Report: Dwane Casey sought contract extension from Raptors, which might have pushed them to fire him

By Dan FeldmanMay 14, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Dwane Casey guided the Raptors to a franchise-record 59 wins this season.

They still fired him.

Why?

There are multiple plausible explanations: Toronto stumbled annually in the playoffs, including getting swept by LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the second round the last two years. With key players – Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valanciunas – locked into expensive multi-year contracts, the Raptors’ best shot at a shakeup was firing the coach. Raptors president Masai inherited, rather than hired, Casey in the first place.

Here’s another potential cause.

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today:

Casey sought a two-year contract extension in an effort to maintain job security, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly about the decision.

Casey’s wish may have forced Ujiri’s hand ahead of Friday’s decision.

Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun:

There’s a belief within the NBA that coaches on the final year of their contract create too much instability. It’s seen as a signal that management doesn’t truly back the coach, which invites players to walk all over him. Teams, as the logic goes, should either extend the coach’s contract or fire him before it reaches that point. I think that’s an overstated claim, a way for coaches to secure more money either through a longer contract or severance pay. But many people buy into the thinking.

Maybe Ujiri would have given Casey another year to prove himself but then decided rejecting an extension would cause turmoil (in a way that merely not offering an extension wouldn’t have). Ujiri – whether or not his denial is accurate – clearly didn’t want to extend Casey’s contract.

So, that left firing the coach.

There were several signs Ujiri would fire Casey before actually doing so, but it’s unclear when Casey requested the extension. It could have been before the indicators leaked.

No matter what exactly happened, if just asking for an extension contributed to Casey getting fired, he was already on thin ice.

Chris Paul drops Stephen Curry, gets bucket

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 14, 2018, 11:03 PM EDT
The Rockets have hunted Stephen Curry in this game — whether it’s James Harden or Chris Paul with the ball, whoever Curry is guarding is coming out to set the screen and force the switch. Curry has handled well at times — he had a good steal on Harden at one point — but the Rockets have gotten their buckets, too.

Chris Paul dropped Curry on this third-quarter play.

Draymond Green rightfully got on Curry after the play — Curry tried to sell the call, didn’t get it, stayed down, and that let Paul come in and get his own rebound and score.

The Warriors still led 87-80 after three thanks to a massive third quarter from Kevin Durant.

Stepback threes, dunks, James Harden was a beast in the first half

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 14, 2018, 10:17 PM EDT
James Harden has had huge Game 1s through the first two rounds of these playoffs, and he came out looking to do the same to the Warriors Monday night.

He’s been a beast.

Early on he was doing this.

At the end of the half, he was attacking and throwing it down.

Harden had 24 points on 12 shots, when 4-of-6 from three, and was a force of nature in the first half.

That wasn’t enough to get the Rockets to pull away from the Warriors, it was 56-56 at the half.

Igor Kokoskov takes aim at resurrecting Suns franchise

Associated Press
Associated PressMay 14, 2018, 9:09 PM EDT
PHOENIX (AP) — Igor Kokoskov is the first NBA head coach born and raised outside North America, but he reminded everyone at his introductory news conference with the Phoenix Suns on Monday that he didn’t exactly just get off the plane.

“I don’t consider myself as a European coach,” he said. “I’m an NBA coach.”

Kokoskov, 46, just finished his 18th season as an NBA assistant coach. He’s been with six different teams. Some played slow. Some played fast. He has been on the staffs of seven squads to reach the conference finals. This game is not new to him.

“As a coach, I’m not spoiled,” he said. “I think your job is to build and create from what you have in front of you. I’m the kind of guy who loves my team. I love my guys and they can feel it.”

Kokoskov was named head coach of the Suns last week but, as an assistant with the Utah Jazz, he had to finish his work in the playoff series against the Houston Rockets before turning his attention to the desert.

He was an assistant with the Suns from 2008 to 2013 and became a U.S. citizen during a ceremony on the court at Phoenix’s Talking Stick Resort Arena.

“We really, as a family, the Family Kokoskov, consider Phoenix as a home base,” he said. “This is always home base.”

Although he certainly has paid the traditional dues as an NBA assistant, he knows he’ll also have the label “foreign coach.”

Kokoskov praised the “courage” of Suns owner Robert Sarver and the team’s management to hire a “rookie coach, international coach, foreign coach.”

“I kind of carry some responsibilities because, if this fails, then American media and the public are going to say, `See, they can’t coach. We’ve got to stick with our guys,”‘ Kokoskov said.

But any ultimate judgment, he said, will come from what happens on the court.

“It’s all about winning,” Kokoskov said. “It doesn’t really matter if you’re an international or American coach. All that matters is can you get it done and can you coach?”

