Joel Embiid says off-season goal is to improve conditioning, targets MVP next season

Joel Embiid‘s season echoed that of Philadelphia as a whole: He went in with questions, exploded on the scene surpassing expectations and racking up accolades, pushed his team into the playoffs and then the second round, but ran out of gas at the end against Boston. The playoffs are a fire that burns away the excess and exposes the weaknesses in everyone’s game, and with Embiid the question was conditioning.

What matters for a young team on the rise is players recognize what happened and put in the work to improve.

Embiid clearly did — and has set lofty goals for next season.

Embiid said his focus this summer isn't so much to lose weight. Says he currently weighs ~280, and could see himself playing at 270-275. Says his focus is more on stamina and quickness, but wants to retain ability to bully people inside with his size and strength. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) May 10, 2018

Joel Embiid has his sights set on MVP consideration next season. — Jessica Camerato (@JCameratoNBCS) May 10, 2018

Better conditioning also makes it more likely Embiid can stay healthy for all or most of next season (a concern that has not completely gone away).

This is good to hear from Embiid. He sounded like all the Sixers players at the end-of-season press conferences, the young core sounds like it learned from what happened against Boston. We even saw that in the final two games of the series. It’s going to be a wild summer with free agency, what this Sixers roster will look like when it returns in the fall is unclear.

Just expect Embiid to be ready to take another step forward.