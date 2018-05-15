AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

LeBron James has earned confidence following Game 1 loss

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
The Celtics dominated the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.

Dominated.

Boston built a 21-point lead in the first quarter, led by at least 14 the rest of the way and cruised to a 108-83 win. The Celtics bottled up LeBron (15 points on 5-of-16 shooting, nine assists, seven rebounds and seven turnovers). Cleveland got outscored by 32 with him on the floor – tied for his worst-ever plus-minus in a playoff game.

Afterward, LeBron sounded as if he were just toying with Boston.

“Game 1 has always been,” LeBron said, “a feel-out game for me.

“I have zero level of concern at this stage. I didn’t go to college, so it’s not March Madness.”

The NBA playoffs aren’t single-elimination. But every game carries significant weight in a best-of-seven series. Should LeBron be so dismissive of what the Celtics accomplished in Game 1?

He has earned the right to be.

LeBron has won just 61% of his Game 1s, his worst mark of any game in a series:

That’s especially astounding, because LeBron’s teams are usually good enough in the regular season to secure home-court advantage and open series at home. (Game 1 of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals was in Boston.) The Cavs and Heat have played 66% of their Game 1s with LeBron at home.

With a simple baseline of expecting LeBron to win at home and lose on the road, Game 1s are the only time he loses more than expected:

Of course, LeBron’s frequent deep playoff runs means he usually turns it around after a Game 1 setback.

Teams that lost Game 1 of a best-of-seven series have won it just 23% of the time. LeBron’s teams have won 56% of the time.

Here are the 16 times LeBron’s teams previously dropped Game 1, including the nine series victories:

  • Cavaliers lost to Pistons in 2006 second round
  • Cavaliers beat Pistons in 2007 conference finals
  • Cavaliers lost to Spurs in 2007 NBA Finals
  • Cavaliers lost to Celtics in 2008 second round
  • Cavaliers lost to Magic in 2009 conference finals
  • Heat beat Bulls in 2011 conference finals
  • Heat beat Thunder in 2012 NBA Finals
  • Heat beat Bulls in 2013 second round
  • Heat beat Spurs in 2013 NBA Finals
  • Heat beat Pacers in 2014 conference finals
  • Heat lost to Spurs in 2014 NBA Finals
  • Cavaliers beat Bulls in 2015 second round
  • Cavaliers lost to Warriors in 2015 NBA Finals
  • Cavaliers beat Warriors in 2016 NBA Finals
  • Cavaliers lost to Warriors in 2017 NBA Finals
  • Cavaliers beat Pacers in 2018 first round

So, LeBron can taunt the Celtics a bit by calling what they hope is their breakthrough victory just “a feel-out game.”

It’s harder down 1-0 than up 1-0, and LeBron has shown cracks this season. There’s no guarantee he digs himself out of this hole.

But he, more than anyone, deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Hawks’ Dennis Schroder: I don’t want to spend my prime second-to-last in East, open to trade to team like Pacers or Bucks

AP Photo/David Goldman
By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
The Hawks are rebuilding around John Collins, Taurean Prince, three first-round picks in the upcoming draft (the fourth slot in the lottery, No. 19 and No. 30), all their own future first-rounders and a top-10-protected first-rounder from the Cavaliers in 2019 or 2020.

Oh, and Dennis Schroder, I guess.

Though just 24 and Atlanta’s starting point guard, Schroder has become mostly an afterthought. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk inherited Schroder has not given much indication he’s particularly attached.

The feeling is apparently mutual.

David Hein of FIBA.basketball translated a press conference Schroder conducted in German in Germany:

Schroder’s discontent is understandable, and he’s handling it reasonably. He just wants to talk to the Hawks about their direction. He didn’t say he’s demanding or even requesting a trade. Why should he want to spend his prime on a bad team? The Hawks were so lousy, they’d have to improve to reach second-to-last in the Eastern Conference. At 24-58, they were dead last.

But Schroder is a middling starting point guard at best. Though he has improved into a steadier player, he shot just 29% on 3-pointers last year. He’s due $46.5 million over the next three years. He also faces the prospect of felony batter charge.

Most teams have either a better starting point guard or a younger point guard to build around. A few could trade for Schroder, but it’s a narrow market.

He and the Hawks might just be stuck together.

Scott Foster pump fakes Trevor Ariza and Klay Thompson real good on jump ball (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Warriors-Rockets was the Western Conference finals matchup everyone wanted. These are probably the two best teams in the NBA. Intensity was sky high from the moment Game 1 began last night.

