Report: Bucks hiring Mike Budenholzer

The Bucks and Raptors were reportedly focused on former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer in their searches.

Milwaukee got him.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Mike Budenholzer has reached an agreement to become the Milwaukee Bucks coach, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 16, 2018

This is a strong hire for a team ready to reach the next level.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a superstar. Khris Middleton is a borderline All-Star. Eric Bledsoe is a solid starter.

Coaching was holding back Milwaukee.

That’s unlikely to be the case anymore.

Budenholzer brings a strong track record of a flowing offense, sound defense and player development.

The Celtics and 76ers are rightfully seen as the top Eastern Conference contenders once LeBron James‘ reign ends. But don’t exclude the Bucks from the conversation. They’re also a challenger.

More immediately, this hire will be felt in Toronto and Atlanta.

The Raptors must move onto another choice to guide their very good team. Maybe they’ll now hire one of their strong internal candidates – assistant coaches Nick Nurse and Rex Kalamian and minor-league coach Jerry Stackhouse. Stan Van Gundy, Steve Clifford and Monty Williams carry impressive head-coaching experience if Toronto wants someone more proven.

Unlike the Raptors, the Hawks are a winner in this. They will no longer have to pay Budenholzer his full salary.