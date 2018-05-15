Celtics beat LeBron James in Game 2 by allowing The King a triple-double

By Dane CarbaughMay 15, 2018, 11:22 PM EDT
After Game 1 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, the question was whether the team-first strategy of the Celtics could withstand the LeBron onslaught.

Now, we have our answer.

In Game 2 on Tuesday night, Boston showed they were the stronger team yet again by following a strict gameplan: switch on LeBron and do the best you can, then rotate out on Cleveland’s shooters to neutralize the rest of the Cavaliers roster. Brad Stevens even said as much during an interview during the broadcast, so it wasn’t a surprise when that appeared to be Boston’s approach.

It worked like a charm.

LeBron was magnificent in the first half, scoring 25 points and accounting for 15 shots compared to 18 for the rest of Cleveland’s starters. Although a knock to the face put him back in the locker room with a neck strain for a few moments, it was clear that James was on a warpath from the start. The only problem was that Boston wasn’t giving way, and the Cavaliers took just a 55-48 lead into the half.

And yet, it was the Celtics and their steady approach that turned the tide during the final two quarters.

Terry Rozier went off, Marcus Smart out-hustled everyone on the floor, and Marcus Morris came up big as Boston outscored Cleveland, 36-22, in the third quarter. That allowed for a swing not only on the scoreboard, but in momentum. LeBron, perhaps slowed by his neck getting dinged up or just from carrying the Cavaliers franchise for a decade, seemed off the rest of the game. His fadeaways clanged off the side of the iron, and his 3-point attempts started coming up short.

Things got a little heated late in the game as JR Smith underhandedly pushed Al Horford in the back while he was airborne, leading to a Flagrant 1 for Smith. Smart, who rushed to the aid of his teammate, earned a technical along with Smith for some pushing after the play.

Yet no amount of bad blood could spoil Boston’s gameplan, even with James posting another impressive stat line. The Celtics defense poured it on, clamping down even harder in the fourth quarter and allowing just 17 points.

James would finish the game with a triple-double of 42 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds. Kevin Love added 22 points and 15 rebounds, but only Kyle Korver scored in double figures for the Cavaliers.

For Boston it was another team effort, with Jaylen Brown leading the way with 23 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Horford posted a double-double of 15 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. All five Celtics starters scored in double figures.

Game 3 is in Cleveland on Saturday. LeBron will have some time to think about what the Cavaliers can do to get back in this series. Theres not much else The King can enact himself. He needs a better tactical approach by Ty Lue and execution from his supporting cast.

Meanwhile, the Celtics let James go nuts and still won. Now, Boston has a 2-0 series lead heading back to Ohio.

JR Smith gets Flagrant 1 for pushing Al Horford in the back while airborne (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 15, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: NBA officials made a questionable call regarding a player ejection in a meaningful playoff game.

On Tuesday night, Cleveland Cavaliers guard JR Smith was given a Flagrant 1 for pushing Boston Celtics big man Al Horford during an alley-oop attempt. Smith made no attempt to make a play on the ball, and Horford was sent careening under the basket near the stanchion.

That caused Marcus Smart to get in Smith’s face, with the two pushing until they were separated.

Both players were impotently assessed a technical foul, and Smith was given a Flagrant 1.

Via Twitter:

Just for fun, let’s review the definition of a Flagrant 2, via the NBA website.

A flagrant foul-penalty (2) is unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent. It is an unsportsmanlike act and the offender is ejected immediately.

The NBA prides itself on making sure players aren’t making dangerous plays toward each other, especially in the playoffs. The league made an entire rule about landing space after Zaza Pachulia injured Kawhi Leonard in the playoffs.

That refs allowed Smith to continue playing is embarrassing to the league. Smith’s foul was a textbook example of a Flagrant 2, and the double-tech after was a bit of an insult.

Smart and Celtics took Game 2, but no doubt the league should be looking at Smith’s dangerous actions further in the coming week.

At least Boston fans got a chant going to help assuage their feelings (NSFW):

Phoenix Suns win NBA Draft Lottery, will make franchise’s first No. 1 pick ever

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2018, 8:41 PM EDT
Deandre Ayton. Marvin Bagley III. Luka Doncic. Jaren Jackson Jr. Mohamed Bamba.

It’s considered a top-heavy draft class in 2018 with potential franchise players at the top, and the Phoenix Suns will have their pick of all of them.

The Suns tanked their way to the worst record in the NBA last season and it paid off Tuesday night as the team with the best odds — a 25 percent chance at the top — won the NBA Draft lottery. This will be the first time in the history of the Suns’ franchise they have the No. 1 pick.

Now those Suns face an interesting choice: They just hired Igor Kokoskov, the long-time NBA assistant coach (most recently with Utah) as their head coach; he is also the Serbian national team coach and has an excellent relationship with and scouting report on Doncic. That said, Ayton is the guy on top of most team’s draft boards and he attended the University of Arizona just down the I 10.

