Associated Press

Dwight Howard says Russell Westbrook “should just facilitate, get everybody involved”

By Kurt HelinMay 9, 2018, 12:30 PM EDT
11 Comments

NBA centers — especially old-school ones such as Dwight Howard — are reliant upon guards to get them the ball. Howard can get deep position and a good seal on his man in the post, but if the point guard decides to take a step-back three all that work has gone for nothing.

So it shouldn’t come as a shock that Howard thinks Russell Westbrook should move the ball around more.

Howard was on  ESPN’s “Get Up,”  this morning and the conversation turned to the Thunder, which is when Howard talked about the need for Westbrook the facilitator (transcription by The Score).

“I would say Russ because Russ has the ball more times in his hands,” Howard said. “And I watched Carmelo and Paul George at times, and they were just standing there, watching. Late in the games, I think the ball should have been more in Carmelo’s hands because he’s more of a closer. Paul George, he’s that guy that’s going to get you the 20-30 points between the first and the third quarter.

“Russ, he should just facilitate, get everybody involved early in the game, and just let those guys play. At this point in his career, he’s done everything as far as the individual. He has all the accolades. But now, it should just be about making everyone around him better.”

Three things. First, Howard calling out Westbrook just feels wrong. Even when his point is valid. We’re talking about Dwight Howard preaching what it takes for team success. Let that sink in.

Second, getting the ball in Carmelo Anthony‘s hands more is not a good idea. There was a time that he was one of the game’s best clutch scorers, a guy you wanted with the ball late, but those days have faded. And that’s not even getting into his defense.

Third, what Howard is saying here echoes what a lot of other scouts and executives say about Westbrook — is domination of the ball tends to make the team as a whole stagnant. Certainly, Westbrook gets his assists (he hunts them at points), but he doesn’t get them in a team offensive system of ball movement, the way you see in Golden State or Boston or a number of other teams. That makes OKC a little easier to defend.

I’m sure Paul George has thoughts on all this, and come July 1 we will see what he’s thinking.

Report: Kings’ Kosta Koufos opting in

AP Photo/David Zalubowski
By Dan FeldmanMay 10, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kings center Kosta Koufos is coming off a nice year. The 29-year-old could probably help several better teams next season.

But it’ll be a tight market this summer, especially for traditional centers. He probably couldn’t land a salary on the open market above his $8,739,500 player option, which is why he’s making the sensible choice.

Chris Haynes of ESPN:

Sacramento Kings center Kosta Koufos will exercise his 2018-19 player option worth $8.7 million to return to the club, league sources said Wednesday.

The Kings have already traded their 2019 first-round pick. So, Koufos could help them win in a year there’s no incentive to tank.

But a free agent they could have signed instead probably could have helped even more.

Koufos maintains a glut of bigs in Sacramento – Koufos, Zach Randolph, Willie Cauley-Stein, Skal Labissiere and Harry Giles. Will Koufos help the Kings win a satisfactory amount or just get in the way of Cauley-Stein’s, Labissiere’s and Giles’ development?

At best, Koufos plays well enough to be tradable for value before the deadline. Considering how little buyers need centers, that seems unlikely. But it’s certainly possible.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle denies rumor he’s interest in Bucks job

AP Photo/Aaron Gash
By Dan FeldmanMay 10, 2018, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Mavericks have said they’ll let Rick Carlisle coach them as long as he wants.

Could he be ready to leave Dallas?

Longtime Bucks reporter Gery Woelfel suggests yes:

Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News:

Carlisle has had two losing seasons in the last two years. In the prior 24 years (15 as a head coach, eight as an assistant, one sitting out), he had only one losing season. This season, he drew most attention for addressing accusations of sexual assault and harassment by other members of the Mavericks organization and talking about Nerlens Noel eating a hot dog.

It wouldn’t be terribly surprising if Carlisle had some desire to bolt Dallas for greener pastures.

Milwaukee would provide that. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a superstar. Khris Middleton is a borderline All-Star. Eric Bledsoe is a solid starter. The Bucks present a high-end coaching vacancy.

But it’s apparently not to be. Carlisle has incredible job security, and he has forged a bond – strengthened by winning the 2011 championship – with Mark Cuban. Like with Dirk Nowitzki, Carlisle seems content to stay with the Mavericks through the thin years.

Mike Budenholzer and Monty Williams make far more sense as frontrunners in Milwaukee.

Marcus Smart banks in intentional-miss attempt, makes series-clinching steal (video)

By Dan FeldmanMay 10, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

With the Celtics up one and 2.4 seconds left in Game 5 last night, Marcus Smart intentionally tried to miss a free throw. He failed, banking the ball in.

But Smart made up for it by covering a lot of ground to steal the 76ers’ long pass and clinch Boston’s 4-1 series victory.

This sequence is such typical Smart. His shot was off target, but he still found a way to help the Celtics win.

Celtics eliminate 76ers in improbable and tight five-game series

By Dan FeldmanMay 9, 2018, 11:31 PM EDT
11 Comments

The Celtics looked finished when Gordon Hayward went down in the season’s first game.

The Celtics looked finished when Kyrie Irving underwent season-ending surgery just before the playoffs.

The Celtics looked finished when they ran into the red-hot 76ers.

But, against all odds, Boston is returning to the Eastern Conference finals to face LeBron James and the Cavaliers for the second straight year.

The Celtics advance with a 4-1 series win over Philadelphia, culminating with a 114-112 win in Game 5 Wednesday. That was Boston’s third victory over the 76ers by five or fewer points, marking just the 10th time in NBA history a team wrapped up a best-of-seven series so quickly while winning so many games by so few points.

Game 5, which included 11 ties and 21 lead changes, exemplified the tight series. The Celtics blew a 12-point second-half lead then overcame a four-point deficit with a minute and a half left.

“We’ve got a lot of heart,” said Jayson Tatum, who led the Celtics with 25 points. “We’ve got a lot of talent on this team, no matter how young we are. Nobody expected us to be this far.”

Then asked how to slow LeBron, Tatum pleaded rookie.

Boston’s effort against the NBA’s best player will start with young wings Tatum and Jaylen Brown (who added 24 points in Game 5 tonight). Sprinkle in some Marcus Morris (Celtics-best +10 tonight in a telling number) and Al Horford (15 points, eight rebounds and five steals tonight).

Boston – which opens the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday – will be massive underdogs against the Cavs, but the Celtics have created enough reason for intrigue. That starts with Game 1 in Boston, where the Celtics are 7-0 in the playoffs.

Like Boston, Philadelphia has drawn attention with its postseason run.

Sure, losing in five games to the Irving-less, Hayward-less Celtics is disheartening. But just by making the second round, the 76ers are ahead of schedule.

Led by 24-year-old Joel Embiid (27 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four blocks) and 21-year-old Ben Simmons (18 points, eight rebounds and six assists), Philadelphia has a bright future. Dario Saric (27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists) leads an impressive supporting cast. The 76ers will probably have the Nos. 10 and 26 picks in the upcoming draft plus max-ish cap space in free agency. The Process is paying off – even if the results this year couldn’t keep up with rapidly escalating expectations.

On the other hand, the resilient Celtics are leaving any expectations in the dust.