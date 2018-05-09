Raptors GM Masai Ujiri on blowing team up: “We’re not doing that here”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After another ugly playoff exit at the hands of LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Toronto Raptors will not be taking a big step back, blowing it up and tanking.

It’s not clear what the path forward is, but going backwards is not an option.

That according to the guy with the hammer in Toronto, GM/President Masai Ujiri, speaking to the media on Wednesday (it was an energized speech, he was fired up).

Ujiri on blowing it up/tanking: "We're not doing that here. We're finding young players. We're going to grow. We're going to win." — Seerat Sohi (@DamianTrillard) May 9, 2018

“Now it’s my job. Put it on me. … We will get better here.” — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) May 9, 2018

“To me, it’s not doomsday. Where our program is, it’s not doomsday.” Have to meet challenges of growing. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) May 9, 2018

What that path forward looks like is unclear.

There is a sense around the league that coach Dwane Casey’s job is in danger, despite doing a job that got him voted Coach of the Year by his peers. Ujiri danced around that question (same as he did they ear before, when he brought Casey back).

Masai repeats he will evaluate everything. "I believe in Dwane Casey, I believe in the work he's done, it's not different than anything I've said last year. I'm looking at everything, negative and positive and how it all comes together." — Ryan Wolstat (@WolstatSun) May 9, 2018

“Nobody’s told me any differently,” Casey says when asked if he expects to coach team next year. “Nobody’s changed my key lock." — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) May 9, 2018

There is a buzz around the league that Toronto could decide to break up the DeMar DeRozan/Kyle Lowry backcourt, likely trying to trade DeRozan. There would be interest from other teams in a trade, although whether Ujiri could get reasonable value back remains a question. It would be a radical step.

But after the culture reset of last summer led to the exact same place, maybe it’s time for something radical.