He inherits a team that went 21-61, worst in the NBA and second-worst in franchise history. The Suns haven’t made the playoffs in eight seasons but do have the most ping pong balls in Tuesday night’s lottery to determine what team gets the No. 1 overall pick,

Still, Kokoskov said the Suns have “a good solid foundation.”

“With a couple of guys maybe we’re going to add, obviously we are expecting a lot from the upcoming draft and free agency,” he said. “That is something that we have a long summer to discuss, to talk, but the foundation is there.”

Kokoskov, who coached Slovenia to the EuroBasket 2017 championship, said he’s not wedded to any particular style of play, that it will depend on the talent at hand. When he was with the Suns, there was Steve Nash and it was a fast pace.

“I was fortunate to be part of a winning team and be part of the team with Steve Nash and Grant Hill and the rest of the guys,” he said, “being part of the staff with Alvin Gentry.”

Kokoskov was there when the Suns advanced to the Western Conference Finals in 2010.

But the years have not been kind to the once-vibrant franchise since Nash’s departure.

General manager Ryan McDonough has said the time is now to inject some more experienced talent into the current mix of youngsters, who are led by burgeoning star Devin Booker.

Kokoskov gets the task of trying to fulfill that ambition.

The team, he said, needs to be playing on television in June, and he wasn’t talking about its perennial appearance in the draft lottery.

“I think the city of Phoenix deserves that,” Kokoskov said. “I think the fans that love basketball deserve that and we’ll do our best to bring this organization and team into that path. We want to be in June on TV.”

 

New Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce says defense is ‘who I am’

Associated Press
Associated PressMay 14, 2018, 8:05 PM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — At the start of his first news conference as the Atlanta Hawks coach, Lloyd Pierce looked down at a row filled with four of his new players.

His thoughts immediately turned to his passion: Defense.

“If we weren’t doing this press conference right now, I’d probably have these guys doing some defensive drills,” Pierce said Monday. “That’s who I am.”

Pierce, the former Philadelphia 76ers assistant whose agreement to become the Hawks coach was announced Friday , said his first priority will be assembling a staff. Pierce will be looking for assistants who share his passion for defense and his proven ability to connect with young players.

A young Atlanta roster is about to add much more youth in next month’s NBA draft.

The Hawks leaned heavily on such young players as rookie John Collins and second-year forward Taurean Prince this season. More youth is coming in the June 21 NBA draft. The Hawks have three first-round picks and hope to land the No. 1 overall pick in Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery.

Pierce worked as an assistant with Cleveland, Golden State and Memphis before his five years with Philadelphia. His role in the 76ers’ rebuilding process was especially important to the Hawks, who face a similar challenge after posting the worst record in the Eastern Conference this season.

Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said Pierce’s “experiences in Philadelphia, keeping that positive vibe, that winning environment with what they went through” helped make him the right fit for the Hawks.

Four Hawks players – DeAndre Bembry, Mike Muscala, Kent Bazemore and Isaiah Taylor – sat together during the news conference.

Bazemore said other players around the league have sent him messages “saying we got a good one.”

“I’m excited,” Bazemore said. “… Bringing in a defensive-minded guy is important because that’s where championships are won. If we start there, I believe everything else will fall into place.”

Bembry said Pierce’s long record as an assistant, especially with the 76ers, who advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals, earns him immediate credibility.

“You instantly have to respect what he’s done,” Bembry said. “He damn sure earned his first head coaching job.”

One of Pierce’s former Philadelphia players, Robert Covington, also attended the news conference. He said he already was in Atlanta while visiting a family member and so he wanted to show his support for Pierce.

“He’s helped me so much in my career, it’s only right that I be here as well,” Covington said.

Asked if he has any doubt Pierce is ready to become a head coach, Covington said “Absolutely not. I’ve seen coach develop and grow. … He definitely is a great coach.”

Schlenk said he was won over in his first of three interviews with Pierce. He said he told assistant GM Jeff Peterson midway through that interview at a Philadelphia airport hotel that Pierce was their guy.

“I just wrote on a little piece of paper and slid it over to Jeff and said `I told you, we’d know,”‘ Schlenk said.

Pierce joked Monday he wished he had been passed that note.

“I’m just trying to figure out how I missed them sliding papers around,” Pierce said. “They were taking notes but I didn’t really see that exchange. I was focused on my presentation more than anything.”

That presentation was on the mark.

“He answered every question right,” Schlenk said.

A Hawks group that also included majority owner Tony Ressler met with Pierce in Boston on Tuesday, followed by a third interview in Atlanta on Friday – hours before the team announced an agreement with Pierce.

Pierce, 42, fills the position left vacant when the Hawks and former coach Mike Budenholzer mutually agreed to part ways as Budenholzer interviewed for other jobs, most recently with the Bucks.

Schenk again said Monday he and Budenholzer remain on good terms. “I talked with him a couple days ago,” Schlenk said. “No hard feelings at all.”

 