Twitter

LeBron James has a photographic memory of each play vs. Celtics (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 13, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
4 Comments

LeBron James is one of the best students of the game of basketball that we’ve ever seen. Opposing coaches like Doc Rivers and Dwane Casey have even said as much, and it should be obvious how dedicated he is to his craft by his performance on the floor.

However, sometimes James will just straight up tell you how devoted he is. On Sunday after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Boston Celtics, LeBron answered a reporter’s question about the fourth quarter that revealed his photographic memory.

The result is pretty insane, with James rattling off specific movements within each play during multiple possessions to open the fourth quarter.

Via Twitter:

I’m not sure what’s more impressive, the memory recall or that fit.

Our own Dan Feldman put together a video comparing LeBron’s recall to the plays in question.

Wow.

LeBron James has ‘zero’ concern after Cavaliers’ lopsided Game 1 loss

Getty
Associated PressMay 13, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
1 Comment

BOSTON (AP) LeBron James has made Boston’s TD Garden his personal playground during the playoffs in recent years.

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the Eastern Conference finals with a 9-3 record against the Celtics in games played at the Garden over the last four years, including six straight wins.

James’ 979 postseason points against Boston were the most by any player against any opponent in the last 50 years. And his 21 playoff wins against the Celtics were also the most against them during that span.

But none of that mattered Sunday in Boston’s dominating 108-83 win over Cleveland in Game 1 , in which James committed seven turnovers while being held to just 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds.

It would be solid night for most NBA players, but was pedestrian by the super-human standard that LeBron has set for himself this postseason, at times single-handedly carrying the Cavs to victories.

But he was clear that his concern level down being 1-0 was “zero.”

“I didn’t go to college, so it’s not March Madness,” he said. “You see ways you can get better throughout the series. But I’ve been down 0-1, I’ve been down 0-2. I’ve been down before in the postseason.

“But for me, there’s no level of concern no matter how bad I played tonight with seven turnovers, how inefficient I was shooting the ball. … We have another opportunity to be better as a ballclub come Tuesday night and we’ll see what happens.”

James said the Celtics deserved credit for the defensive strategy they employed against him, which started with Marcus Morris challenging him from outset, limiting him to 2-of-6 shooting in the first quarter as Cleveland fell into a 36-18 hole.

“I think they had a great game plan in Game 1, and he was the start of it,” James said. “He was my matchup and I think they did a great job of communicating throughout the whole game, knowing where I was and all of my teammates was. (Celtics coach) Brad (Stevens) did a great job.”

“We have an opportunity to look at some film tomorrow and see ways they was making us uncomfortable.”

The Celtics showed James several different looks throughout the game, switching as many as five different players on him.

Morris, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Terry Rozier, Marcus Smart and Aron Baynes all took turns guarding James at times. Boston frequently sent a double team when he got the ball in the post. It forced him to settle for jump shots early and limited his ability to get to the rim.

That in turn kept James from creating shots for his teammates. For the game Cleveland was outscored by 18 points with James on the floor.

“We are just going to try to make it as tough for him as we can,” Rozier said. “The other guys, obviously, (Kevin) Love and J.R. Smith, we don’t want to give them open looks. … That has been a big emphasis the last couple of days. We did a good job of that and we just have to keep it up.”

When the Cavs did finally show a little momentum, cutting Boston’s lead to 14 at the end of the third quarter, the Celtics responded with a 7-0 run at the start of the fourth.

James was asked afterward what happened during that flurry and he responded with a verbatim recitation of each play , down to Tatum’s coast-to-coast layup off a Eurostep move in the lane.

When he was finished James leaned back in his chair, spread his arms and wryly said, “There you go.”

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

Boston’s defense not all of Cleveland’s problems, Celtics’ offense is clicking, too

By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2018, 8:31 PM EDT
5 Comments

In the wake of Game 1, Boston’s defense on LeBron James and how it frustrated Cleveland as a team was the hot topic. With good reason. Marcus Morris led a ball-pressure attack on LeBron, the other defenders stayed home and pressured shooters, they took away passing lanes, and all that forced Cleveland to shoot 36 percent overall and 4-of-26 from three.

That, however, was not Cleveland’s only problem.

Boston’s offense had a net rating of 114 (points per 100 possessions) in Game 1 — that’s 8.8 more per 100 than the Celtics averaged during the regular season, and 6.6 more than in the playoffs. Boston attacked and scored 60 points in the paint Game 1, added 17 points off 10 Cavaliers turnovers, and in the end put up 108 points without much effort on Sunday afternoon.

Going back to last playoffs, the Cavaliers have just tried to outscore teams, not win with defense. That has worked well enough, so far.

Sunday we saw what looked like the Cavaliers’ regular season defense, which was 29th in the league. If the Cavaliers do not defend better going forward it may not matter that LeBron and the offense started to click because they may not be able to just outscore Boston. These Celtics stick to their gameplan, are not going to make the mistakes of Indiana and Toronto, and are not going to back down from the moment.

