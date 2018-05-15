Getty Images

Golden State looks every bit the juggernaut in Game 1 win in Houston

By Kurt Helin May 15, 2018
Golden State would like to remind you they are the defending NBA champions. For good reason.

Houston brought its MVP to the table in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals and James Harden had 41 points on 24 shots, hit five threes and had seven assists. The Rockets brought the three ball and took 37 of them (hitting 35.1 percent). They brought their switching defense aimed directly and dealing with the Warriors.

None of it mattered.

Kevin Durant looked like the MVP he once was too with 37 points on 27 shots. The Warriors hit just as many threes as the Rockets (in four fewer shots). More importantly, they picked apart the lapses in the Rockets switching defense — and there were plenty, more and more as the game wore on and players got tired. Klay Thompson kept getting uncontested threes (he had 28 points). Harden was a defensive liability and the Warriors directly targeted him.

The result was a 119-106 Golden State win in Game 1 on the road, where the Warriors were comfortably ahead through the final minutes of the game.

The Warriors now lead the series 1-0 and look in control, having won the first game on the Rockets’ home court.

The big difference in this game was the defense — the Warriors were solid, making the Rockets really work hard for their buckets on every possession. The Rockets would do that for stretches, but then have breakdowns in matchups or effort that led to layups or uncontested threes.

The Rockets tried to make Durant work for his buckets, but it usually just didn’t matter.

“Kevin is the ultimate luxury,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “A play can break down and you just throw him the ball. He can get a bucket as well as anybody on Earth.”

Harden went off in this one — as he has done in the first couple games of the first two rounds of the playoffs — and in this game the Rockets relentlessly targeted Stephen Curry, setting picks to force him onto Harden. Curry did not have a standout offensive night (18 points, eight assists), but he battled Harden as best he could on defense, gave a full effort and make Harden put in the effort. Draymond Green was able to help a lot, especially when Clint Capela sat (he needs to play more, especially late), but give Curry credit for the effort.

“If that’s the game plan they want to stick with, my job is to make it as tough as possible,” Curry said.

“We know James is an all-world scorer, he’s gonna make shots over us, we just try to stay solid,” Durant said.

Houston got the start it wanted — Harden hit a couple of stepback threes early, one over Curry. Harden opened the game with 12 fast points on 4-of-6 shooting. Green cane out over-hyped and emotional, picked up a needless technical for shoving Harden, and made some defensive mistakes. Capela was making plays on defense in the paint and held his own.

“Well, they home for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, we knew they were going to come out with a lot of energy, especially after that long layoff,” Durant said. “We just tried to take that first punch and keep fighting.”

Keep fighting they did. The Warriors were the Warriors. They stayed steady, Kevin Durant had 17 points in the first half, Klay Thompson hit a couple of threes and Nick Young came out of nowhere to drain three more from deep in the first half.

The Rockets never pulled away, it was 30-29 Houston after one quarter, and 56-56 at the half. It felt like a blow chance.

Durant owned the third, with 13 points, and the Warriors stretched their lead out to double digits, but a late 8-0 Rockets run kept it close 87-80 after three. Still, the Rockets just could not execute well enough down the stretch.

The Warriors could. They have done this before. And unless the Rockets find another couple of gears, the Warriors are going to again.

Klay Thompson blew kisses to Houston crowd after fourth quarter three

By Kurt Helin May 15, 2018
Klay Thompson had a big night in Game 1 — 28 points, shooting 6-of-15 from three.

Thompson was in such a groove, feeling so confident, that after a crucial fourth-quarter three he turned to the Rockets’ crowd and blew kisses.

What should be more concerning to the Rockets is that Thomson got off 15 threes because if Houston’s defense had too many lapses. Do that and the Warriors will exploit it with threes and backdoor cuts leading to dunks. Thompson had all of that going in Game 1.

Chris Paul drops Stephen Curry, gets bucket

Associated Press
By Kurt Helin May 14, 2018
The Rockets have hunted Stephen Curry in this game — whether it’s James Harden or Chris Paul with the ball, whoever Curry is guarding is coming out to set the screen and force the switch. Curry has handled well at times — he had a good steal on Harden at one point — but the Rockets have gotten their buckets, too.

