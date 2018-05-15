Phoenix Suns win NBA Draft Lottery, will make franchise’s first No. 1 pick ever

Deandre Ayton. Marvin Bagley III. Luka Doncic. Jaren Jackson Jr. Mohamed Bamba.
It’s considered a top-heavy draft class in 2018 with potential franchise players at the top, and the Phoenix Suns will have their pick of all of them.
The Suns tanked their way to the worst record in the NBA last season and it paid off Tuesday night as the team with the best odds — a 25 percent chance at the top — won the NBA Draft lottery. This will be the first time in the history of the Suns’ franchise they have the No. 1 pick.
Now those Suns face an interesting choice: They just hired Igor Kokoskov, the long-time NBA assistant coach (most recently with Utah) as their head coach; he is also the Serbian national team coach and has an excellent relationship with and scouting report on Doncic. That said, Ayton is the guy on top of most team’s draft boards and he attended the University of Arizona just down the I 10.
The big moves were below it.
The Sacramento Kings moved up to the No. 2 slot from what was the seventh best lottery odds — the Kings had just a 6 percent chance of landing the second pick. They will be able to put someone out there to play with last year’s rookies D’Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic.
The Atlanta Hawks moved up one spot — they had the fourth best odds and will be picking third as they add to their rebuild efforts.
That means the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic, and Chicago Bulls all slid down a spot from their projected spots.
Here are the full Draft Lottery results, and the draft order:
1 Phoenix Suns
2 Sacramento Kings
3 Atlanta Hawks
4 Memphis Grizzlies
5 Dallas Mavericks
6 Orlando Magic
7 Chicago Bulls
8 Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets)
9 New York Knicks
10 Philadelphia 76ers
11 Charlotte Hornets
12 Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons)
13 Los Angeles Clippers
14 Denver Nuggets
Remaining Draft Order:
15 Washington Wizards
16 Phoenix Suns (via Heat)
17 Milwaukee Bucks
18 San Antonio Spurs
19 Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves)
20 Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder)
21 Utah Jazz
22 Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans)
23 Indiana Pacers
24 Portland Trail Blazers
25 Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers)
26 Philadelphia 76ers
27 Boston Celtics
28 Golden State Warriors
29 Brooklyn Nets
30 Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets)
The Knicks like having celebrities at their games — it’s good for the buzz in the building, the brand. So, like other NBA teams, they paper the house and give tickets to celebrities in prime spots. (Not Jack Nicholson, for the record he pays for those Lakers’ seats).
Actor Ethan Hawke — Dead Poet’s Society, Reality Bites, Training Day, The Purge, and who could forget Predestination… well, a lot of people — was one of those celebrities. He had grown up in the greater New York region and was a big Knicks fan — one who got those gift tickets from the team.
Until he publicly criticized the team. From The Bill Simmons Podcast, here is a transcript of Hawke talking Knicks tickets and how he lost them after criticizing them for keeping Carmelo Anthony. (Hat tip CBS Sports.)
“I’ve been a Knicks fan for a long time, but I got kicked out of the Garden. They won’t give me tickets anymore…
“I really was vocal on some talk shows like this that I thought it was a huge mistake to let Mike (D’Antoni) go and I would have bet on Mike (D’Antoni) before I bet on Melo….
“One person who owns (the team doesn’t like him)… I called up one night and they said it would be $7,800. I was like, ‘Oh, um, oh, why is this the first time you guys are charging me?’ They said that you should have thought of that before you went on the Jimmy Fallon Show. I was like, ‘Wow, this is real.’ So I’ve apologized publicly many times to try and get my seats again.”
These were free tickets, so let’s not shed too many tears for Hawke here.
However, if criticizing James Dolan or ‘Melo or the Knicks’ decisions costs you seats, would there be anyone left in New York who could go to games?
Consider it another reminder of the rather overly controlling, image-conscious, dictatorial atmosphere Dolan has created in Madison Square Garden. Hopefully, the new front office combo of Steve Mills and Scott Perry, along with new coach David Fizdale, can navigate away from and shield the basketball side from too much of that and allow it to flourish.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver is just starting to publicly acknowledge the elephant in the room – tanking.
