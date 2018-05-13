Getty Images

Cavaliers, Celtics ready for Eastern Conference finals rematch

Associated PressMay 13, 2018, 7:54 AM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — The jerseys and venues will be the same, but so much has changed since the last time Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics met in the Eastern Conference finals.

Kyrie Irving was dealt to Boston in a blockbuster offseason deal for Isaiah Thomas and Jae Crowder. But following a roster upheaval in February, the Cavs were left with only five players from last year’s team that rolled past the Celtics 4-1 to earn a place in the NBA Finals.

Irving will watch this year’s rematch from the sideline after a pair of knee surgeries late in the regular season denied him an opportunity to play this postseason. It was the capstone of an injury-plagued year in Boston that also saw the seasons of Gordon Hayward and rookie Daniel Theis truncated.

The one constant has been Cleveland’s LeBron James, who at age 33 has again found another gear in the playoffs despite the different pieces surrounding him. His 34.3 scoring average in these playoffs is his highest since the 2009 postseason.

James can become the sixth player in league history to play in at least eight consecutive NBA Finals. The five others who have done so all played with the Celtics, led by Hall of Famer Bill Russell’s run of 10 straight appearances.

James hasn’t yet had a chance to reflect on his own run but says he isn’t taking anything for granted at this point in his career.

“You dream about being able to play in big games in the NBA and even when I got to the NBA that was one of my only goals to be as great as I can be, to play in big games in the NBA and be remembered and I think I’ve done that in my career,” he said. “Just trying to add onto it while I can.”

The series starts Sunday in Boston. This is the eighth playoff matchup between the teams overall, with the Celtics leading 4-3.

The Celtics are seeking their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2010, when they got past James and the Cavs in the East semifinals.

Since Irving’s injury, Celtics coach Brad Stevens has relied heavily on veteran Al Horford and a youthful corps that includes 24-year-olds Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart, 21-year-old Jaylen Brown and 20-year-old rookie Jayson Tatum.

Horford is averaging career playoff-high 17 points per game, while carrying the leadership torch.

Rozier has flourished in a starting role since Irving was sidelined in mid-March. It’s carried over into the postseason where he is averaging 18.2 points per game. And Tatum is coming of a series against Philadelphia that saw him average 23.6 points per game – the second-highest by a Celtics rookie in franchise history.

“I feel like we more together (than last year),” Rozier said. “Obviously guys been going down all year and it’s like you never know who’s going to down. But we found a way, we pulled together.”

As for Rozier’s prediction for the series?

“Stay tuned,” he said.

 

Report: Sixers interested in trading for Kawhi Leonard, signing LeBron James

AP
By Dane CarbaughMay 13, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
The Philadelphia 76ers have been rumored as a landing spot for LeBron James for some time, ever since he was reported scoping out schools for his kids in the area. James denied that report, but the Sixers still appear to be chasing a big star this offseason.

Coach Brett Brown said that his team needs some help to win a championship, and there will be several big name players on the market including James this summer.

Philadelphia has significant cap space — around $30 million — and could likely sign LeBron outright this July. Scenarios there include a below-market 1-year deal that allows the Sixers to go into the luxury tax on LeBron’s second contract, or a deal structured to fit Philly’s cap space this year then balloon in subsequent years — again, likely putting the 76ers above the tax line.

Set all that aside for a moment. According to Philly.com’s Keith Pompey, the Sixers are also interested in trading for disgruntled San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard. Of course, if that was the direction they took, LeBron would be off the table.

Via Philly.com:

Don’t be surprised if they also try to acquire San Antonio Spurs small forward Kawhi Leonard in a trade. Sources have said the Sixers have expressed interest in the two-time all-star. While he is eligible for a five-year, $219-million “super-max” extension with the Spurs this summer, there are reports that Leonard wants out after staying away from the team for most of the season with a quad injury. He played in only nine games.

Leonard has a great relationship with Sixers coach Brett Brown. However, trading for him would be risky without first getting a guarantee that he’ll agree to a contract extension. Leonard is set to become a free agent on July 1, 2019.

Pompey mentions that his reading of the situation in Philadelphia is that Sixers ownership is going to go hard after LeBron as the top option, but you never know how things are going to turn out in the NBA. Maybe Philly ends up with Paul George?

There’s a lot of talent on the market and the Sixers are going to end up as movers and shakers.

Rockets’ Mike D’Antoni, king of the 3, draws singular praise

Associated Press
Associated PressMay 13, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Curry and Draymond Green admire Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni from afar for how he empowers all his players to be scorers.

No matter who you are, just let it fly – and for the Rockets that means regularly from 3-point range. And in transition whenever possible.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr praises D’Antoni for influencing the way NBA teams now play offense: the pace and the space; precise ball movement and playing small without a traditional center; shooting at will and shooting from way back.

Still, for all his success in leading the West’s top team this season, D’Antoni might need a championship to validate his style.

Standing in the way are the defending champion Warriors, who open the best-of-seven Western Conference finals at Houston on Monday night.

“He empowers everyone to shoot the basketball, and that’s dangerous,” said Green, Golden State’s bruising forward. “That’s why he’s been so successful, especially on that side of the ball with any team he’s ever coached because that’s definitely an area where he’s a mastermind. ”

D’Antoni downplays his significance in developing today’s game.

