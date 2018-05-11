AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Old Cavaliers vs. young Celtics a battle for the ages

By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2018, 1:01 PM EDT
Neither the Cavaliers nor the Celtics were satisfied with the 2017 Eastern Conference finals.

Cleveland doesn’t want to just beat Boston but not be able to hang with the Warriors in the NBA Finals. The Celtics don’t want to try in vain to topple LeBron James.

So, both teams set out to change.

The Cavs traded star point guard Kyrie Irving, wound up with a messy locker room then made sweeping changes just before the trade deadline. In all the chaos, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is relying on his most-experienced players in the playoffs. Beyond, Cleveland is pinning its long-term hopes on the acquired-in-Irving-trade Nets’ first-round pick, which obviously isn’t contributing this postseason.

Boston acquired the stars it could, Gordon Hayward and Irving, without sacrificing its young core. When those stars got hurt, the Celtics gave greater responsibility to the young players – namely Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier. Improbably, Boston won a couple playoff series.

So, the Cavaliers and Celtics meet again in the Eastern Conference finals – just with many new faces. Two-thirds of the players who played in last year’s series are no longer with the same team.

Amid the turnover, both teams have codified their position. The Cavaliers, trying to win now, are the oldest team in the postseason. The Celtics, with an eye toward the future, are the youngest.

This is the 14th time the oldest and youngest teams in the postseason have met in a series. The older team has gone 12-1.

Here’s each of those series with the teams’ average age* in parentheses:

  • Cleveland Cavaliers (30.4) vs. Boston Celtics (24.8) in 2018 conference finals
  • Dallas Mavericks (31.6) beat Oklahoma City Thunder (23.8) in 2011 conference finals, 4-1
  • Indiana Pacers (31.2) beat Philadelphia 76ers (25.9) in 1999 conference semifinals, 4-0
  • Utah Jazz (29.5) beat Denver Nuggets (24.8) in 1994 conference semifinals, 4-3
  • Boston Celtics (29.5) beat Chicago Bulls (25.4) in 1987 first round, 3-0
  • Boston Celtics (29.3) beat Atlanta Hawks (25.1) in 1986 conference semifinals, 4-1
  • Washington Bullets (28.8) beat Atlanta Hawks (24.9) in 1979 conference semifinals, 4-3
  • Los Angeles Lakers (29.4) beat Milwaukee Bucks (25.9) in 1972 conference finals, 4-2
  • Boston Celtics (29.8) beat New York Knicks (24.6) in 1967 division semifinals, 3-1
  • Boston Celtics (28.7) beat Cincinnati Royals (26.5) in 1966 division semifinals, 3-2
  • Boston Celtics (28.7) beat Los Angeles Lakers (25.7) in 1965 NBA Finals, 4-1
  • Boston Celtics (28.4) beat San Francisco Warriors (25.5) in 1964 NBA Finals, 4-1
  • Minneapolis Lakers (25.9) beat Detroit Pistons (27.5) in 1959 division semifinals, 2-1
  • St. Louis Hawks (27.7) beat Minneapolis Lakers (25.4) in 1957 division finals, 3-0

*Weighted by minutes played in the postseason, holding each player’s age constant as of Feb. 1 of that season

The Cavaliers’ and Celtics’ exact average ages will fluctuate as they finish their playoff runs. But Cleveland is much older and Boston is much younger than any other remaining teams. The Cavs and Celtics are pretty locked into their spots.

If the 5.6-year average-age gap holds, it’d be the 10th-largest ever between teams meeting in a playoff series. Here’s every series featuring an average-age gap above five years:

