Phoenix Suns win NBA Draft Lottery, will make franchise’s first No. 1 pick ever

Deandre Ayton. Marvin Bagley III. Luka Doncic. Jaren Jackson Jr. Mohamed Bamba.

It’s considered a top-heavy draft class in 2018 with potential franchise players at the top, and the Phoenix Suns will have their pick of all of them.

The Suns tanked their way to the worst record in the NBA last season and it paid off Tuesday night as the team with the best odds — a 25 percent chance at the top — won the NBA Draft lottery. This will be the first time in the history of the Suns’ franchise they have the No. 1 pick.

Now those Suns face an interesting choice: They just hired Igor Kokoskov, the long-time NBA assistant coach (most recently with Utah) as their head coach; he is also the Serbian national team coach and has an excellent relationship with and scouting report on Doncic. That said, Ayton is the guy on top of most team’s draft boards and he attended the University of Arizona just down the I 10.

The big moves were below it.

The Sacramento Kings moved up to the No. 2 slot from what was the seventh best lottery odds — the Kings had just a 6 percent chance of landing the second pick. They will be able to put someone out there to play with last year’s rookies D’Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Atlanta Hawks moved up one spot — they had the fourth best odds and will be picking third as they add to their rebuild efforts.

That means the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic, and Chicago Bulls all slid down a spot from their projected spots.

Here are the full Draft Lottery results, and the draft order:

1 Phoenix Suns

2 Sacramento Kings

3 Atlanta Hawks

4 Memphis Grizzlies

5 Dallas Mavericks

6 Orlando Magic

7 Chicago Bulls

8 Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets)

9 New York Knicks

10 Philadelphia 76ers

11 Charlotte Hornets

12 Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons)

13 Los Angeles Clippers

14 Denver Nuggets

Remaining Draft Order:

15 Washington Wizards

16 Phoenix Suns (via Heat)

17 Milwaukee Bucks

18 San Antonio Spurs

19 Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves)

20 Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder)

21 Utah Jazz

22 Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans)

23 Indiana Pacers

24 Portland Trail Blazers

25 Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers)

26 Philadelphia 76ers

27 Boston Celtics

28 Golden State Warriors

29 Brooklyn Nets

30 Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets)