Kawhi Leonard attended Thursday’s Dodgers game. And somehow this is a thing.

Let’s start with the obvious: If your take is “Kawhi Leonard couldn’t be bothered to support his teammates and show up to one playoff game, what is he doing at a Dodger game?” then you’re just being lazy. Which means this will probably be all over sports talk radio tomorrow. The man does not need to live in a cave until the start of next season.

If your take is “this clearly means Leonard is going to be a Laker” then, while I know it’s legal in California now, you may want to back away from the bong.

It all started when video surfaced on Twitter that Leonard was at Thursday night’s Dodgers game against the Reds.

It's been just over two weeks since the Spurs were eliminated. Kawhi Leonard wasn't able to attend a single playoff game. Tonight, he caught a Dodgers game in LA. This will definitely be your Laker fan-friend's new favorite video. (🎥courtesy @Mike_delaPena) pic.twitter.com/EimDhUCcdj — The Ringer (@ringer) May 11, 2018

So to be clear: Leonard — who was born in Los Angeles, was raised in Southern California, and still spends a lot of his off-season in the L.A. (just like many NBA players) — attended a Dodger game. He probably had a Dodger Dog. Maybe some peanuts. That’s it. That’s all that happened.

Somehow this became a thing.

Because Leonard never showed up to back his teammates in San Antonio during the playoffs, so some fans are going to climb all over him no matter what he does.

Because some Lakers’ fans desperately want to believe he wants to be a Laker, so they twist any sign.

Because the NBA was off Thursday night and everyone was done watching “Atlanta,” so they found something else to latch on to.

A lot of sound and fury signifying nothing.

Welcome to the unofficial start of the NBA offseason.