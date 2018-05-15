AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

2018 NBA draft lottery odds, visualized

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The NBA draft lottery has been invaded.

The event is usually the domain of the league’s worst teams. After a season of tanking and/or ineptitude, the cellar dwellers take the stage. Teams with little else going for them rejoice at the mere possibility of being positioned to draft a franchise-altering player.

But tonight’s lottery will feature five winning teams, including the two playing after the drawing – the Cavaliers and Celtics, in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Cleveland has the Nets’ pick (Kyrie Irving trade). The Celtics still have a chance at a lottery pick, the Lakers’ selection if it lands No. 2 or No. 3 (Markelle FultzJayson Tatum trade). Otherwise, the Lakers’ pick goes to the 76ers, another winning team (Michael Carter-Williams trade). Left out of the playoffs in a stacked Western Conference, the Nuggets and Clippers also qualified for the lottery despite winning records.

The Clippers will land a second lottery pick unless the Pistons draw into the top three and keep their own pick (Blake Griffin trade).

With all those trades accounted for, here are the lottery odds for each team:

Phoenix Suns

Memphis Grizzlies

Dallas Mavericks

Atlanta Hawks

Orlando Magic

Chicago Bulls

Sacramento Kings

Cleveland Cavaliers

New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers

Charlotte Hornets

L.A. Clippers

Denver Nuggets

Boston Celtics

Detroit Pistons

Hawks’ Dennis Schroder: I don’t want to spend my prime second-to-last in East, open to trade to team like Pacers or Bucks

AP Photo/David Goldman
By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
The Hawks are rebuilding around John Collins, Taurean Prince, three first-round picks in the upcoming draft (the fourth slot in the lottery, No. 19 and No. 30), all their own future first-rounders and a top-10-protected first-rounder from the Cavaliers in 2019 or 2020.

Oh, and Dennis Schroder, I guess.

Though just 24 and Atlanta’s starting point guard, Schroder has become mostly an afterthought. Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk inherited Schroder has not given much indication he’s particularly attached.

The feeling is apparently mutual.

David Hein of FIBA.basketball translated a press conference Schroder conducted in German in Germany:

Schroder’s discontent is understandable, and he’s handling it reasonably. He just wants to talk to the Hawks about their direction. He didn’t say he’s demanding or even requesting a trade. Why should he want to spend his prime on a bad team? The Hawks were so lousy, they’d have to improve to reach second-to-last in the Eastern Conference. At 24-58, they were dead last.

But Schroder is a middling starting point guard at best. Though he has improved into a steadier player, he shot just 29% on 3-pointers last year. He’s due $46.5 million over the next three years. He also faces the prospect of felony batter charge.

Most teams have either a better starting point guard or a younger point guard to build around. A few could trade for Schroder, but it’s a narrow market.

He and the Hawks might just be stuck together.

LeBron James has earned confidence following Game 1 loss

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
The Celtics dominated the Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.

Dominated.

Boston built a 21-point lead in the first quarter, led by at least 14 the rest of the way and cruised to a 108-83 win. The Celtics bottled up LeBron (15 points on 5-of-16 shooting, nine assists, seven rebounds and seven turnovers). Cleveland got outscored by 32 with him on the floor – tied for his worst-ever plus-minus in a playoff game.

Afterward, LeBron sounded as if he were just toying with Boston.

“Game 1 has always been,” LeBron said, “a feel-out game for me.

“I have zero level of concern at this stage. I didn’t go to college, so it’s not March Madness.”

The NBA playoffs aren’t single-elimination. But every game carries significant weight in a best-of-seven series. Should LeBron be so dismissive of what the Celtics accomplished in Game 1?

He has earned the right to be.

LeBron has won just 61% of his Game 1s, his worst mark of any game in a series:

That’s especially astounding, because LeBron’s teams are usually good enough in the regular season to secure home-court advantage and open series at home. (Game 1 of the 2018 Eastern Conference finals was in Boston.) The Cavs and Heat have played 66% of their Game 1s with LeBron at home.

With a simple baseline of expecting LeBron to win at home and lose on the road, Game 1s are the only time he loses more than expected:

Of course, LeBron’s frequent deep playoff runs means he usually turns it around after a Game 1 setback.

Teams that lost Game 1 of a best-of-seven series have won it just 23% of the time. LeBron’s teams have won 56% of the time.

Here are the 16 times LeBron’s teams previously dropped Game 1, including the nine series victories:

  • Cavaliers lost to Pistons in 2006 second round
  • Cavaliers beat Pistons in 2007 conference finals
  • Cavaliers lost to Spurs in 2007 NBA Finals
  • Cavaliers lost to Celtics in 2008 second round
  • Cavaliers lost to Magic in 2009 conference finals
  • Heat beat Bulls in 2011 conference finals
  • Heat beat Thunder in 2012 NBA Finals
  • Heat beat Bulls in 2013 second round
  • Heat beat Spurs in 2013 NBA Finals
  • Heat beat Pacers in 2014 conference finals
  • Heat lost to Spurs in 2014 NBA Finals
  • Cavaliers beat Bulls in 2015 second round
  • Cavaliers lost to Warriors in 2015 NBA Finals
  • Cavaliers beat Warriors in 2016 NBA Finals
  • Cavaliers lost to Warriors in 2017 NBA Finals
  • Cavaliers beat Pacers in 2018 first round

So, LeBron can taunt the Celtics a bit by calling what they hope is their breakthrough victory just “a feel-out game.”

It’s harder down 1-0 than up 1-0, and LeBron has shown cracks this season. There’s no guarantee he digs himself out of this hole.

But he, more than anyone, deserves the benefit of the doubt.

Scott Foster pump fakes Trevor Ariza and Klay Thompson real good on jump ball (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
Warriors-Rockets was the Western Conference finals matchup everyone wanted. These are probably the two best teams in the NBA. Intensity was sky high from the moment Game 1 began last night.

So, give referee Scott Foster this: He made Trevor Ariza laugh and Klay Thompson smirk in that pressure-packed situation.

Also: What the heck was that?

Chris Paul tells Kevin Durant to shut up and play ball, elbows him in the backside (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 15, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Chris Paul had some pointed words for Kevin Durant during the Warriors’ Game 1 win over the Rockets last night. The Houston guard underlined them with a harsh elbow.

It could have been worse, as Durant knows all too well. Paul could have got him on the other side (video contains NSFW language at end):