Everyone else is already doing and talking about it.
Here’s yet another example.
Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN:
One afternoon soon after this year’s All-Star break, a general manager of a team destined for the lottery was on the phone with a counterpart presiding over a playoff-bound squad. The call was a routine check-in to yak about league business and trade gossip. With the two teams coincidentally scheduled to face one another that night, the executive presiding over the tank job squawked to his more fortunate counterpart, “Please don’t tell me you’re resting any of your main guys tonight.”
The last thing that exec’s team needed was a win, as he was trying to position his organization for the best chance to have its choice of top talent in June’s NBA draft.
The tanking general manager was kidding on the square.
He obviously had no control whether the playoff-bound team rested its top players. I’d be shocked if his off-hand comment had any effect.
But we’re supposed to believe someone so heavily incentivized to tank and who talks about tanking isn’t actually making any decisions to decrease his team’s chances of winning?
Yeah, right.
How far are the Toronto Raptors going to go with their shakeup?
They have already fired coach Dwane Casey after a 59-win season, bringing in a new voice to a good lineup. Is a new voice and some new sets enough? Or is it time for a big roster move — trading DeMar DeRozan?
The Raptors considered that a year ago and may well consider it again, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, in his weekly newsletter.
Word is that the Raptors quietly explored their DeMar DeRozan trade options last summer — before they had any inkling that a breakout season was looming — and I’d fully expect Toronto to explore those possibilities again. Not just with DeRozan but with anyone and everyone on the roster.
Teams test the market for their best players more than most fans think, not because they want to make a trade but because they want to know the market value of a player. Does the team value its star more than other teams? Undervalue? It’s information a GM wants, even if he has zero intention of pulling the trigger on a trade.
We don’t know how far the Raptors went down that road. We don’t know yet how far they would drive down it now. If the Raptors want to shake up the roster, a DeRozan trade is the most likely way. (Nobody is taking on Serge Ibaka‘s anchor of a contract, and while Jonas Valanciunas provides value on the court, the Raptors would have to throw in the sweetener of a quality young player to get another team to bite.
DeRozan is their most valuable trade asset if they want to go that way, an All-Star wing who can fill up the scoreboard — 23 points and 5.2 assists per game last season. He can get his shot, a lot of teams need that. He’s also owed $55.5 million guaranteed over the next two seasons with a player option at $27.7 million the year after that. Not many teams can or would take that on, and the Raptors are not looking to rebuild so they will want players back who can help them now.
A deal is not impossible with another team frustrated with their standing and roster, looking to shake things up (there are a number of those around the league right now). Maybe they can get in on a blockbuster deal if Kawhi Leonard becomes available (he’s not now, and could the Raptors re-sign him after his contract ends in 2019?), or some other superstar.
More than likely, the Raptors will run it back with mostly the same roster. Masai Ujiri will explore his options, but outside of changing the coach they are limited.
Marcus Morris drew a lot of attention for lauding his own defense of LeBron James before the Celtics and Cavaliers began the Eastern Conference finals. (Morris backed it up in Game 1.)
But Morris’ self-praise came with humbler context. He called LeBron the best player in the NBA. He noted Kawhi Leonard was better at defending LeBron. He emphasized that slowing LeBron wouldn’t be a one-man job.
This isn’t as subdued.
Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:
Morris waited next in the long line of LeBron defenders, and so he studied the tendencies of the ones who came before. He watched plays on Synergy. He downloaded clips on YouTube. He projected games on his flat screen, pressing the rewind button once, twice, then three times just to figure out what, if anything, he could take from the previous two playoff teams that had been vanquished by the King.
Morris sought inspiration, but he stumbled upon a harsh truth.
“Them dudes can’t guard. That’s what I did pick up,” Morris said, bluntly.
Bojan Bogdanovic, Lance Stephenson, Thaddeus Young, O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam can (some reasonably, others not) object – from home.
Morris is busy readying for what will likely be a bounce-back Game 2 by LeBron.