The big moves were below it.

The Sacramento Kings moved up to the No. 2 slot from what was the seventh best lottery odds — the Kings had just a 6 percent chance of landing the second pick. They will be able to put someone out there to play with last year’s rookies D’Aaron Fox and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Atlanta Hawks moved up one spot — they had the fourth best odds and will be picking third as they add to their rebuild efforts.

That means the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Orlando Magic, and Chicago Bulls all slid down a spot from their projected spots.

Here are the full Draft Lottery results, and the draft order: 

1 Phoenix Suns
2 Sacramento Kings
3 Atlanta Hawks
4 Memphis Grizzlies
5 Dallas Mavericks
6 Orlando Magic
7 Chicago Bulls
8 Cleveland Cavaliers (via Nets)
9 New York Knicks
10 Philadelphia 76ers
11 Charlotte Hornets
12 Los Angeles Clippers (via Pistons)
13 Los Angeles Clippers
14 Denver Nuggets

Remaining Draft Order:

15 Washington Wizards
16 Phoenix Suns (via Heat)
17 Milwaukee Bucks
18 San Antonio Spurs
19 Atlanta Hawks (via Timberwolves)
20 Minnesota Timberwolves (via Thunder)
21 Utah Jazz
22 Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans)
23 Indiana Pacers
24 Portland Trail Blazers
25 Los Angeles Lakers (via Cavaliers)
26 Philadelphia 76ers
27 Boston Celtics
28 Golden State Warriors
29 Brooklyn Nets
30 Atlanta Hawks (via Houston Rockets)

Actor Ethan Hawke criticized the Knicks publicly, they took away his tickets

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 15, 2018, 7:14 PM EDT
The Knicks like having celebrities at their games — it’s good for the buzz in the building, the brand. So, like other NBA teams, they paper the house and give tickets to celebrities in prime spots. (Not Jack Nicholson, for the record he pays for those Lakers’ seats).

Actor Ethan Hawke — Dead Poet’s Society, Reality Bites, Training Day, The Purge, and who could forget Predestination… well, a lot of people — was one of those celebrities. He had grown up in the greater New York region and was a big Knicks fan — one who got those gift tickets from the team.

Until he publicly criticized the team. From The Bill Simmons Podcast, here is a transcript of Hawke talking Knicks tickets and how he lost them after criticizing them for keeping Carmelo Anthony. (Hat tip CBS Sports.)

“I’ve been a Knicks fan for a long time, but I got kicked out of the Garden. They won’t give me tickets anymore…

“I really was vocal on some talk shows like this that I thought it was a huge mistake to let Mike (D’Antoni) go and I would have bet on Mike (D’Antoni) before I bet on Melo….

“One person who owns (the team doesn’t like him)… I called up one night and they said it would be $7,800. I was like, ‘Oh, um, oh, why is this the first time you guys are charging me?’ They said that you should have thought of that before you went on the Jimmy Fallon Show. I was like, ‘Wow, this is real.’ So I’ve apologized publicly many times to try and get my seats again.”

These were free tickets, so let’s not shed too many tears for Hawke here.

However, if criticizing James Dolan or ‘Melo or the Knicks’ decisions costs you seats, would there be anyone left in New York who could go to games?

Consider it another reminder of the rather overly controlling, image-conscious, dictatorial atmosphere Dolan has created in Madison Square Garden. Hopefully, the new front office combo of Steve Mills and Scott Perry, along with new coach David Fizdale, can navigate away from and shield the basketball side from too much of that and allow it to flourish.

Report: Tanking GM told GM of playoff team before matchup: ‘Please don’t tell me you’re resting any of your main guys tonight’

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2018, 6:09 PM EDT
NBA commissioner Adam Silver is just starting to publicly acknowledge the elephant in the room – tanking.

Everyone else is already doing and talking about it.

Here’s yet another example.

Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN:

One afternoon soon after this year’s All-Star break, a general manager of a team destined for the lottery was on the phone with a counterpart presiding over a playoff-bound squad. The call was a routine check-in to yak about league business and trade gossip. With the two teams coincidentally scheduled to face one another that night, the executive presiding over the tank job squawked to his more fortunate counterpart, “Please don’t tell me you’re resting any of your main guys tonight.”

The last thing that exec’s team needed was a win, as he was trying to position his organization for the best chance to have its choice of top talent in June’s NBA draft.

The tanking general manager was kidding on the square.

He obviously had no control whether the playoff-bound team rested its top players. I’d be shocked if his off-hand comment had any effect.

But we’re supposed to believe someone so heavily incentivized to tank and who talks about tanking isn’t actually making any decisions to decrease his team’s chances of winning?

Yeah, right.