Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum finalists for Rookie of the Year

The Ben Simmons–Donovan Mitchell Rookie of the Year debate turned petty – from Philadelphia to Utah to Boston to Miami.
Who will actually win the award, though?
The finalists for the award, which will be announced June 25:
- Ben Simmons (76ers)
- Donovan Mitchell (Jazz)
- Jayson Tatum (Celtics)
Tatum is included here because there had to be three finalists. This is a two-man race. If the award included the playoffs, when Tatum has elevated his game even higher, voters would have plenty to re-think. But they made their selections at the end of the regular season, and Tatum didn’t quite hold up on the level of Simmons and Mitchell.
I’d give the edge to Simmons, whose all-around game was so impressive and who didn’t have as sharp of early growing pains as Mitchell. But I would only be slightly surprised if Mitchell won.
The Bucks and Raptors were reportedly focused on former Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer in their searches.
Milwaukee got him.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
This is a strong hire for a team ready to reach the next level.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a superstar. Khris Middleton is a borderline All-Star. Eric Bledsoe is a solid starter.
Coaching was holding back Milwaukee.
That’s unlikely to be the case anymore.
Budenholzer brings a strong track record of a flowing offense, sound defense and player development.
The Celtics and 76ers are rightfully seen as the top Eastern Conference contenders once LeBron James‘ reign ends. But don’t exclude the Bucks from the conversation. They’re also a challenger.
More immediately, this hire will be felt in Toronto and Atlanta.
The Raptors must move onto another choice to guide their very good team. Maybe they’ll now hire one of their strong internal candidates – assistant coaches Nick Nurse and Rex Kalamian and minor-league coach Jerry Stackhouse. Stan Van Gundy, Steve Clifford and Monty Williams carry impressive head-coaching experience if Toronto wants someone more proven.
Unlike the Raptors, the Hawks are a winner in this. They will no longer have to pay Budenholzer his full salary.
Back in 2013, when then Rockets’ coach Kevin McHale took time off after the death of his daughter, Kelvin Sampson took over in the interim and turned heads to lead the team to a strong showing. That led to Sampson being a guy who got a ton of interviews for head coaching jobs — Sixers, Bobcats, Bucks, Suns, and Hawks — but after landing none of them he took a job back in college at the University of Houston.
Now it sounds like Sampson may get his NBA shot after all. From Marc Stein of the New York Times.
Orlando is a team with some talent on the roster — Aaron Gordon, Evan Fournier — that has never quite fit together well and needs a bit of a makeover. That starts with what they do with the No. 6 pick in the upcoming draft.
Sampson could work as part of that future — a guy who players like, who has developed guys and has a good mind for Xs and Os. This is potentially a good fit.
With so little news leaking out of Orlando on their search, it’s hard to say how far down the road with Sampson they are. It looks like they are leaning toward a first-time NBA coach (a smart move in their situation) and Sampson would be a good fit.
The Cleveland Cavaliers got lucky with this one.
J.R. Smith shoved an airborne player — at that point, a defenseless player — and sent Al Horford flying into the stanchion. It was a cheap play that could have led to an injury. Smith got a Flagrant 1 penalty for the incident, but no ejection.
Now, no fine or suspension either, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Marcus Smart came charging in to defend his player, as he should, and got a technical for that. Smith got a technical, too.
If this happened during a regular season game and not the conference finals, would the punishment have been different? The league will deny it, but I think it would be. If Horford had been injured on the exact same play, it would have been — the result shouldn’t matter, it was the action itself, but the league would have gone and eye for an eye. The NBA just doesn’t want key players out for the postseason.
If we can get 2015-16 Isaiah Thomas back — the Boston edition, or even one of the versions before that — the NBA will be a much more entertaining place next season.
After a train wreck of a season split between Cleveland and Los Angeles, Isaiah Thomas had surgery to repair the torn labrum in his hip, and he is apparently feeling much better.
It’s a good sign. We all want the one-and-only Sacramento Pizza Guy back.
Tweets alone are not going to get Thomas the Brinks truck backing up to his door he wants. As he has had to do his entire career, Thomas is going to have to prove himself to the many doubters. Teams are going to be cautious with him this summer. He’s already known to be a defensive liability, and coming off surgery into a very tight free agent market a big deal is not likely on the table. Thomas could find himself taking a shorter one or one+one contract to re-establish his ability to play and his reputation.
Here’s hoping he does.