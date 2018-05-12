Getty Images

Brett Brown says Ben Simmons’ jump shot will undergo “intense refinement”

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
In 369 playoff minutes, Ben Simmons took 125 shots — only 11 of them came outside the paint. Simmons made just two of those. He took only one three and we shouldn’t count that one, an end-of-half desperation heave from 35 feet in Game 3 against Miami.

In the regular season, teams could not make Simmons pay for his lack of a jump shot and reluctance to try it, defenders would play off him and Simmons would attack into that space and create. Miami couldn’t make him pay, either. However, Boston got back in their shell in transition and took away the straight line drive Simmons thrives on, then in the half-court again their mistake-free basketball took away Simmons space and easy drive-and-kick plays — there weren’t clear paths to the rim or lanes for passes, and with that Simmons hesitated. The rookie finally looked like one and could not adjust.

This summer, Simmons’ jumper is going to be a focus, Brett Brown said during exit interviews.

Simmons doesn’t need to become J.J. Redick, but as with Giannis Antetokounmpo Simmons needs to become enough of a threat with his shot that teams respect it, then that will open up everything else he wants to do. Brett Brown has said Simmons’ jumper will come around sooner than people think, but that means Simmons has to put in the work.

This isn’t a unique situation. A lot of the most athletic point guards in the league didn’t have jump shots when they entered the NBA — Derrick Rose, John Wall, Russell Westbrook, to name a few — in part because they never needed them. In high school/AAU and college, they could just get to the rim whenever they wanted and score at will. In the NBA that changes. Some guys adjust and develop a respectable jumper, some do not.

If Simmons wants to fulfill his top-10 player, potential MVP potential, he needs to become respectable from the outside. Can he is a matter of debate, but the ball is literally in Simmons’ hands on this.

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers preview: Three things to watch

By Kurt HelinMay 12, 2018, 10:05 AM EDT
Before the season tipped off, this is the Eastern Conference Finals we expected. However, the path to get here was nothing like we envisioned. Gordon Hayward out. Kyrie Irving out. Cleveland radically shaking up its roster at the trade deadline.

Yet in the end, here we are — a repeat of last year’s conference finals that the Cavaliers won. They are the favorites again, but this series is not going to be a sweep like the round before, the Celtics are disciplined and playing at a higher level than anyone the Cavs have seen this postseason. Boston has a shot to win this.

Here are three things to watch in this series.

1) Can the Celtics wear down LeBron James with multiple fresh defenders? The question isn’t “who is guarding LeBron?” but rather “how many guys will be guarding LeBron?” The Celtics have a wealth of defenders who will get their turn on The King: Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum (in very limited stints), Semi Ojeleye (off the bench), heck I wouldn’t be surprised to see Ben Simmons ask Dave Cowens if he can give them 10 good minutes. The idea is to keep fresh bodies on LeBron and hope that he tires while the defenders do not.

The bigger question is how the Celtics choose to defend LeBron? In the last two series, Boston was willing to largely single cover the opposing team’s star and let him rack up points — Giannis Antetokounmpo then Joel Embiid — but then stay home on the shooters and the rest of the players. It’s a good plan, one the Raptors tried to employ last round — rookie OG Anunoby did a respectable job on LeBron (as much as can be expected) but the Raptors did not silence Kevin Love, Kyle Korver, or J.R. Smith. If Boston goes with this system they will face a serious challenge because LeBron is both a high IQ player and a gifted passer. However, Boston is a far more disciplined defense that is far more switchable, has far more mobile big men, and doesn’t make the mistakes that Toronto (and before them Indiana did). Boston is going to follow the standard book to a degree and try to turn LeBron into a jumpshooter. LeBron is going to have to carry an even bigger load this series. He’s also fully capable of that.

2) Will a season of bad defensive habits from the Cavaliers catch up with them? No need to rehash how the Celtics were 29th in the NBA in defense during the regular season, but if you think they have been much better in the playoffs, think again: Cleveland allowed 109.5 points per 100 possessions during the regular season, it has been 108.4 per 100 in the playoffs (10th out of the 16 teams). Cleveland’s defensive effort has been better, as it will be in this series, but their communication and recognition have not been sharp.