  • Dallas Mavericks (31.6) beat Oklahoma City Thunder (23.8) in 2011 conference finals, 4-1
  • Oklahoma City Thunder (25.7) beat Dallas Mavericks (32.6) in 2012 first round, 4-0
  • Houston Rockets (32.7) beat Minnesota Timberwolves (25.9) in 1997 first round, 3-0
  • Dallas Mavericks (26.1) beat Utah Jazz (32.6) in 2001 first round, 3-2
  • Los Angeles Lakers (29.0) beat Oklahoma City Thunder (22.9) in 2010 first round, 4-2
  • Indiana Pacers (30.0) beat Cleveland Cavaliers (23.9) in 1998 first round, 3-1
  • Los Angeles Lakers (25.9) beat Seattle SuperSonics (31.6) in 1998 conference semifinals, 4-1
  • Boston Celtics (30.7) beat New York Knicks (25.1) in 1988 first round, 3-1
  • Miami Heat (31.1) beat Charlotte Hornets (25.5) in 2014 first round, 4-0
  • Cleveland Cavaliers (30.4) vs. Boston Celtics (24.8) in 2018 conference finals
  • Miami Heat (29.4) beat Chicago Bulls (23.9) in 2006 first round, 4-2
  • Brooklyn Nets (30.7) beat Toronto Raptors (25.2) in 2014 first round, 4-3
  • Boston Celtics (30.1) beat Philadelphia 76ers (24.7) in 2012 conference semifinals, 4-3
  • Indiana Pacers (31.2) beat Philadelphia 76ers (25.9) in 1999 conference semifinals, 4-0
  • Boston Celtics (29.8) beat New York Knicks (24.6) in 1967 division semifinals, 3-1
  • Chicago Bulls (30.8) beat Washington Bullets (25.7) in 1997 first round, 3-0
  • Oklahoma City Thunder (25.6) beat San Antonio Spurs (30.7) in 2016 conference semifinals, 4-2
  • Boston Celtics (28.9) beat Atlanta Hawks (23.8) in 2008 first round, 4-3

In those 17 series, the older team has gone 13-4.

It’s not as simple as experience winning out. Teams let themselves get old when they’re ready to win. They care more about a player’s current ability than his future potential.

That’s why the Cavs have traded for players like Kyle Korver (37) and George Hill (32) the last couple years. Cleveland wants to win now with LeBron.

The Celtics aren’t ready to accept that tradeoff. They want to win as much as they can while retaining long-term upside.

Eventually, LeBron’s dominance over the Eastern Conference will end. But the Cavaliers are committed to continuing it this year. The Celtics are more concerned with having next.

That shows in the teams ages, and it will probably show in the series.

Gordon Hayward update on his recovery: “I’m feeling like an athlete again”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
He’s still got a long way to go — no, he’s not suiting up against the Cavaliers — but Gordon Hayward is making progress on his recovery.

Hayward posted to his blog on Friday to praise his Celtics’ teammates and their run through the playoffs, but he threw this in as well.

I know everybody is curious about where things stand with my rehab. It’s all been going really well. I’m happy to report I’m feeling like an athlete again. I’ve been in Indianapolis for the last couple weeks making some really good progress. I leave the hotel every morning at about 9:30 am and don’t get back til about 6 pm. We do a lot of running mechanics, physical therapy, a lift of some sort, and then court work for another few hours. It’s a full day, every day. I’m definitely moving along as planned, and progressing really well.

Hayward should be back and rolling at the start of next season. So should Kyrie Irving following his knee surgery.

All of that makes the Celtics — who have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals again on the strength of their defense and smart team play — look all the more dangerous. Irving adds shot creation that they lack, and Hayward is another Swiss Army Knife of a player who can do a little bit of everything and upgrades them on the wing. The Celtics may well be the team to beat in the East next season…

Actually, they may already be that.

Sixers to talk contract extension — not fire — coach Brett Brown

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2018, 8:32 PM EDT
The idea that Brett Brown should be fired was ludicrous on its face. The Sixers went from 28 to 52 wins this season and had the third-best defense in the NBA based on the foundation Brown had built over the years. He got guys to buy in, and players respond to him. Some fans in Philly vastly underestimated Boston as a team this postseason and thought the Sixers would romp. Instead, the Sixers looked like a young team, with their flaws — especially those of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid — exposed. It’s part of the learning process.

To be fair, Brad Stevens did get the best of Brown in the last round, but if the bar is “he has to be better than Stevens” 28 other NBA teams will be looking for a coach. Brown, like his players, deserves a chance to grow as he faces new situations.

