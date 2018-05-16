Getty

DeMarcus Cousins unfollows New Orleans Pelicans on Instagram (PHOTOS)

By Dane CarbaughMay 16, 2018, 7:48 AM EDT
It seems ridiculous to pay attention to social media too carefully. Then you have a situation like what happened with Dennis Schröder this week and you remember that it’s probably a good idea.

Enter DeMarcus Cousins.

The New Orleans Pelicans big man is due for a big contract this summer. Cousins is recovering from a torn achilles but he’s still one of the best centers in the NBA. However, the Pelicans were able to sweep the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs and there’s been some question about whether or not the team will want to keep Cousins.

That’s before you even consider the cap implications of signing Cousins. According to Basketball Reference, New Orleans has $96 million committed in 2018-19, meaning they would have to go significantly over the cap to sign Cousins this July.

So, admittedly, the relationship is up in the air.

That’s probably what peaked the interest of users on Instagram on Tuesday, who noticed that Cousins had unfollowed his own team on the media sharing app. That same user asked Cousins why he unfollowed the Pelicans, to which he responded simply “cause I’m grown”.

What does this mean? Maybe nothing. Maybe everything. It’s not just Schröder who has made this move. In the NFL we saw Julio Jones send Atlanta Falcons fans into a tizzy after unfollowing the team on social media.

It’s not helpful, let’s at least put it at that. Free agency officially opens on July 1.

Rockets have much to improve heading into Game 2 vs Warriors

Associated PressMay 16, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets have plenty of things to fix after squandering their coveted home-court advantage in the Western Conference finals.

Tops on their list: limiting turnovers, eliminating open 3s and making things tougher on the Golden State Warriors – particularly Kevin Durant.

“Kevin Durant and (Stephen) Curry, they’re good. So they’re going to make” shots, Houston coach Mike D’Antoni said. “Our head can’t explode that they go one-on-one and make shots … you have to be able to absorb some of their greatness; at the same time, don’t make the mental errors that we did. That would accumulate for 15, 20 points, and that’s the difference in the game.”

Some almost sounds like the Rockets will have to play almost perfect beat the Warriors. They wouldn’t go as far as to say that, but James Harden, who scored 41 in Game 1, did say that at this level the margin for error gets razor thin.

“It’s the (conference) finals,” he said. “There’s four teams here for a reason. Obviously these four teams have done great things all year. You can’t make the same mental mistakes like you’re in a regular season.”

There were plenty of Rockets miscues in Game 1.

They coughed up the ball 13 times on Monday and the Warriors outscored the Rockets 18-3 on fast break points en route to a 119-106 victory. Klay Thompson scored 28 points and made 6 of 15 3-point attempts on a night Harden lamented that about 10 of those looks were wide-open. Thompson’s performance came on top of Durant scoring 37 points, mostly by knocking down long 2’s when he was matched up against smaller defenders.

That said, what the Rockets won’t do in Game 2 on Wednesday night is change what they’ve done all year and what led to them winning a franchise-record 65 games in the regular season to earn the top-seed.

“We are who we are, and we’re pretty good at it,” D’Antoni said. “We can’t get off who we are. Embrace it. Just be a better (version) of who we are and don’t worry if somebody else solves the puzzle a different way … we’ve got to play at our strengths.”

For the defending champion Warriors, they masterfully answered the challenge of opening a playoff series on the road for the first time since 2014. After falling behind by nine points early in front of a raucous Houston crowd, they settled down and led for most of the second half en route to the victory.

But playing in a franchise-record fourth straight conference finals, the Warriors know that they can’t let up after wrestling homecourt advantage away from the Rockets.

“That was a big win. We’re not going to downplay it,” Thompson said. “But we’re not satisfied. We have a golden opportunity tomorrow to take a good lead. You have to have a short memory in the playoffs, because the next game will come at you fast, and it might feel good to win, but it’s a seven-game series for a reason.”

Now they believe they’re up for an even bigger test in Game 2, with the Rockets desperate not to head to Oakland in a 0-2 hole. But they insist they won’t approach this game any differently than they did the opener.

