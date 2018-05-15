AP Photo/Aaron Doster

Cincinnati’s Jacob Evans, likely first-rounder, staying in NBA draft

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2018, 3:11 PM EDT
Cincinnati junior Jacob Evans looks like a first-round pick entering the combine, but his range his wide enough that he could fall into the second round depending on his combine showing.

He’s not hedging his bets, though.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

Cincinnati junior Jacob Evans has decided to remain in the 2018 NBA draft and forgo his collegiate eligibility, Evans told Yahoo Sports.

The 6-foot-6 Evans is a 3-and-D wing entering a league that craves players like him. Whatever limitations he has, he’ll get a shot.

Evans, who turns 21 the week of the draft, is fairly young for a junior. He improved nicely throughout his college career, developing an all-around game.

He was an effective defender who rarely let his man get by him at Cincinnati, where he covered positions 1-4. Evans might not be quite big and athletic enough to handle so many matchups in the NBA. Still, there should be plenty of pros he can lock down.

Evans will likely be limited to spotting up for 3-pointers in the NBA offensively. He has a compact stroke and can knock down those standstill shots. Though he sometimes played on the ball at Cincinnati, his burst and ball-handling aren’t impressive.

Evans is also a smart player, which shows in his passing and defensive positioning. That’s as encouraging of an indicator as anything else.

Report: Raptors explored DeMar DeRozan trade options last summer

By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2018, 5:08 PM EDT
How far are the Toronto Raptors going to go with their shakeup?

They have already fired coach Dwane Casey after a 59-win season, bringing in a new voice to a good lineup. Is a new voice and some new sets enough? Or is it time for a big roster move — trading DeMar DeRozan?

The Raptors considered that a year ago and may well consider it again, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, in his weekly newsletter.

Word is that the Raptors quietly explored their DeMar DeRozan trade options last summer —  before they had any inkling that a breakout season was looming — and I’d fully expect Toronto to explore those possibilities again. Not just with DeRozan but with anyone and everyone on the roster.

Teams test the market for their best players more than most fans think, not because they want to make a trade but because they want to know the market value of a player. Does the team value its star more than other teams? Undervalue? It’s information a GM wants, even if he has zero intention of pulling the trigger on a trade.

We don’t know how far the Raptors went down that road. We don’t know yet how far they would drive down it now. If the Raptors want to shake up the roster, a DeRozan trade is the most likely way. (Nobody is taking on Serge Ibaka‘s anchor of a contract, and while Jonas Valanciunas provides value on the court, the Raptors would have to throw in the sweetener of a quality young player to get another team to bite.

DeRozan is their most valuable trade asset if they want to go that way, an All-Star wing who can fill up the scoreboard — 23 points and 5.2 assists per game last season. He can get his shot, a lot of teams need that. He’s also owed $55.5 million guaranteed over the next two seasons with a player option at $27.7 million the year after that. Not many teams can or would take that on, and the Raptors are not looking to rebuild so they will want players back who can help them now.

A deal is not impossible with another team frustrated with their standing and roster, looking to shake things up (there are a number of those around the league right now). Maybe they can get in on a blockbuster deal if Kawhi Leonard becomes available (he’s not now, and could the Raptors re-sign him after his contract ends in 2019?), or some other superstar.

More than likely, the Raptors will run it back with mostly the same roster. Masai Ujiri will explore his options, but outside of changing the coach they are limited.

Marcus Morris on Pacers and Raptors defending LeBron James: ‘Them dudes can’t guard’

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2018, 4:07 PM EDT
Marcus Morris drew a lot of attention for lauding his own defense of LeBron James before the Celtics and Cavaliers began the Eastern Conference finals. (Morris backed it up in Game 1.)

But Morris’ self-praise came with humbler context. He called LeBron the best player in the NBA. He noted Kawhi Leonard was better at defending LeBron. He emphasized that slowing LeBron wouldn’t be a one-man job.

This isn’t as subdued.

Candace Buckner of The Washington Post:

Morris waited next in the long line of LeBron defenders, and so he studied the tendencies of the ones who came before. He watched plays on Synergy. He downloaded clips on YouTube. He projected games on his flat screen, pressing the rewind button once, twice, then three times just to figure out what, if anything, he could take from the previous two playoff teams that had been vanquished by the King.

Morris sought inspiration, but he stumbled upon a harsh truth.

“Them dudes can’t guard. That’s what I did pick up,” Morris said, bluntly.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Lance Stephenson, Thaddeus Young, O.G. Anunoby and Pascal Siakam can (some reasonably, others not) object – from home.

Morris is busy readying for what will likely be a bounce-back Game 2 by LeBron.

Rumor: LeBron James want to play off the ball more in future

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2018, 2:11 PM EDT
Asked about Kyrie Irving before the season, LeBron James said: “When he was ready to take over the keys, I was ready to give them to him.”

But by then, it was too late. The Cavaliers had already traded the point guard to the Celtics, leaving LeBron in the driver’s seat.

It won’t be LeBron’s last chance to find a teammate worth deferring to. LeBron can opt out this summer.

Chris Broussard of Fox Sports on The Herd with Colin Cowherd:

I’ve been told by somebody that would know that LeBron wants to play off the ball.

I’m talking about LeBron going to Philly and playing like more of a true small forward.

What I was told is LeBron has done that, because he’s never really had a teammate who was a playmaker for other guys.

The 76ers (Ben Simmons), Rockets (James Harden and Chris Paul) and Lakers (Lonzo Ball) all have playmakers who’d allow LeBron to play off the ball more often.

Know who doesn’t? The Cavs, who require LeBron to create so much for himself and his teammates.

Cleveland could change that through the draft (ahem, Trae Young), free agency or trades. But the Cavaliers are playing from behind if this is important to LeBron.

There are really two questions at play here:

Does LeBron actually want to play off the ball? Rumors like this can easily get overstated.

Does LeBron think he actually wants to play off the ball? This is probably the more important question. LeBron might shift into old habits once he tries to play off the ball. Many stars struggle to transition into a complimentary role. But if this is what he thinks he wants, that could factor into his upcoming free agency.

Managing LeBron’s role next season might be tricky. It’s far more important just to get him on your team first.

Hawks’ Dennis Schroder: I don’t want to spend my prime second-to-last in East, open to trade to team like Pacers or Bucks

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
The Hawks are rebuilding around John Collins, Taurean Prince, three first-round picks in the upcoming draft (the fourth slot in the lottery, No. 19 and No. 30), all their own future first-rounders and a top-10-protected first-rounder from the Cavaliers in 2019 or 2020.

Oh, and Dennis Schroder, I guess.

Though just 24 and Atlanta’s starting point guard, Schroder has become mostly an afterthought. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk inherited Schroder has not given much indication he’s particularly attached.

The feeling is apparently mutual.

David Hein of FIBA.basketball translated a press conference Schroder conducted in German in Germany:

Schroder’s discontent is understandable, and he’s handling it reasonably. He just wants to talk to the Hawks about their direction. He didn’t say he’s demanding or even requesting a trade. Why should he want to spend his prime on a bad team? The Hawks were so lousy, they’d have to improve to reach second-to-last in the Eastern Conference. At 24-58, they were dead last.

But Schroder is a middling starting point guard at best. Though he has improved into a steadier player, he shot just 29% on 3-pointers last year. He’s due $46.5 million over the next three years. He also faces the prospect of felony batter charge.

Most teams have either a better starting point guard or a younger point guard to build around. A few could trade for Schroder, but it’s a narrow market.

He and the Hawks might just be stuck together.