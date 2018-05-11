Getty Images

Gordon Hayward update on his recovery: “I’m feeling like an athlete again”

By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

He’s still got a long way to go — no, he’s not suiting up against the Cavaliers — but Gordon Hayward is making progress on his recovery.

Hayward posted to his blog on Friday to praise his Celtics’ teammates and their run through the playoffs, but he threw this in as well.

I know everybody is curious about where things stand with my rehab. It’s all been going really well. I’m happy to report I’m feeling like an athlete again. I’ve been in Indianapolis for the last couple weeks making some really good progress. I leave the hotel every morning at about 9:30 am and don’t get back til about 6 pm. We do a lot of running mechanics, physical therapy, a lift of some sort, and then court work for another few hours. It’s a full day, every day. I’m definitely moving along as planned, and progressing really well.

Hayward should be back and rolling at the start of next season. So should Kyrie Irving following his knee surgery.

All of that makes the Celtics — who have advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals again on the strength of their defense and smart team play — look all the more dangerous. Irving adds shot creation that they lack, and Hayward is another Swiss Army Knife of a player who can do a little bit of everything and upgrades them on the wing. The Celtics may well be the team to beat in the East next season…

Actually, they may already be that.

Sixers to talk contract extension — not fire — coach Brett Brown

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2018, 8:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The idea that Brett Brown should be fired was ludicrous on its face. The Sixers went from 28 to 52 wins this season and had the third-best defense in the NBA based on the foundation Brown had built over the years. He got guys to buy in, and players respond to him. Some fans in Philly vastly underestimated Boston as a team this postseason and thought the Sixers would romp. Instead, the Sixers looked like a young team, with their flaws — especially those of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid — exposed. It’s part of the learning process.

To be fair, Brad Stevens did get the best of Brown in the last round, but if the bar is “he has to be better than Stevens” 28 other NBA teams will be looking for a coach. Brown, like his players, deserves a chance to grow as he faces new situations.

Sixers management gets that. Previously, owner Joshua Harris had said he wants to keep Brett Brown around for a long time. On Friday after the team’s exit interviews with players, GM Bryan Colangelo talked about extending Brown’s contract, via Jessica Camerato at NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I’ve spoken with Brett on a couple of occasions this year just to let him know that it’s my intention to sit down with him and discuss a contract extension for him,” president of basketball operations Bryan Colangelo said Friday. “I don’t think it’s the healthiest of situations for coaches to go into a season with one year remaining on their contracts. It impacts so many aspects of what you’re doing.”

There is always concern for a coach’s job security when the GM gets replaced above him, and Brown was hired by Sam Hinkie. When Colangelo came in, there was a lot of speculation about Brown’s job, but for now he looks safe.

“I think everybody asked me when I first got here, ‘Are you going to give him the opportunity to coach?’” Colangelo said. “I said, ‘Absolutely. He deserves the opportunity to not only prove that he can coach better talent, but that he should have the opportunity to finish this job.’

“I think he’s taken a big step forward proving that as the talent increases, as the availability of his players is more consistent, and as he can adapt and manipulate that talent, he’s doing a very good job, which is once again why we’re going to be talking about a contract extension at the appropriate time.”

“Job security” and “NBA coach” are not phrases that should be used together without qualifiers. As good a job as Brett Brown does, he could get Mark Jacksoned at some point. However, that means the Sixers need to have their Steve Kerr in waiting, and those guys are few and far between — teams miss far more than they hit with those moves.

For now, Brown deserves to stay on.

Atlanta makes it official, Lloyd Pierce will be their next head coach

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2018, 7:17 PM EDT
2 Comments

Lloyd Pierce has been part of “the process” in Philadelphia, one of the assistant coaches under Brett Brown that has developed players and helped build that team into one that is about to become a power in the East for the foreseeable future.

Now he’s going to get the chance to build something of his own.

The Atlanta Hawks are in the midst of a rebuild and have turned to Pierce to take over as their head coach, the team announcing late Friday they have reached an “agreement in principle” with him.

“As we set out to find a new head coach for our team, it was critically important to find a dynamic teacher who could connect with and develop our young core while instilling the culture and high standards we feel are necessary in a successful program,” said Hawks General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk in a statement. “Lloyd Pierce checks every box, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him leading the Atlanta Hawks into the future.”

“This is a day I’ve been working towards for a long time and it’s an honor to be the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks,” Pierce said. “I have great respect for Travis and strong belief in his plan to bring a championship to the city of Atlanta. After spending time with ownership, it’s clear they have a deep investment in and commitment to making this a model organization. This opportunity is a perfect fit for me, and I’m eager to get started.”

