Kevin Love befuddled by whatever was in his cup at press conference (video)

I don’t know what Kevin Love expected in his cup. I don’t know what was in Love’s cup. I’m just certain those two things were different.
The best part is Love peering into LeBron James‘ cup to see what the superstar got.
I don’t know what Kevin Love expected in his cup. I don’t know what was in Love’s cup. I’m just certain those two things were different.
The best part is Love peering into LeBron James‘ cup to see what the superstar got.
Draymond Green plays for the Golden State Warriors. As a matter of principle, he should not be in your huddle if you play for the New Orleans Pelicans.
But, hey, sometimes wires get crossed.
Green decided to pull a little switcheroo on his playoff opponents on Tuesday night, jumping in to a Pelicans huddle with Rajon Rondo.
The Warriors big man looked at whatever was on the coach’s tablet until a referee finally pulled him out of it.
Via Twitter:
That should look familiar to Rondo.
BOSTON (AP) — Having survived to play at least one more game, the Philadelphia 76ers continue to battle history when they visit the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.
You have likely heard this all before: No team has ever come from down 0-3 to win an NBA playoff series, with teams going 129-0 when leading 3-0.
More history? The Celtics are 36-0 all-time when taking at least a 2-0 lead in a series.
And the Sixers/Warriors/Nationals are 0-14 all-time when dropping the first two games of a series.
Oh, and the Celtics are 6-0 at home in the playoffs this season.
Still, the insertion of T.J. McConnell into the starting lineup provided a spark and the Sixers stayed alive in a convincing victory in Philadelphia Monday night.
“Got to give a lot of credit to T.J. … He came in and he changed everything,” Joel Embiid said after McConnell played 39 minutes and scored a career-high 19 points and added seven rebounds and five assists in only his second start of the season.
Philly fans chanted “T.J., T.J.” for the guard, who said, “It was a pretty special moment, but I was trying to do anything I could to get us a win. I think we have the best fans in the NBA. They’ve been here through the dark times, and they’ve certainly been here on our rise. I just appreciate them, and I know we all do.”
Said Celtics coach Brad Stevens: “He was great. He was a tough guy. He’s a heck of a basketball player, and obviously, we didn’t do a great job of defending him and his impact was tremendous.”
The injury-ravaged Celtics suffered another one in the game, with Shane Larkin injuring his left shoulder running into the wall known as Embiid. Stevens said Tuesday he won’t know until Wednesday’s shootaround whether he’ll have his backup guard.
The Celtics were sloppy as their four-game playoff winning streak came to an end.
“I mean, obviously, what did we end up with? Fifteen turnovers,” Stevens said after the game. “The offensive rebounds were enormous for them, just the extra possessions. Neither team shot it great, but they were really good tonight.”
Celtics guard Terry Rozier, who has emerged as a star late in the season and into the playoffs with Kyrie Irving out for the year, has become a quote machine in these playoffs.
Asked after Game 4 what he learned from the loss, Rozier, who has had verbal battles with Eric Bledsoe and Embiid in the playoffs, said, “Bleep, win the next one.”
As far as Game 5, Rozier said, “I feel like we just have to come out, be aggressive and try to make them quit.”
Marcus Smart, clearly playing through some pain in his surgically repaired right thumb, agreed.
“We’re pitbulls. It’s a dog fight and we’re going straight for the neck,” he said.
Regardless of how this comes out, count Stevens among those singing the praises of Brown as a coach.
“I think the part that is most difficult in this league is when you’re not having success is maintaining a joy and desire to continue to work for yourself and your team,” Stevens said. “I don’t think anybody has done it better than Brett, and the way that he’s led. You can see it in the way (the Sixers) play. You can see it in the way they played before this year.
