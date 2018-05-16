Victor Oladipo, Clint Capela, Spencer Dinwiddie finalists for Most Improved Player

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just 17 minutes after his season ended, Victor Oladipo texted his trainer about preparing for next season.

That mentality will almost assuredly win him Most Improved Player this season, maybe even unanimously.

He’s one of three finalists for the award, which will be presented June 25:

Oladipo developed the approach of a go-to player, got into great shape (which allowed him to still thrive defensively despite his greater offensive responsibilities) and improved his pull-up 3-pointer. And he got traded to a team that needed him to blossom. Put it all together, and he went from a borderline starter to a true star. He deserves this award.

Capela and Dinwiddie are also deserving of recognition. Capela became a defensive anchor in Houston’s switch-heavy scheme, and he developed the skills to thrive with James Harden and Chris Paul in the pick-and-roll. Dinwiddie had an incredible journey to this point.

Dinwiddie thinks he should get consideration to win this award. I wouldn’t go that far. This is Oladipo’s to runaway with.