Brad Stevens, Dwane Casey, Quin Snyder finalists for Coach of the Year

Fear not, Brad Stevens zealots.
Unlike the NBA’s 30 coaches (who submitted only one name each), some of the the 100-ish voting media members (who had three ranked spots on each of their ballots) chose Stevens as their Coach of the Year.
The Celtics coach is one of three finalists for the more-prestigious award:
- Brad Stevens (Celtics)
- Dwane Casey (Raptors)
- Quin Snyder (Jazz)
The Raptors, of course, fired Casey after they stumbled in the playoffs yet again. But Casey did a fantastic job in the regular season – guiding Toronto to a franchise-record 59 wins, revamping the offense and empowering the bench. His peers gave him their version of this award. If Casey wins the more-official Coach of the Year on June 25 while unemployed or working elsewhere, it could make for an awkward moment.
Stevens is also a strong contender for the award. He did an excellent job keeping the injury-riddled Celtics humming. Keeping it up deep into the playoffs is even more impressive, but this is a regular-season award.
Snyder did a tremendous job keeping Utah humming after Gordon Hayward left, the team started slow and Rudy Gobert got hurt. Many teams would have thrown in the towel. The Jazz rallied to make the playoffs, with Snyder’s smart X-and-O work helping the cause.
There are many tough cuts here – Mike D’Antoni (Rockets), Gregg Popovich (Spurs), Doc Rivers (Clippers), Nate McMillan (Pacers), Terry Stotts (Trail Blazers), Brett Brown (76ers). It was a crowded race, and assessing coaching – especially from the outside – is difficult. The only wrong choice is insisting one of the omitted coaches was unquestionably better than Stevens, Casey or Snyder.
The NBA will reveal its major individual honors June 25 in a televised award show.
James Harden will almost certainly win Most Valuable Player this season.
It doesn’t matter that LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo advocated for themselves. It doesn’t matter that Harden’s style of play grates. It doesn’t matter how he performs in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals tonight.
The Rockets superstar will likely claim the NBA’s premier regular-season award when it’s presented June 25.
Until then, we just know he’s one of three finalists:
James Harden (Rockets)
LeBron James (Cavaliers
Anthony Davis (Pelicans)
Harden scored an NBA-high 30.4 points per game, maintaining his efficiency and distributing, to lead the league’s best offense. Add improved defense in Houston’s switching scheme, and Harden was the main reason the Rockets finished with the NBA’s best record.
LeBron was mostly awesome, but his effort and focus waned in January. Davis did a great job lifting the Pelicans into the playoffs after DeMarcus Cousins got hurt.
The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is a tough exclusion. I bet LeBron, Davis and Antetokounmpo were 2-4 in varying orders on many ballots (which called for five selections).
The NBA delaying revealing its regular-season awards until after the playoffs comes with one major upside – a TV special that can be monetized.
But it also sucks the enthusiasm out of the honors. After the drama of a lengthy and high-stakes postseason, who cares about the best performances in a relative mundane regular season?
That can perhaps be felt most strongly in Defensive Player of the Year. Nobody produced an elite defensive season that a national audience will be excited to celebrate months later, and all three finalists have already been eliminated from the playoffs:
Kawhi Leonard missed nearly the entire season. Draymond Green didn’t bring full effort. Andre Roberson got hurt after a strong start to the season.
And with that, three prime candidates didn’t become (or deserve to be) finalists.
I’d pick Gobert, but even he missed 26 games. Nobody sustained elite defense for a large portion of the regular season. How many people will care June 25 who voters deemed came closest?
Sometimes, the most productive overall reserve wins Sixth Man of the Year. Usually, though, the award goes to the highest-scoring reserve.
When both those players are the same, it’s easy.
Lou Williams – who averaged 22.6 points per game, third-most ever for a Sixth Man of the Year-eligible player* – is deserves to and will likely win the honor when it’s presented June 25. For now, we just know the finalists:
*Ricky Pierce averaged 23.0 points per game for the 1989-90 Bucks. Michael Jordan averaged 22.7 points per game for the 1985-86 Bulls, though he played just 18 games, including seven starts.
Williams (2015) and Gordon (2017) have both previously won this award.
Gordon had a nice season, but he fits the high-scoring model that attracts voters more than he fits the best overall reserve.
VanVleet was a key piece of a deep and dominant Toronto bench.