That’s something Boston can exploit because this is not a team where the defense can just target one guy (Victor Oladipo) or even two (Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan). The Celtics get their buckets out of their system and trust all five guys on the floor to make the right pass, the right cut, and when the time comes take the shot.

Boston makes a defense work for the entire 24 seconds, Cleveland has not been good at second and third defensive efforts. Cavaliers’ defenders can get twisted around on pick-and-rolls, and particularly dribble handoffs (which the Celtics run a lot of). All of which is to say Boston is going to rack up points in this series. The challenge will be getting stops against that Cavalier offense on the other end.

3) How will Cleveland primarily defend Al Horford, with Kevin Love or Tristan Thompson? The answer to this question is less about Horford and more about Tyronn Lue’s philosophy for the series, is he thinking offensively or defensively? We’ll find out quickly with how he chooses to start the game against Boston. In the previous series against Toronto, Kevin Love started at the five and it was a huge advantage for Cleveland on offense because it pulled Jonas Valanciunas away from the basket and forced him to defend in space, something he struggled with (and JV couldn’t make Love pay on defense). However, in the first round against the Pacers, Thompson and his defensive presence in the paint — and on the offensive glass — proved to be important for Cleveland.

Boston brings Horford to the table — he is comfortable protecting the rim and playing inside, plus he can step out and defend on the perimeter. Love and Korver’s corner action is not going to flummox Horford like it did JV and the Raptors, he will sniff it out and make plays.

On the other end, something to watch: Boston may try to run a lot of pick-and-rolls with Horford setting the screen for LeBron’s man (or, if LeBron is on Jaylen Brown as he was often during the season, Brown sets the screen) just to force LeBron to switch and be active on defense. Yes that means pulling Cleveland’s best defender into the play, but it also makes LeBron work on defense, where mostly the Cavs try to hide him and let him rest until key moments of the game. This is part of the “wear him ou”t strategy from above.

James Borrego ready to coach Hornets team with existing roster

Associated PressMay 11, 2018, 10:59 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New Hornets coach James Borrego plans to make Charlotte relevant again in the NBA’s Eastern Conference by developing the existing players on the roster.

He may not have any other choice.

Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said Friday “there is no master plan to blow up this team right now” when asked about the chances of dramatically overhauling the roster after back-to-back 36-win seasons. He said Borrego was hired with the understanding that “he was going to coach the guys that are on this team right now.”

Borrego, who was hired Thursday night as the first Hispanic-American head coach in the NBA history, appeared to be up to the challenge when he was introduced at a news conference on Friday.

“My mentality is this is our group and we are moving forward with it,” said Borrego, who becomes the 11th head coach in franchise history. “I’m excited about that current group as it stands right now. I think our biggest room for growth is the internal development piece.”

That’s a good thing since Kupchak said the Hornets don’t have a lot of salary cap flexibility at this time, something which could what the team can do this offseason in terms of free agency and trades. The GM noted that “right now the likelihood is we are going to go forward with this team.”

Borrego said it is up to him to develop younger players Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon, who saw limited playing last season as rookies under former coach Steve Clifford. He also pointed toward getting more out of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, a former No. 2 overall pick who is still just 24, and Frank Kaminsky, also a first-round draft pick.

“There is a group of young guys that after this summer should take a major leap,” Borrego said. “If they take a major leap our roster changes significantly.”

While he was quick to acknowledge turning the Hornets into a winner will be a challenge and that he doesn’t bring “a pocket full of fairy dust” with him from San Antonio, Borrego does feel the Hornets have quality pieces in place, including two-time All-Star Kemba Walker, Nicolas Batum and Dwight Howard.

Borrego said he is a “big fan” of Walker and his goal is to open up the floor for him on offense to make more plays.

“It’s my job to put him in position to succeed,” Borrego said. “For me that means giving him space and a floor that is open to create, so he should be excited about that. I’m in his corner. I back him. I’m with him.”