In the playoffs, the Cavaliers’ defensive effort has been better, but their recognition and communication on that end was still lacking. Boston blew that up Sunday afternoon. They moved the ball and found the open man, with 27 assists on 43 made buckets.

Boston attacked the rim from the start and their best defenders on LeBron had the best games on the other end — Jaylen Brown had 23 points, Marcus Morris had 21 points (and 10 assists), and Al Horford had 20.

Despite lacking the shotmaking of Kyrie Irving, the Celtics’ offense has been dialed in during the playoffs. The reason in part is knowing who is on the court, and the chance to follow a good game plan — the Celtics game-plan discipline is the best of any team in the playoffs this season.

“Through the regular season there was so much changes with our group, different injuries, things like that,” Horford said after the game. “Once we’ve been able to settle down and find what fits this group, that’s prompted us to be better offensively. Then you just got to give credit to coach (Brad Stevens), he’s making adjustments and is able to key in, whatever the matchup, and giving us those options to go out there.”

Boston’s offense did feed off the defense. That was especially evident in the 25-4 run that decided the game.

“On offense, we were taking good shots, really moving the ball, and really taking really good looks,” Horford said of the offense during that run. “That helped.”

Tyronn Lue has a lot of work to do before Game 2. Sunday was a wakeup call for the Cavaliers that it will take more than LeBron to carry them this round, and the Cavs need to knock down those open shots they missed in Game 1.

However, the bigger challenge will be coaxing a team that has not played quality team defense all season to start doing it now. If they can’t get better fast, LeBron may not be able to carry this team much further.

Here are the best alley-oops of the 2017-18 NBA season (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 13, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dunks are a natural part of the NBA game, but some are more exiting than others. For today’s fan, who appreciates team basketball as squads like the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics dominate the league, the best dunks often come when a nifty pass is involved.

No doubt you remember some of the best alley-oop dunks of the 2017-18 NBA season. My favorite that comes to mind is when Giannis Antetokounmpo straight up jumped over the top of New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

Still, there’s a lot to go around over the course of the season so the NBA put together a little highlight video of some of the best alley-oop dunks from this year.

Which one is your favorite? Watch the full video above.

Superhuman LeBron James finds his kryptonite as Celtics take Game 1

By Dane CarbaughMay 13, 2018, 6:01 PM EDT
11 Comments

There’s some kind of synergy in the way Game 1 went for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Boston Celtics. For years in Ohio, LeBron James has been surrounded by teams that simultaneously achieved higher than their worthiness while being constituent of parts amounting to more than their sum.

This year’s squad in Cleveland is certainly that.

Sure, LeBron has dragged some truly dreadful rosters to the NBA Finals with the Cavaliers. The 2006-2007 squad comes to mind as James towed the likes of Daniel Gibson, Sasha Pavlovic, and Eric Snow to the final round. But this year in Cleveland is the other kind of Cavaliers roster, one with stars and hopeful youngsters that didn’t quite seem to mesh together well enough to help LeBron the way they should.

Kyle Korver, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, JR Smith, and others have been up and down throughout this second stint with the Cavaliers for LeBron, and indeed from game-to-game during these playoffs. Several of those players your favorite team would be delighted to add, perhaps as the missing piece. Together, they were squashed by the Celtics on Sunday by a score of 108-83.

Yes, Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals went to the Celtics as they continued their almost offensively team-oriented play. Reflected against the Cavaliers’ individual play, Boston dominated the way they have throughout the playoffs.

Four of the Celtics’ five starters scored in double figures, and Boston dominated the assist margin against the Cavaliers 27-18. Brad Stevens, who has been given massive credit for both his strategic game planning and in-game tactics, formulated a defensive structure to force the ball out of LeBron’s hands. The Celtics had a defensive rating of 88.9, allowing an effective field goal percentage of just 38.4 percent. Boston scored 17 points off of 10 Cavaliers turnovers.

Thanks in large part to Boston’s defense, the Cavaliers offense looked completely shook. James didn’t even lead the team in scoring after averaging 28 points per-game over the past 10 contests. The King scored just 15 points to go along with nine assists and seven rebounds — although LeBron did not have any offensive rebounds. Love scored 17 on five-of-14 shooting with eight rebounds and three assists.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in scoring with 23 points, adding eight rebounds and one assist. Marcus Morris had 21 points and 10 assists as he helped slow down LeBron. Aron Baynes and Marcus Smart contributed off the bench despite not scoring much to make a dent.

The series isn’t over but the worry for Cleveland was that the Celtics would find a way to do something nobody has done since Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers and that’s slow down James. LeBron’s dominance has covered for poor play by the rest of his team all postseason long, and if Stevens and Boston can figure out how to keep him contained they can expose the rest of the Cleveland roster.

Game 2 is in Boston on on Tuesday, May 15 at 5:30 PM PST.