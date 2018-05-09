Getty Images

Meet the New Cavaliers, not the same as the old Cavaliers

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2018, 1:29 PM EDT
6 Comments

The Cleveland Cavaliers that won 50 games and were the four seed in the East were not that impressive, despite LeBron James‘ MVP season. They had the 29th ranked defense in the league, and while the offense was still elite (fifth in the NBA) the Cavaliers had the point differential of a 43-39 team — Cleveland was the “luckiest” team in the NBA, out-performing their point differential by seven games (a lot of that came down to LeBron being dominant late in close games).

The playoff Cavaliers that just swept the Raptors out of the second round are different. Their defense hasn’t improved much (it is the exact same net rating of 112 points allowed per 100 possessions as they had in the regular season, stats via Cleaning the Glass). The difference is their offense has taken another step forward.

LeBron is part of that. But more than just him, they have found a role for Kevin Love and Kyle Korver, and found a lineup that works for them — one that Tyronn Lue never broke out in the regular season. From Owen Phillips at fivethirtyeight.com.

In the team’s series against the Pacers and Raptors, Cleveland’s most-used lineup has been George Hill, J.R. Smith, Kyle Korver, LeBron James and Kevin Love. So far this postseason, they’ve logged 110 minutes together. That’s 110 more than they played together in the regular season. Compared to the Toronto Raptors, whose most-used lineup in the playoffs1 logged 801 minutes together in the regular season, Cleveland looks like it’s experimenting on the fly. But it’s working. Cleveland’s most-used postseason lineup is outscoring opponents by 41 points, good for third-best in the playoffs.

That lineup flummoxed the Raptors, who want to play big — Dwane Casey’s biggest mistake was keeping Jonas Valanciunas on Love until Game 4 — and did it with a simple action out of the corner that the Raptors could not solve. Zach Lowe at ESPN got into that with a brilliant breakdown of what those two are doing — and how they are improvising depending on the situation and defenders involved (check out the link, which has video breakdowns).

The play is this: Love jogging over as if to set a pick for LeBron, only to veer suddenly toward the corner and hammer Korver’s man with a pindown screen…

Korver and Love would smile hearing (Pacers’ coach Nate) McMillan describe what they do as “random.” Aside from that set pindown play, they react in the moment to how the defense approaches them — and which two defenders are involved. It mostly starts with Korver positioning himself to run around a Love screen. That is dangerous enough. Staying attached to Korver at all costs is on the first page of any opponent scouting report.

The pair has countless options from there — Korver backdoor cuts, Love postups on the switch, or if two men go with Korver on his cut then Love gets an open three, and that’s just the start — and the Cavaliers unleashed all of them on the Raptors.

Traditionally, coaches and teams find what works and a comfort level during the regular season, then build on those lineups — and use them to exploit specific matchups — in the playoffs. Cleveland’s season before the trade deadline was a write-off. Of the guys who came in after the flurry of moves, George Hill has been important as a starter, solid defender, and stabilizing influence at the point guard spot. After that, guys they snapped up at the deadline like Jordan Clarkson (playing in the low teens in minutes unless it’s a blowout) or Larry Nance Jr. (out of the rotation, playing only garbage time) are not making a difference. It’s the veterans, guys who were largely already there, guys with a high hoops IQ who know how to play the game.

They have changed these Cavaliers into the team to beat in the East.

Cleveland has found the groove it was in last season that led it to the finals — the defense wasn’t good, but it was good enough with an unstoppable offense. And an unstoppable force leading it.

That may well be enough to get them back to the Finals this season.

Report: Kings’ Kosta Koufos opting in

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Dan FeldmanMay 10, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kings center Kosta Koufos is coming off a nice year. The 29-year-old could probably help several better teams next season.

But it’ll be a tight market this summer, especially for traditional centers. He probably couldn’t land a salary on the open market above his $8,739,500 player option, which is why he’s making the sensible choice.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos will exercise his 2018-19 player option worth $8.7 million to return to the club, league sources said Wednesday.

The Kings have already traded their 2019 first-round pick. So, Koufos could help them win in a year there’s no incentive to tank.

But a free agent they could have signed instead probably could have helped even more.