He likes Batum too, calling him an unselfish player that is hard to find. He also praised Howard for a terrific first season in Charlotte.

The 40-year-old Borrego, who is from Albuquerque, New Mexico, knows what it’s like to win.

He spent 15 seasons as an assistant coach in the NBA, including 10 with the Spurs working under Gregg Popovich where he won two NBA championship rings and went to four Western Conference finals.

He has been a part of staffs that have led teams to the playoffs 11 different times during that span with stints in San Antonio, New Orleans, and Orlando.

Borrego said he plans to play an up-tempo style on offense while placing an added emphasis on defending the 3-point line on defense.

“There are pieces in place here to play that style,” Borrego said.

 

Gordon Hayward update on his recovery: “I’m feeling like an athlete again”

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
He’s still got a long way to go — no, he’s not suiting up against the Cavaliers — but Gordon Hayward is making progress on his recovery.

Hayward posted to his blog on Friday to praise his Celtics’ teammates and their run through the playoffs, but he threw this in as well.

I know everybody is curious about where things stand with my rehab. It’s all been going really well. I’m happy to report I’m feeling like an athlete again. I’ve been in Indianapolis for the last couple weeks making some really good progress. I leave the hotel every morning at about 9:30 am and don’t get back til about 6 pm. We do a lot of running mechanics, physical therapy, a lift of some sort, and then court work for another few hours. It’s a full day, every day. I’m definitely moving along as planned, and progressing really well.

Hayward should be back and rolling at the start of next season. So should Kyrie Irving following his knee surgery.

All of that makes the Celtics — who have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals again on the strength of their defense and smart team play — look all the more dangerous. Irving adds shot creation that they lack, and Hayward is another Swiss Army Knife of a player who can do a little bit of everything and upgrades them on the wing. The Celtics may well be the team to beat in the East next season…

Actually, they may already be that.

Sixers to talk contract extension — not fire — coach Brett Brown

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2018, 8:32 PM EDT
The idea that Brett Brown should be fired was ludicrous on its face. The Sixers went from 28 to 52 wins this season and had the third-best defense in the NBA based on the foundation Brown had built over the years. He got guys to buy in, and players respond to him. Some fans in Philly vastly underestimated Boston as a team this postseason and thought the Sixers would romp. Instead, the Sixers looked like a young team, with their flaws — especially those of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid — exposed. It’s part of the learning process.

To be fair, Brad Stevens did get the best of Brown in the last round, but if the bar is “he has to be better than Stevens” 28 other NBA teams will be looking for a coach. Brown, like his players, deserves a chance to grow as he faces new situations.

Sixers management gets that. Previously, owner Joshua Harris had said he wants to keep Brett Brown around for a long time. On Friday after the team’s exit interviews with players, GM Bryan Colangelo talked about extending Brown’s contract, via Jessica Camerato at NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I’ve spoken with Brett on a couple of occasions this year just to let him know that it’s my intention to sit down with him and discuss a contract extension for him,” president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said Friday. “I don’t think it’s the healthiest of situations for coaches to go into a season with one year remaining on their contracts. It impacts so many aspects of what you’re doing.”

There is always concern for a coach’s job security when the GM gets replaced above him, and Brown was hired by Sam Hinkie. When Colangelo came in, there was a lot of speculation about Brown’s job, but for now he looks safe.

“I think everybody asked me when I first got here, ‘Are you going to give him the opportunity to coach?’” Colangelo said. “I said, ‘Absolutely. He deserves the opportunity to not only prove that he can coach better talent, but that he should have the opportunity to finish this job.’

“I think he’s taken a big step forward proving that as the talent increases, as the availability of his players is more consistent, and as he can adapt and manipulate that talent, he’s doing a very good job, which is once again why we’re going to be talking about a contract extension at the appropriate time.”

“Job security” and “NBA coach” are not phrases that should be used together without qualifiers. As good a job as Brett Brown does, he could get Mark Jacksoned at some point. However, that means the Sixers need to have their Steve Kerr in waiting, and those guys are few and far between — teams miss far more than they hit with those moves.

For now, Brown deserves to stay on.