this season as a Pacer and had a breakout season — 23.1 points per game and was the focal point of the Pacers’ offense, plus he played lockdown defense. He led the Pacers to 48 wins and Indiana gave Cleveland all it could handle in a seven-game first round series. All that has made Oladipo the runaway favorite to win Most Improved Player, and he could well land an All-NBA nod as well.

And now he’s going to drive the pace car at the Indianapolis 500.

Well, he’s the honorary pace car driver, but he will be behind the wheel of a 2019 Corvette ZR1 Pace Car and lead the field of 33 around the track, it was announced Thursday.

“This is a tremendous honor for me,” Oladipo said. “I’m so thankful Indiana continues to embrace me, from Indiana University to the Pacers and now the Indianapolis 500, the greatest race in the world…. Excited is a huge understatement to how I feel about this. I can’t wait.”

It’s going to be an interesting offseason for the Pacers as their timeline changes and they look to put players around Oladipo that can help the team win now. While that goes on, Oladipo should savor the fruits of his labor. And getting to drive an Indy Pace Car is one of those.

Mohamed Bamba’s wingspan measured at 7-foot-10, longest in NBA draft combine history

AP Photo/Michael Thomas
By Dan FeldmanMay 17, 2018, 4:06 PM EDT
6 Comments

Mohamed Bamba is an intriguing prospect likely to go near the top of the draft. A highly touted recruit, he solidified his stock during his freshman year at Texas. He covered a lot of ground defensively, protecting the rim and switching onto the perimeter. It was a lot of work.

Then, he elevated his stock even further simply by extending his arms.

Bamba had his wingspan measured at 7-foot-10. That’s the longest in the history of the NBA draft combine, with records dating back to 2000.

The wingspan leaderboard:

image

Wingspan is important, because taller people tend to be more clumsy running and jumping. Longer wingspans allow players to mirror the advantages of being tall without the shortcomings.

Bamba measured 6-foot-11.25 without shoes and 7-foot-0.75 in shoes. That gives him the second-largest standing reach in combine history at 9-foot-7.5. The record holder is Pavel Podkolzin, whom the Mavericks picked No. 21 in 2004 (via the Jazz, who officially drafted him). Podkolzin’s standing reach was 9-foot-8 (7-foot-3.5 without shoes, 7-foot-5.75 wingspan).

Bamba won’t have the longest in NBA history, though. The 7-foot-7 Manute Bol’s was reportedly 8-foot-6.

The time Metta World Peace cracked Michael Jordan’s ribs

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 17, 2018, 3:06 PM EDT
3 Comments

Metta World Peace has a lot of stories. Great stories.

Like how he wanted to be a math teacher growing up in Queensbridge.

I loved the solutions, I loved just numbers, and putting things together,” World Peace said.

He’s got stories from college — like the time he was offered $35,000 to throw a game. He’s got stories from his NBA life. He’s got stories about what it was like when he came out talking about mental illness publicly. He’s got stories from stints on “Big Brother” and “Dancing with the Stars.” He tells a lot of them in his new book that hit the shelves this week,No Malice: My Life in Basketball or: How a Kid from Queensbridge Survived the Streets, the Brawls, and Himself to Become an NBA Champion

And then there was the time he cracked Michael Jordan’s ribs in a game.

“I mean, that was a mistake,” World Peace admitted to NBC Sports. “I didn’t even know I did it until the next day. Then Michael Jordan called and said ‘don’t worry about it, everything’s going to be okay,’ because I was a little bit shaken. That was my favorite player. And I didn’t want that kind of media attention around me at the time.”

It happened in a summer pickup game in 2001, as World Peace tells it. At the time the then Ron Artest was playing for the Chicago Bulls, and Jordan was gearing up for his comeback with the Wizards. This was an early summer pick-up game, the kind of thing that happens between elite players as they try to hone their skills in the offseason. Even LeBron dropped in on these games — while he was still in high school.

“Me and Michael Jordan was playing hard,  it was summertime ball, and LeBron (James) was actually there, he was 15-or-16 years old [Ed. note: He was 16] — yea, he was keeping up, he was one of the best players there at that age — it was those days, it was just rough, rough basketball. But I think one of the reasons Michael Jordan came back and was playing so well was I was guarding him every single day, and I wasn’t playing around, you know? Maybe I helped him out a little bit…

“After I break his ribs he comes down, he’s holding his ribs a little bit, then he hits the game-winner on me. Then he walks off the floor, then he’s out for a couple of months.”

And the legend of Michael Jordan grows a little bit more.

Metta World Peace is now just trying to pass along the lessons he learned along his path. That’s part of what the new book is about. He’s also coaching, both as a player development guy with the South Bay Lakers — the Lakers G-League team — and with some youth teams. He wants others to get the chances he had.

“I feel like I have a real opportunity to come out the other side, 360 degrees plus, and show people that no matter what you go through, you keep fighting, and you get through it,” World Peace said. “It’s not all about becoming an NBA player, sometimes it’s about becoming your best self and making the biggest impact you can make…

“I really enjoy that I can say ‘I went through this’ and give it back. But I don’t want to be like ‘be like me,’ I’m more like ‘be like yourself.’”

World Peace was always himself. It’s what makes the book and his stories a good read.

 

 