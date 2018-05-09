Reports: Former Timberwolves assistant Rick Brunson made ‘several unwanted advances’ toward woman, allegedly harassed woman a media member

Timberwolves assistant coach Rick Brunson resigned, reportedly amid sexual-harassment allegations.
Now, more details are coming to light.
Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic:
The most recent incident came during the playoffs, when a woman who does not work for the team lodged a complaint with the Timberwolves after Brunson made several unwanted advances toward her while at the arena for games against the Houston Rockets, sources told The Athletic.
The woman met with Timberwolves officials, who investigated the matter and ultimately determined that Brunson was not meeting the standards set by the franchise for its employees.
The Timberwolves previously interviewed at least two other women about interactions they had with Brunson over his two years on the team, according to the women, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation. Both told investigators that they had conversations or interactions with him that they deemed out of the ordinary, but none that they felt rose to the level of issuing a formal complaint.
A source with knowledge of the situation told ESPN that one of the women allegedly harassed is a member of the media.
Frank Isola of the New York Daily News:
According to a team source, Brunson met with the organization’s Human Resources Department in February to file a formal complaint about being harassed by a member of the basketball support staff regarding a social media post.
Brunson’s attorney hinted that his client may have been the victim of retaliation.
“Unfortunately, all of the allegations against Mr. Brunson followed his complaint,” Milstein added.
Uncovering the truth in these situations is often difficult. Hopefully, justice prevails.