So, give referee Scott Foster this: He made Trevor Ariza laugh and Klay Thompson smirk in that pressure-packed situation.

Also: What the heck was that?

Chris Paul tells Kevin Durant to shut up and play ball, elbows him in the backside (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Chris Paul had some pointed words for Kevin Durant during the Warriors’ Game 1 win over the Rockets last night. The Houston guard underlined them with a harsh elbow.

It could have been worse, as Durant knows all too well. Paul could have got him on the other side (video contains NSFW language at end):

Forget the isolation offense, Rockets’ awful Game 1 defense is much bigger problem

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2018, 8:52 AM EDT
The image from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals that should keep coach Mike D’Antoni up at night is not Kevin Durant taking fadeaway jumpers right over the top of P.J. Tucker, or even Stephen Curry working hard and getting a couple of steals off James Harden as the Rockets tried to isolate him on defense.

No, Houston’s nightmares should be filled with Klay Thompson hitting wide open, uncontested three after uncontested three.

Thompson took 18 shots in Game 1 and only four were contested (according to the NBA’s tracking data). He finished with 28 points and six made threes on 15 attempts. All game long Harden — the primary defender on Thomspon much of the night — either got burned by Thompson on cuts or just lost him as he tried to switch and help on others. Nine of Curry’s 15 shots were also uncontested. Harden, despite his 41 points on one end of the floor, was a defensive mess that the Warriors targeted all night long in Game 1.

A lot was made — both on the national broadcast and in writing out of that game — about the Rockets isolation-heavy offense and how the Warriors defended that. It is worth some discussion, although that is precisely how the Rockets have played all season — slowing the pace (they were 14th in the NBA) and hunting out mismatches with Harden and Chris Paul, two of the best isolation players in the game. Points for everyone else came off those actions. That is who the Rockets are now.

The Rockets bigger problem in Game 1 was their switching defense — the Warriors had a 118.4 offensive rating for the game (points scored per 100 possessions, stats via Cleaning the Glass), with a ridiculous team true shooting percentage of 65.4.

If the Rockets can’t do a better job of getting stops, this is going to be a short series.

“When you get this deep in the playoffs, it’s all about defense. You have to be a great defensive team to win a championship,” Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “You just have to be.”

The Rockets had the sixth-best defense in the NBA in the regular season, but they looked nothing like that in Game 1. They couldn’t get the ball out of the hands of Durant, Curry, or Thompson.

The Warriors three best players — three of the best shooters/scorers in the game today — were able to get up 60 of the Warriors 80 shots in this game (and a combined 26 three-point attempts). If the best scorers in the world get to take 75 percent of the team’s shot attempts, the Warriors are going to win. Meanwhile, the guys most teams want to force to shoot didn’t have too much: Andre Iguodala took just three shots, Draymond Green five, Kevon Looney one. Every game one of the Warriors’ big three is going to get up a lot of shots, but if all three of them do (and a lot of those looks are not contested) it’s going to be a long night.

“(Durant is) seven feet, shoots falling away, he’s one of the best scorers ever, right?” D’Antoni said. “I thought he was extremely good. We can withstand that. We can’t withstand turning the ball over, missing layups, Klay Thompson got up 15 threes — he can’t get up 15 threes. We’re switching everything and staying out for that reason. So we have to clean up some stuff.”

All season long the Rockets switched everything defensively — every on and off the ball pick, even when they didn’t have to — in preparation for this series. Against the Warriors’ versatility switching is needed and must be seamless. Houston did not do that in Game 1.

The Rockets did do a couple good things defensively, such as limiting the Warriors in transition. Golden State started 15.3 percent of their possessions in this game in transition, a much lower percentage than in the regular season (when the Warriors were north of 20 percent). However, when the Warriors did run they were very efficient, scoring 114.3 points per 100 possessions (stats via Cleaning the Glass).

It was not enough. The Rockets need to be much better in Game 2.

The Rockets need more Clint Capela on Wednesday night — he had a couple of blocks and played respectable defense in this game.

More than that, the Rockets need better team defense from guys like Harden, Paul, Trevor Ariza, Tucker and the rest. They need to contest shots, and they need to not let the Warriors best shooters — again, some of the best shooters in the game — take the 75 percent of the team’s shots.

The Rockets will score more points in Game 2 and going forward in this series. They will find their spots against the Warriors defense.

None of that will matter if Houston doesn’t get more stops. Defense is going to win them this series.

 