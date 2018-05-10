Cavaliers’ Rodney Hood apologizes for refusing to enter Game 4 blowout

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) Cleveland Cavaliers forward Rodney Hood has apologized to coach Tyronn Lue and his teammates for refusing to check into Game 4 against Toronto.
Hood, who has lost playing time throughout the playoffs, didn’t check in during the fourth quarter Tuesday night when the Cavaliers completed a sweep. Cleveland was leading by 30 points when Lue told Hood to replace LeBron James.
The 25-year-old Hood said he knew “it was going to look bad” and regrets his decision. Hood said his teammates accepted his apology and laughed off the situation after all the drama they’ve been through this season.
Hood began the playoffs in the starting lineup but averaged less than one point against the Raptors. He’s confident he can have an impact against Boston in the Eastern Conference finals.
Let’s start with the obvious: If your take is “Kawhi Leonard couldn’t be bothered to support his teammates and show up to one playoff game, what is he doing at a Dodger game?” then you’re just being lazy. Which means this will probably be all over sports talk radio tomorrow. The man does not need to live in a cave until the start of next season.
If your take is “this clearly means Leonard is going to be a Laker” then, while I know it’s legal in California now, you may want to back away from the bong.
It all started when video surfaced on Twitter that Leonard was at Thursday night’s Dodgers game against the Reds.
So to be clear: Leonard — who was born in Los Angeles, was raised in Southern California, and still spends a lot of his off-season in the L.A. (just like many NBA players) — attended a Dodger game. He probably had a Dodger Dog. Maybe some peanuts. That’s it. That’s all that happened.
Somehow this became a thing.
Because Leonard never showed up to back his teammates in San Antonio during the playoffs, so some fans are going to climb all over him no matter what he does.
Because some Lakers’ fans desperately want to believe he wants to be a Laker, so they twist any sign.
Because the NBA was off Thursday night and everyone was done watching “Atlanta,” so they found something else to latch on to.
A lot of sound and fury signifying nothing.
Welcome to the unofficial start of the NBA offseason.
Chris Paul‘s performance for the Houston Rockets in their closeout game against the New Orleans Pelicans finally pushed one of the best point guards in NBA history to the Conference Finals. Every bucket by Paul in that closing game showed just how hungry he was to get to the level many thought he would never find.
Now, the Rockets are slated to take on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals and the question about which team wants to move on to the NBA Finals more has necessarily been batted around.
For Warriors coach Steve Kerr the answer is clear: it’s Golden State.
Speaking to reporters, Kerr said that the fact that his squad already had a championship rings was not a hindrance to their desire to make it to yet another Finals. In fact, Kerr thought it was quite the opposite — once you get a taste of that ring, you just want another one.
Kerr also made a sly attempt at mentioning that the Warriors understand and know they can get to the next level because they have been there before. Kerr was obviously insinuating that the Rockets likely have some doubts about whether or not they can make it past Golden State because they have never done that together as a group.
Hunger and desire is one thing, but talent is another. With Stephen Curry back on the floor for the Warriors it will be hard to bet against them. Houston could be as hungry as they like but it’s still a big question about whether or not they can actually take four out of seven games away from the reigning champs.
Ben Simmons took just 11 shots from beyond the 3-point arc this season. His shot chart against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals was ridiculous, with nearly everything coming in and around the paint.
Simmons had a negative effect while being on the court in the series against the Celtics, and the conversation about his jumper necessarily began anew after the Philadelphia 76ers lost in Game 5 on Wednesday.
Former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant recently said that if he were advising Simmons, his advice would be to completely rebuild the jumpshot of the 76ers rookie.
When asked about his plans during the offseason, Simmons said he would not be attempting a complete teardown of his jumper over the summer. Instead, Simmons apparently only wants to make minor changes.
You can have a weird-looking jumpshot if you want, but the point is it has to work. Stephen Curry shoots from his chin. Shawn Marion’s jumper was ugly as hell. But they were putting the ball through the net.
Minor tweaks might not be what fans want to hear about, and if a top flight coach like Brad Stevens is going to be able to gameplan for Simmons not being able to shoot no doubt more coaches will employ his strategies in the regular season next year.
Simmons’ jumper has to get better so he has some kind of gravity outside of his drives. No doubt Philly fans will be hoping those “minor” changes get him where he needs to go.
Joel Embiid‘s season echoed that of Philadelphia as a whole: He went in with questions, exploded on the scene surpassing expectations and racking up accolades, pushed his team into the playoffs and then the second round, but ran out of gas at the end against Boston. The playoffs are a fire that burns away the excess and exposes the weaknesses in everyone’s game, and with Embiid the question was conditioning.
What matters for a young team on the rise is players recognize what happened and put in the work to improve.
Embiid clearly did — and has set lofty goals for next season.
Better conditioning also makes it more likely Embiid can stay healthy for all or most of next season (a concern that has not completely gone away).
This is good to hear from Embiid. He sounded like all the Sixers players at the end-of-season press conferences, the young core sounds like it learned from what happened against Boston. We even saw that in the final two games of the series. It’s going to be a wild summer with free agency, what this Sixers roster will look like when it returns in the fall is unclear.
Just expect Embiid to be ready to take another step forward.