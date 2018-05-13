Here are the best alley-oops of the 2017-18 NBA season (VIDEO)

Dunks are a natural part of the NBA game, but some are more exiting than others. For today’s fan, who appreciates team basketball as squads like the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics dominate the league, the best dunks often come when a nifty pass is involved.

No doubt you remember some of the best alley-oop dunks of the 2017-18 NBA season. My favorite that comes to mind is when Giannis Antetokounmpo straight up jumped over the top of New York Knicks guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

Still, there’s a lot to go around over the course of the season so the NBA put together a little highlight video of some of the best alley-oop dunks from this year.

Which one is your favorite? Watch the full video above.

Superhuman LeBron James finds his kryptonite as Celtics take Game 1

There’s some kind of synergy in the way Game 1 went for the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Boston Celtics. For years in Ohio, LeBron James has been surrounded by teams that simultaneously achieved higher than their worthiness while being constituent of parts amounting to more than their sum.

This year’s squad in Cleveland is certainly that.

Sure, LeBron has dragged some truly dreadful rosters to the NBA Finals with the Cavaliers. The 2006-2007 squad comes to mind as James towed the likes of Daniel Gibson, Sasha Pavlovic, and Eric Snow to the final round. But this year in Cleveland is the other kind of Cavaliers roster, one with stars and hopeful youngsters that didn’t quite seem to mesh together well enough to help LeBron the way they should.

Kyle Korver, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, JR Smith, and others have been up and down throughout this second stint with the Cavaliers for LeBron, and indeed from game-to-game during these playoffs. Several of those players your favorite team would be delighted to add, perhaps as the missing piece. Together, they were squashed by the Celtics on Sunday by a score of 108-83.

Yes, Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals went to the Celtics as they continued their almost offensively team-oriented play. Reflected against the Cavaliers’ individual play, Boston dominated the way they have throughout the playoffs.

Four of the Celtics’ five starters scored in double figures, and Boston dominated the assist margin against the Cavaliers 27-18. Brad Stevens, who has been given massive credit for both his strategic game planning and in-game tactics, formulated a defensive structure to force the ball out of LeBron’s hands. The Celtics had a defensive rating of 88.9, allowing an effective field goal percentage of just 38.4 percent. Boston scored 17 points off of 10 Cavaliers turnovers.

Thanks in large part to Boston’s defense, the Cavaliers offense looked completely shook. James didn’t even lead the team in scoring after averaging 28 points per-game over the past 10 contests. The King scored just 15 points to go along with nine assists and seven rebounds — although LeBron did not have any offensive rebounds. Love scored 17 on five-of-14 shooting with eight rebounds and three assists.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics in scoring with 23 points, adding eight rebounds and one assist. Marcus Morris had 21 points and 10 assists as he helped slow down LeBron. Aron Baynes and Marcus Smart contributed off the bench despite not scoring much to make a dent.

The series isn’t over but the worry for Cleveland was that the Celtics would find a way to do something nobody has done since Game 2 against the Indiana Pacers and that’s slow down James. LeBron’s dominance has covered for poor play by the rest of his team all postseason long, and if Stevens and Boston can figure out how to keep him contained they can expose the rest of the Cleveland roster.

Game 2 is in Boston on on Tuesday, May 15 at 5:30 PM PST.

Report: Dan Gilbert told Ty Lue to try new things, not to fear failure

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert isn’t afraid to speak his mind. We know that much. Plus, Gilbert is apt to make his feelings known on front office and on-court issues.

That’s why it’s no surprise that Gilbert apparently has been in communication with Cavaliers coach Ty Lue over the season about allowing for some more flexibility in the gameplan. According to Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon, Gilbert has told Lue that he should not be afraid of failure, and that new ideas should be implemented with regard to lineups and strategy.

Via Cleveland.com:

Also, he listens to his boss, Cavs owner Dan Gilbert — who told him in a text message early this season to dare to be different.

“Dan Gilbert told me … you’ve gotta try new things,” Lue said. “Like, in business you gotta try new things. If it works, you’re a genius, if not, you change and do something else. I just think you gotta try things and kinda see how your team reacts to it.”

In the text message, viewed by cleveland.com, Gilbert told Lue: “philosophically, sometimes I think we should NOT be afraid to fail as much as we seem to be.”

LeBron is a seemingly a difficult player to gameplan for, both against and when he’s on your own team. In the playoffs the main factor hasn’t been Lue’s coaching, but rather the fact that James has been on an absolute tear.

The Cavaliers have had a weird season, and failure could be on their horizon with the tough challenge of the Boston Celtics ahead. It’s a good thing Gilbert is OK with that … right?

Report: Sixers interested in trading for Kawhi Leonard, signing LeBron James

The Philadelphia 76ers have been rumored as a landing spot for LeBron James for some time, ever since he was reported scoping out schools for his kids in the area. James denied that report, but the Sixers still appear to be chasing a big star this offseason.

Coach Brett Brown said that his team needs some help to win a championship, and there will be several big name players on the market including James this summer.

