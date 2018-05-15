Cincinnati’s Jacob Evans, likely first-rounder, staying in NBA draft

Cincinnati junior Jacob Evans looks like a first-round pick entering the combine, but his range his wide enough that he could fall into the second round depending on his combine showing.
He’s not hedging his bets, though.
Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:
Cincinnati junior Jacob Evans has decided to remain in the 2018 NBA draft and forgo his collegiate eligibility, Evans told Yahoo Sports.
The 6-foot-6 Evans is a 3-and-D wing entering a league that craves players like him. Whatever limitations he has, he’ll get a shot.
Evans, who turns 21 the week of the draft, is fairly young for a junior. He improved nicely throughout his college career, developing an all-around game.
He was an effective defender who rarely let his man get by him at Cincinnati, where he covered positions 1-4. Evans might not be quite big and athletic enough to handle so many matchups in the NBA. Still, there should be plenty of pros he can lock down.
Evans will likely be limited to spotting up for 3-pointers in the NBA offensively. He has a compact stroke and can knock down those standstill shots. Though he sometimes played on the ball at Cincinnati, his burst and ball-handling aren’t impressive.
Evans is also a smart player, which shows in his passing and defensive positioning. That’s as encouraging of an indicator as anything else.