“I think the game really came down to staying solid and allowing our talent to shine through,” coach Steve Kerr said. “We have so many gifted players, that as long as we’re solid with the ball, we don’t make mistakes, defend with intensity, then our talent’s going to take over.”

To counteract all of that talent, the Rockets must find a way to get more players involved offensively to provide support for Harden. Chris Paul scored 23 points on Monday, but P.J. Tucker and Trevor Ariza, who combined to average almost 18 points in Houston’s first 10 postseason games, managed just nine points combined in Game 1.

Part of the struggles came from Ariza getting into foul trouble early, picking up his fifth foul with about 10 minutes left in the third quarter. While the Rockets still expect Durant to get his points, they hope Ariza will be able to stay on the floor more on Wednesday to try and make him work harder for them.

The Rockets insist that they aren’t going to let the disappointment of their loss in the opener bleed into Game 2. Harden took it upon himself to check in with his teammates after Game 1, calling them up to see if they had their heads in the right place and remind them that there’s a lot more to play for.

“I wanted to make sure that they’re good and they’re in a good place,” he said. “All the guys seem happy and motivated. So we watch film, we can correct some things, and (Wednesday) we should be better.”

 

Report: With second pick, Kings will take Ayton or Doncic, whichever Suns do not

By Kurt HelinMay 16, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
For the first time in franchise history, the Phoenix Suns will have the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

The consensus top pick is Deandre Ayton out of Arizona, the incredibly skilled and athletic big man who fits the modern game. However, second on most lists is Serbian sensation Luka Doncic, and the Suns new head coach is Igor Kokoskov, the Serbian National Team coach, who has a long relationship with Doncic and knows the player well. Maybe they go with the player the coach knows best.

Whoever they pick, the Kings will take the other with the No. 2 pick, reports Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com.

Most teams have those two in the top two slots on the board. Where this draft gets interesting is with the Hawks at three, teams are divided who they have there.

If this draft follows form, the Kings will end up with Doncic. He would fit well as a second playmaker playing the three, with D’Aaron Fox at the point and Bogdan Bogdanovic as a shooter/scorer at the two guard between them (Doncic and Bogdanovic would really be interchangeable wings at the two/three). If Skal Labissiere can develop into the four the Kings’ hope and Willie Cauley-Stein finds his footing at the five, Sacramento may have the makings of something.

LeBron James takes shot to jaw from Jayson Tatum (VIDEO)

Associated PressMay 16, 2018, 2:00 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) Cavaliers forward LeBron James left Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Tuesday night and went to the Cleveland locker room in the second quarter after colliding with Boston’s Jayson Tatum under the basket.

He returned a few minutes later and finished out the half with what the Cavaliers said was a strained neck.

James was under the basket when he collided with Tatum, whose shoulder hit James squarely in the jaw. James was shown rubbing his chin, and then he went to the locker room.

After scoring just 15 points in Boston’s Game 1 blowout, James had 21 in the first quarter on Tuesday night. He finished the half with 25 points, six assists and four rebounds.

JR Smith gets Flagrant 1 for pushing Al Horford in the back while airborne (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 15, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: NBA officials made a questionable call regarding a player ejection in a meaningful playoff game.

On Tuesday night, Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith was given a Flagrant 1 for pushing Boston Celtics big man Al Horford during an alley-oop attempt. Smith made no attempt to make a play on the ball, and Horford was sent careening under the basket near the stanchion.

That caused Marcus Smart to get in Smith’s face, with the two pushing until they were separated.

Both players were impotently assessed a technical foul, and Smith was given a Flagrant 1.

Just for fun, let’s review the definition of a Flagrant 2, via the NBA website.

A flagrant foul-penalty (2) is unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent. It is an unsportsmanlike act and the offender is ejected immediately.

The NBA prides itself on making sure players aren’t making dangerous plays toward each other, especially in the playoffs. The league made an entire rule about landing space after Zaza Pachulia injured Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs.

That refs allowed Smith to continue playing is embarrassing to the league. Smith’s foul was a textbook example of a Flagrant 2, and the double-tech after was a bit of an insult.

Smart and Celtics took Game 2, but no doubt the league should be looking at Smith’s dangerous actions further in the coming week.

At least Boston fans got a chant going to help assuage their feelings (NSFW):