Chris Paul dropped Curry on this third-quarter play.

Draymond Green rightfully got on Curry after the play — Curry tried to sell the call, didn’t get it, stayed down, and that let Paul come in and get his own rebound and score.

The Warriors still led 87-80 after three thanks to a massive third quarter from Kevin Durant.

Stepback threes, dunks, James Harden was a beast in the first half

Associated Press
By Kurt Helin May 14, 2018
James Harden has had huge Game 1s through the first two rounds of these playoffs, and he came out looking to do the same to the Warriors Monday night.

He’s been a beast.

Early on he was doing this.

At the end of the half, he was attacking and throwing it down.

Harden had 24 points on 12 shots, when 4-of-6 from three, and was a force of nature in the first half.

That wasn’t enough to get the Rockets to pull away from the Warriors, it was 56-56 at the half.

Igor Kokoskov takes aim at resurrecting Suns franchise

Associated Press
Associated Press May 14, 2018
PHOENIX (AP) — Igor Kokoskov is the first NBA head coach born and raised outside North America, but he reminded everyone at his introductory news conference with the Phoenix Suns on Monday that he didn’t exactly just get off the plane.

“I don’t consider myself as a European coach,” he said. “I’m an NBA coach.”

Kokoskov, 46, just finished his 18th season as an NBA assistant coach. He’s been with six different teams. Some played slow. Some played fast. He has been on the staffs of seven squads to reach the conference finals. This game is not new to him.

“As a coach, I’m not spoiled,” he said. “I think your job is to build and create from what you have in front of you. I’m the kind of guy who loves my team. I love my guys and they can feel it.”

Kokoskov was named head coach of the Suns last week but, as an assistant with the Utah Jazz, he had to finish his work in the playoff series against the Houston Rockets before turning his attention to the desert.

He was an assistant with the Suns from 2008 to 2013 and became a U.S. citizen during a ceremony on the court at Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Arena.

“We really, as a family, the Family Kokoskov, consider Phoenix as a home base,” he said. “This is always home base.”

Although he certainly has paid the traditional dues as an NBA assistant, he knows he’ll also have the label “foreign coach.”

Kokoskov praised the “courage” of Suns owner Robert Sarver and the team’s management to hire a “rookie coach, international coach, foreign coach.”

“I kind of carry some responsibilities because, if this fails, then American media and the public are going to say, `See, they can’t coach. We’ve got to stick with our guys,”‘ Kokoskov said.

But any ultimate judgment, he said, will come from what happens on the court.

“It’s all about winning,” Kokoskov said. “It doesn’t really matter if you’re an international or American coach. All that matters is can you get it done and can you coach?”

He inherits a team that went 21-61, worst in the NBA and second-worst in franchise history. The Suns haven’t made the playoffs in eight seasons but do have the most ping pong balls in Tuesday night’s lottery to determine what team gets the No. 1 overall pick,

Still, Kokoskov said the Suns have “a good solid foundation.”

“With a couple of guys maybe we’re going to add, obviously we are expecting a lot from the upcoming draft and free agency,” he said. “That is something that we have a long summer to discuss, to talk, but the foundation is there.”

Kokoskov, who coached Slovenia to the EuroBasket 2017 championship, said he’s not wedded to any particular style of play, that it will depend on the talent at hand. When he was with the Suns, there was Steve Nash and it was a fast pace.

“I was fortunate to be part of a winning team and be part of the team with Steve Nash and Grant Hill and the rest of the guys,” he said, “being part of the staff with Alvin Gentry.”

Kokoskov was there when the Suns advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 2010.

But the years have not been kind to the once-vibrant franchise since Nash’s departure.

General manager Ryan McDonough has said the time is now to inject some more experienced talent into the current mix of youngsters, who are led by burgeoning star Devin Booker.

Kokoskov gets the task of trying to fulfill that ambition.

The team, he said, needs to be playing on television in June, and he wasn’t talking about its perennial appearance in the draft lottery.

“I think the city of Phoenix deserves that,” Kokoskov said. “I think the fans that love basketball deserve that and we’ll do our best to bring this organization and team into that path. We want to be in June on TV.”

 