Philadelphia has significant cap space — around $30 million — and could likely sign LeBron outright this July. Scenarios there include a below-market 1-year deal that allows the Sixers to go into the luxury tax on LeBron’s second contract, or a deal structured to fit Philly’s cap space this year then balloon in subsequent years — again, likely putting the 76ers above the tax line.

Set all that aside for a moment. According to Philly.com’s Keith Pompey, the Sixers are also interested in trading for disgruntled San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard. Of course, if that was the direction they took, LeBron would be off the table.

Via Philly.com:

Don’t be surprised if they also try to acquire San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard in a trade. Sources have said the Sixers have expressed interest in the two-time all-star. While he is eligible for a five-year, $219-million “super-max” extension with the Spurs this summer, there are reports that Leonard wants out after staying away from the team for most of the season with a quad injury. He played in only nine games.

Leonard has a great relationship with Sixers coach Brett Brown. However, trading for him would be risky without first getting a guarantee that he’ll agree to a contract extension. Leonard is set to become a free agent on July 1, 2019.

Pompey mentions that his reading of the situation in Philadelphia is that Sixers ownership is going to go hard after LeBron as the top option, but you never know how things are going to turn out in the NBA. Maybe Philly ends up with Paul George?

There’s a lot of talent on the market and the Sixers are going to end up as movers and shakers.

Rockets' Mike D'Antoni, king of the 3, draws singular praise

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry and Draymond Green admire Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni from afar for how he empowers all his players to be scorers.

No matter who you are, just let it fly – and for the Rockets that means regularly from 3-point range. And in transition whenever possible.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr praises D’Antoni for influencing the way NBA teams now play offense: the pace and the space; precise ball movement and playing small without a traditional center; shooting at will and shooting from way back.

Still, for all his success in leading the West’s top team this season, D’Antoni might need a championship to validate his style.

Standing in the way are the defending champion Warriors, who open the best-of-seven Western Conference finals at Houston on Monday night.

“He empowers everyone to shoot the basketball, and that’s dangerous,” said Green, Golden State’s bruising forward. “That’s why he’s been so successful, especially on that side of the ball with any team he’s ever coached because that’s definitely an area where he’s a mastermind. ”

D’Antoni downplays his significance in developing today’s game.

“I think a lot of things combined to change it,” he said. “One, they changed the rules and, two, the analytic people came in and put validation over 3s and stuff we were doing in Phoenix. Yeah, we kind of jumped out there because of the team we had and Steve Nash before anybody really caught on. And it worked. So in a little sense part of it, but there was a lot of factors.”

D’Antoni’s teams recall those running, high-flying Denver Nuggets of the `80s, led by Alex English, Dan Issel and Kiki VanDeWeghe.

While Kerr has long expressed how much he learned from mentor Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs, he notes, “I was inspired by Mike.”

“The guy who deserves the most credit for changing the way the league is played is Mike D’Antoni,” Kerr said. “He’s the guy who just eliminated the center position and said, `Let’s go small and fast and shoot more 3s.”‘

Not that Kerr was immediately convinced such a style would work. After all, while Suns general manager in 2008, he traded All-Star Shawn Marion to Miami for Shaquille O’Neal, who hardly fit that focus of play. Kerr has called it a “bad move” all these years later.

D’Antoni left for New York at the end of that season and went 121-167 before resigning from the Knicks in March 2012. But Carmelo Anthony was never comfortable with or committed to D’Antoni’s way.

The Houston coach has said most everybody doubted his system, but the game has evolved.

“In the old days, you had kind of three out, two in, you had your traditional power forward, whether it was Karl Malone or Charles Oakley or somebody like that who was going to maybe shoot a 15-footer, but he was going to be banging down in the paint,” Kerr said.

“Mike eliminated that and created all that much more space. … The influence is there in the strategy and then over the last 10 years every player in the league has spent his summers shooting 500 3-pointers a day.”

Kerr’s partnership with D’Antoni lasted only that 2007-08 season in Phoenix before D’Antoni bolted for New York. A decade later, the 67-year-old D’Antoni has enjoyed his most successful stint in these two seasons with the Rockets.

His influence has reached the college game, too.

In the summer of 2014, Tara VanDerveer, the women’s Hall of Fame coach from Stanford, called on D’Antoni for an assist She needed to revamp her offense from the Cardinal’s tried-and-true triangle. D’Antoni helped with the transition.

Facing a D’Antoni team, Curry is prepared to defend constant pick-and-rolls. He understands the fast and creative tempo at which D’Antoni’s team plays.

“I guess you’d call it unorthodox when it comes to the things that he tries,” Curry said. “But it seems that anybody who goes and plays for D’Antoni’s system their offensive numbers go out the roof, just because he knows how to put guys in the right positions and instill confidence when you’re out there to make plays.”

David Lee, an ex-Warrior, played for D’Antoni with the Knicks. Curry says Lee spoke of how D’Antoni sought to bring out the best in his players.

“So he’s had a great track record of putting up crazy offensive numbers and whatnot,” Curry said. “And as a guy watching teams he used to coach he was always fun to watch.”

 