“I think a lot of things combined to change it,” he said. “One, they changed the rules and, two, the analytic people came in and put validation over 3s and stuff we were doing in Phoenix. Yeah, we kind of jumped out there because of the team we had and Steve Nash before anybody really caught on. And it worked. So in a little sense part of it, but there was a lot of factors.”

D’Antoni’s teams recall those running, high-flying Denver Nuggets of the `80s, led by Alex English, Dan Issel and Kiki VanDeWeghe.

While Kerr has long expressed how much he learned from mentor Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs, he notes, “I was inspired by Mike.”

“The guy who deserves the most credit for changing the way the league is played is Mike D’Antoni,” Kerr said. “He’s the guy who just eliminated the center position and said, `Let’s go small and fast and shoot more 3s.”‘

Not that Kerr was immediately convinced such a style would work. After all, while Suns general manager in 2008, he traded All-Star Shawn Marion to Miami for Shaquille O’Neal, who hardly fit that focus of play. Kerr has called it a “bad move” all these years later.

D’Antoni left for New York at the end of that season and went 121-167 before resigning from the Knicks in March 2012. But Carmelo Anthony was never comfortable with or committed to D’Antoni’s way.

The Houston coach has said most everybody doubted his system, but the game has evolved.

“In the old days, you had kind of three out, two in, you had your traditional power forward, whether it was Karl Malone or Charles Oakley or somebody like that who was going to maybe shoot a 15-footer, but he was going to be banging down in the paint,” Kerr said.

“Mike eliminated that and created all that much more space. … The influence is there in the strategy and then over the last 10 years every player in the league has spent his summers shooting 500 3-pointers a day.”

Kerr’s partnership with D’Antoni lasted only that 2007-08 season in Phoenix before D’Antoni bolted for New York. A decade later, the 67-year-old D’Antoni has enjoyed his most successful stint in these two seasons with the Rockets.

His influence has reached the college game, too.

In the summer of 2014, Tara VanDerveer, the women’s Hall of Fame coach from Stanford, called on D’Antoni for an assist She needed to revamp her offense from the Cardinal’s tried-and-true triangle. D’Antoni helped with the transition.

Facing a D’Antoni team, Curry is prepared to defend constant pick-and-rolls. He understands the fast and creative tempo at which D’Antoni’s team plays.

“I guess you’d call it unorthodox when it comes to the things that he tries,” Curry said. “But it seems that anybody who goes and plays for D’Antoni’s system their offensive numbers go out the roof, just because he knows how to put guys in the right positions and instill confidence when you’re out there to make plays.”

David Lee, an ex-Warrior, played for D’Antoni with the Knicks. Curry says Lee spoke of how D’Antoni sought to bring out the best in his players.

“So he’s had a great track record of putting up crazy offensive numbers and whatnot,” Curry said. “And as a guy watching teams he used to coach he was always fun to watch.”

 

Dwane Casey’s classy goodbye letter to Toronto is fantastic

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 13, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Firing Dwane Casey as the Toronto Raptors’ coach was not easy. GM Masai Ujiri felt it was necessary, that after being swept out of the playoffs again by LeBron James and the Cavaliers something had to change, but it wasn’t easy. Ujiri, at his press conference, was as emotional as you will ever see a GM after a firing — he and everyone around the Raptors genuinely liked Casey. It was hard to make the move.

Casey loved Toronto right back for reasons beyond basketball. His farewell letter, in the Toronto Sun, was awesome.

Thank you to basketball fans across this city and the country of Canada who supported the Raptors and welcomed my family with open arms during our seven years here. Thank you to all the fans who cheered us on at the Air Canada Centre while we built this program into a playoff contender, packed Jurassic Park even in the cold and rain, watched the games from home and offered their undying support as we traveled this road to relevancy together.

Thank you for teaching our all-American family the Canadian way. That being polite and considerate to one another is always the best way. That diversity is something to be embraced and celebrated. That taking the time to learn about each other’s cultures is the surest way to find common ground and understanding. Thank you for making our children feel safe, valued, and comfortable in their own skin. We cannot express how important it has been to build the foundations of who our children are as human beings in a country that shows through its words, actions and laws that all people deserve basic human rights, and a chance to reach their goals through education and hard work.

Well done.

Casey will land on his feet somewhere in the next couple of years, and that team will get a Coach of the Year calibre coach, and a great person.

Point grad: Cavs’ Hill receives diploma during NBA playoffs

Associated Press
Associated PressMay 12, 2018, 11:00 PM EDT
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — George Hill has gone from point guard to point grad in the NBA playoffs.

Cleveland’s starting guard was excused from practice on Saturday to receive his degree from IUPUI. As his Cavaliers teammates got in one last workout before heading to Boston for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, Hill took part in graduation ceremonies at the school in Indianapolis.

The 32-year-old Hill received his degree from the School of Liberal Arts. He was one of two student speakers to address the new graduates. Hill played for the Jaguars from 2004-08.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said Hill would rejoin the team in time for the series opener Sunday against the Celtics.

Hill joined the Cavs in February, coming over in a trade from Sacramento. He was slowed by back spasms and missed three games in the first round of the playoff against Indiana. But he returned and played a key role in Cleveland’s four-game sweep of Toronto.

 