This is a four-year contract, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Hawks and former coach Mike Budenholzer agreed to part ways after the season.

Before going to the Sixers, Pierce worked for both the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as the Memphis Grizzlies. He has put in his dues.

Atlanta has a long road ahead in its rebuild. There are some promising young players such as John Collins and Taurean Prince, plus three first-round picks in June’s draft (the fourth slot heading into next week’s lottery, plus No. 19 and No. 30). The Hawks have their draft picks after this year as well, plus a first-rounder (top-10 protected) coming from the Cavaliers. That’s a lot of young talent to mold.

Pierce is going to get the chance.

 

Stan Van Gundy reverses course, says he’s open to coaching another team after Pistons fired him

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 11, 2018, 6:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Shortly after the Pistons hired him, Stan Van Gundy said that would be his last NBA job.

But he didn’t want his Detroit tenure to end as quickly as it did.

So, four years later, Van Gundy is backing off his declaration that he wouldn’t coach elsewhere.

Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press:

“If the right situation came along, I wouldn’t dismiss it,” Van Gundy said. “I’m not going out on the terms I would like.”

Van Gundy was highly successful with the Heat and Magic. He’s probably still good enough to coach in the NBA, especially when not also splitting his time as team president.

After getting fired in Orlando, Van Gundy waited three years to return to the sideline. He accepted the Pistons’ job only when they offered front-office control. He probably won’t get that anywhere again, but he’ll also likely remain choosy.

The Bucks and Raptors are good teams with vacancies. Van Gundy still has plenty of Florida ties, and the Magic are also looking. Would any of those jobs intrigue him?

Who will be Raptors’ next coach? Mike Budenholzer? Jerry Stackhouse?

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 11, 2018, 5:24 PM EDT
1 Comment

Dwane Casey led a Raptors team that changed its offensive philosophy this season, won a franchise-record 59 games, and all that earned him the title of Coach of the Year as voted by his peers (and he could win the official NBA award, too).

Friday, Dwane Casey was fired by Toronto.

Beyond the questions of is this fair (no, but life isn’t fair) or is this the smart move comes another big one: Who will be the next coach of the Raptors?

When word of Casey’s impending doom started to circulate around the league a couple of days ago, the buzz was they would go with one of their top assistants, an internal candidate who brings change but not much disruption. However, not long after the firing, the name of former Hawks’ coach Mike Budenholzer came up. So here are the potential new head coaching candidates for Toronto.

• Mike Budenholzer. Let go by the Hawks and undone more by his unimpressive work as a GM than his coaching acumen. He may be at the top of Masai Ujiri’s wishlist, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Former Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer is expected to get a close inspection for the Raptors opening, league sources said. Budenholzer met with Milwaukee on Tuesday, league sources said.

Budenholzer is an excellent tactician on both ends of the court — he’s going to be faster with in-game adjustments than Casey. Coach Bud is also a guy who can maximize talent and understands how to build and manage a culture. He would push Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan, challenge them in new ways. No question he’d do a good job. Budenholzer also has options — the chance to coach the up-and-coming Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo is tempting (despite questions about ownership there). Or, Budenholzer could sit at home and collect paychecks from the Hawks for a year, spend more time with his family, watch a lot of Judge Judy and get away from it all for a season. We’ll see what Budenholzer decides.

• Nick Nurse. The lead assistant for Casey and the guy credited for re-shaping Toronto’s offensive attack this season, his name came up in a number of other job searches where teams were looking for elite assistants. He has been a head coach at the G-League level, which means he has some experience in the big chair.

• Rex Kalamian. Another of the Raptors’ highly-touted assistant coaches, he was the guy serving more as a defensive coordinator for Toronto this season (the Raptors had the fifth-ranked defense in the NBA during the regular season).

• Jerry Stackhouse. He’s been incredibly impressive as the head coach the past two seasons of the Raptors’ G-League team (the Raptors 905) winning one ring and making it to the Finals the other year. He’s been a strong player-development guy and has the respect of the players around the league.

• Steve Clifford or Stan Van Gundy. If Ujiri decides he wants to go outside the family for the next head coach, and he can’t land Budenholzer, then these guys are available. Clifford is a defensive-minded coach with a good reputation around the league and who led Charlotte to the playoffs. Stan Van Gundy has led a team to the Finals (Orlando) and can get a team to play smart, inside-out basketball. Both of these guys could be fits, but they seem long shots right now.