“Obviously, with more guys available now, with Embiid and (Ben) Simmons healthy, and now all the older guys they’ve added, you can see the joy with which they play. Everybody quote “loves” basketball. That gets tested in an 82-game season, and if it’s extended. And it really gets tested if you’re not having success. That’s hard. I have an unbelievable amount of admiration for Brett anyways, but the way in which he’s created a culture in which they find joy is pretty special.”
Boston’s Jayson Tatum became the first Celtic to notch six straight 20-plus-point playoff games since Paul Pierce in 2009. He joined David Robinson, Billy Knight and Donovan Mitchell as the only NBA rookies to achieve the feat since 1975. Utah’s Mitchell scored 20 or more in seven straight games earlier this postseason.
The showdown we have all been waiting for since around Thanksgiving is finally set: Warriors vs. Rockets. The two best teams in the NBA this season going head-to-head in a best of seven.
Rockets GM Daryl Morey built a team aimed at knocking off the Warriors, one with multiple elite scorers — adding Chris Paul to go with James Harden — but also athletic, switchable defenders who can handle the Warriors motion offense. The Rockets have been obsessed with beating the Warriors. They wanted this matchup, with Morey posting this after the Warriors win Tuesday night.
The Warriors, they haven’t lost sleep thinking about the Rockets. Chris Haynes of ESPN tried to ask Draymond Green about it and Green went on a rant. As he do.
The Warriors may not have obsessed about the Rockets — Golden State had to face LeBron James in three straight Finals, that brings some perspective to its worldview — but they noticed. The Warriors were watching out of the corner of their eye, looking while trying to act like they weren’t looking.
I believe Green speaks the truth, all they ultimately want is another title, but it’s been clear for six months now that the Rockets were the one team that could keep them from that goal. They noticed. They know what’s ahead of them.
Since somewhere around Thanksgiving, the Warriors and Rockets have been on a collision course. They have been the two best, two most talented teams in the Western Conference — in the NBA, really — and for months now basketball fans have been impatiently awaiting this Thanos vs. Avengers-level showdown.
After the Rockets won to reach the West Finals earlier on Tuesday night, there was just one little bit of business left: The Warriors needed to close out the Pelicans.
Which was not going to be easy — Anthony Davis went off for 34 points and 19 rebounds trying to will his team to another win. However, when the Warriors get on a roll and Stephen Curry is doing things like this, there’s nothing any human can do.
The Warriors turned a three-point game at the half into a blowout with a 25-4 run to start the second half, then held on as the Pelicans raged, raged against the dying of the light. In the end, the Warriors held on to win 113-104, taking the series 4-1.
The Warriors vs. Rockets long-awaited showdown starts next Monday night in Houston.
Tuesday night was a game where the Warriors’ stars carried them, especially through a sluggish first half: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant were getting their buckets (the trio scored 48 of the Warriors’ first 59 points), while the rest of the Warriors looked off. Rajon Rondo just kept losing Thompson in the first half, and once he got rolling it was trouble all night for the Pelicans.
Then in the third, the Warriors trio scored all of the points on that decisive 25-4 run.
Stephen Curry looked the best he has since his return, scoring 28 points on 16 shots, getting out in transition and hitting threes.
That said, again Curry didn’t look like his old self when it came to lateral movement — it showed when he would try to shake a defender off the dribble and not create the space he expected. The Warriors need the full Curry in the next round.
Thompson finished with 23 points and Durant added 24. Draymond Green had 19 points and 14 rebounds.
This season was a big step forward for the Pelicans, who refused to go quietly in this game when a lot of other teams would have just folded and started talking about hotels in Cancun. Jrue Holiday had another brilliant outing — a triple-double of 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebu0nds. Guys scrapped, they defended aw well as they could, the team showed promise. The Pelicans were just overmatched.
New Orleans took a leap forward, this playoff run was something it can build upon. This summer the question hanging over them will be what to offer free agent to be DeMarcus Cousins, who is not going to get a max five-year contract after tearing his Achilles but still has value.
For the Warriors, their next worry is James Harden, Chris Paul, and the Rockets. Starting Monday.