Sixers management gets that. Previously, owner Joshua Harris had said he wants to keep Brett Brown around for a long time. On Friday after the team’s exit interviews with players, GM Bryan Colangelo talked about extending Brown’s contract, via Jessica Camerato at NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I’ve spoken with Brett on a couple of occasions this year just to let him know that it’s my intention to sit down with him and discuss a contract extension for him,” president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said Friday. “I don’t think it’s the healthiest of situations for coaches to go into a season with one year remaining on their contracts. It impacts so many aspects of what you’re doing.”

There is always concern for a coach’s job security when the GM gets replaced above him, and Brown was hired by Sam Hinkie. When Colangelo came in, there was a lot of speculation about Brown’s job, but for now he looks safe.

“I think everybody asked me when I first got here, ‘Are you going to give him the opportunity to coach?’” Colangelo said. “I said, ‘Absolutely. He deserves the opportunity to not only prove that he can coach better talent, but that he should have the opportunity to finish this job.’

“I think he’s taken a big step forward proving that as the talent increases, as the availability of his players is more consistent, and as he can adapt and manipulate that talent, he’s doing a very good job, which is once again why we’re going to be talking about a contract extension at the appropriate time.”

“Job security” and “NBA coach” are not phrases that should be used together without qualifiers. As good a job as Brett Brown does, he could get Mark Jacksoned at some point. However, that means the Sixers need to have their Steve Kerr in waiting, and those guys are few and far between — teams miss far more than they hit with those moves.

For now, Brown deserves to stay on.

Atlanta makes it official, Lloyd Pierce will be their next head coach

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2018, 7:17 PM EDT
Lloyd Pierce has been part of “the process” in Philadelphia, one of the assistant coaches under Brett Brown that has developed players and helped build that team into one that is about to become a power in the East for the foreseeable future.

Now he’s going to get the chance to build something of his own.

The Atlanta Hawks are in the midst of a rebuild and have turned to Pierce to take over as their head coach, the team announcing late Friday they have reached an “agreement in principle” with him.

“As we set out to find a new head coach for our team, it was critically important to find a dynamic teacher who could connect with and develop our young core while instilling the culture and high standards we feel are necessary in a successful program,” said Hawks General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk in a statement. “Lloyd Pierce checks every box, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him leading the Atlanta Hawks into the future.”

“This is a day I’ve been working towards for a long time and it’s an honor to be the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks,” Pierce said. “I have great respect for Travis and strong belief in his plan to bring a championship to the city of Atlanta. After spending time with ownership, it’s clear they have a deep investment in and commitment to making this a model organization. This opportunity is a perfect fit for me, and I’m eager to get started.”

This is a four-year contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Hawks and former coach Mike Budenholzer agreed to part ways after the season.

Before going to the Sixers, Pierce worked for both the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as the Memphis Grizzlies. He has put in his dues.

Atlanta has a long road ahead in its rebuild. There are some promising young players such as John Collins and Taurean Prince, plus three first-round picks in June’s draft (the fourth slot heading into next week’s lottery, plus No. 19 and No. 30). The Hawks have their draft picks after this year as well, plus a first-rounder (top-10 protected) coming from the Cavaliers. That’s a lot of young talent to mold.

Pierce is going to get the chance.

 

Stan Van Gundy reverses course, says he’s open to coaching another team after Pistons fired him

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2018, 6:22 PM EDT
Shortly after the Pistons hired him, Stan Van Gundy said that would be his last NBA job.

But he didn’t want his Detroit tenure to end as quickly as it did.

So, four years later, Van Gundy is backing off his declaration that he wouldn’t coach elsewhere.

Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press:

“If the right situation came along, I wouldn’t dismiss it,” Van Gundy said. “I’m not going out on the terms I would like.”

Van Gundy was highly successful with the Heat and Magic. He’s probably still good enough to coach in the NBA, especially when not also splitting his time as team president.

After getting fired in Orlando, Van Gundy waited three years to return to the sideline. He accepted the Pistons’ job only when they offered front-office control. He probably won’t get that anywhere again, but he’ll also likely remain choosy.

The Bucks and Raptors are good teams with vacancies. Van Gundy still has plenty of Florida ties, and the Magic are also looking. Would any of those jobs intrigue him?