Koufos maintains a glut of bigs in Sacramento – Koufos, Zach Randolph, Willie Cauley-Stein, Skal Labissiere and Harry Giles. Will Koufos help the Kings win a satisfactory amount or just get in the way of Cauley-Stein’s, Labissiere’s and Giles’ development?

At best, Koufos plays well enough to be tradable for value before the deadline. Considering how little buyers need centers, that seems unlikely. But it’s certainly possible.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle denies rumor he’s interest in Bucks job

AP Photo/Aaron Gash
By Dan FeldmanMay 10, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Mavericks have said they’ll let Rick Carlisle coach them as long as he wants.

Could he be ready to leave Dallas?

Longtime Bucks reporter Gery Woelfel suggests yes:

Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News:

Carlisle has had two losing seasons in the last two years. In the prior 24 years (15 as a head coach, eight as an assistant, one sitting out), he had only one losing season. This season, he drew most attention for addressing accusations of sexual assault and harassment by other members of the Mavericks organization and talking about Nerlens Noel eating a hot dog.

It wouldn’t be terribly surprising if Carlisle had some desire to bolt Dallas for greener pastures.

Milwaukee would provide that. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a superstar. Khris Middleton is a borderline All-Star. Eric Bledsoe is a solid starter. The Bucks present a high-end coaching vacancy.

But it’s apparently not to be. Carlisle has incredible job security, and he has forged a bond – strengthened by winning the 2011 championship – with Mark Cuban. Like with Dirk Nowitzki, Carlisle seems content to stay with the Mavericks through the thin years.

Mike Budenholzer and Monty Williams make far more sense as frontrunners in Milwaukee.

Marcus Smart banks in intentional-miss attempt, makes series-clinching steal (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 10, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

With the Celtics up one and 2.4 seconds left in Game 5 last night, Marcus Smart intentionally tried to miss a free throw. He failed, banking the ball in.

But Smart made up for it by covering a lot of ground to steal the 76ers’ long pass and clinch Boston’s 4-1 series victory.

This sequence is such typical Smart. His shot was off target, but he still found a way to help the Celtics win.

Celtics eliminate 76ers in improbable and tight five-game series

By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2018, 11:31 PM EDT
12 Comments

The Celtics looked finished when Gordon Hayward went down in the season’s first game.

The Celtics looked finished when Kyrie Irving underwent season-ending surgery just before the playoffs.

The Celtics looked finished when they ran into the red-hot 76ers.

But, against all odds, Boston is returning to the Eastern Conference finals to face LeBron James and the Cavaliers for the second straight year.

The Celtics advance with a 4-1 series win over Philadelphia, culminating with a 114-112 win in Game 5 Wednesday. That was Boston’s third victory over the 76ers by five or fewer points, marking just the 10th time in NBA history a team wrapped up a best-of-seven series so quickly while winning so many games by so few points.

Game 5, which included 11 ties and 21 lead changes, exemplified the tight series. The Celtics blew a 12-point second-half lead then overcame a four-point deficit with a minute and a half left.

“We’ve got a lot of heart,” said Jayson Tatum, who led the Celtics with 25 points. “We’ve got a lot of talent on this team, no matter how young we are. Nobody expected us to be this far.”

Then asked how to slow LeBron, Tatum pleaded rookie.

Boston’s effort against the NBA’s best player will start with young wings Tatum and Jaylen Brown (who added 24 points in Game 5 tonight). Sprinkle in some Marcus Morris (Celtics-best +10 tonight in a telling number) and Al Horford (15 points, eight rebounds and five steals tonight).

Boston – which opens the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday – will be massive underdogs against the Cavs, but the Celtics have created enough reason for intrigue. That starts with Game 1 in Boston, where the Celtics are 7-0 in the playoffs.

Like Boston, Philadelphia has drawn attention with its postseason run.

Sure, losing in five games to the Irving-less, Hayward-less Celtics is disheartening. But just by making the second round, the 76ers are ahead of schedule.

Led by 24-year-old Joel Embiid (27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks) and 21-year-old Ben Simmons (18 points, eight rebounds and six assists), Philadelphia has a bright future. Dario Saric (27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists) leads an impressive supporting cast. The 76ers will probably have the Nos. 10 and 26 picks in the upcoming draft plus max-ish cap space in free agency. The Process is paying off – even if the results this year couldn’t keep up with rapidly escalating expectations.

On the other hand, the resilient Celtics are leaving any expectations in the dust.