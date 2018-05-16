Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum finalists for Rookie of the Year

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Ben Simmons–Donovan Mitchell Rookie of the Year debate turned petty – from Philadelphia to Utah to Boston to Miami.

Who will actually win the award, though?

The finalists for the award, which will be announced June 25:

Ben Simmons (76ers)

Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)

Jayson Tatum (Celtics)

Tatum is included here because there had to be three finalists. This is a two-man race. If the award included the playoffs, when Tatum has elevated his game even higher, voters would have plenty to re-think. But they made their selections at the end of the regular season, and Tatum didn’t quite hold up on the level of Simmons and Mitchell.

I’d give the edge to Simmons, whose all-around game was so impressive and who didn’t have as sharp of early growing pains as Mitchell. But I would only be slightly surprised if Mitchell won.