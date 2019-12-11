Kawhi Leonard gets his ring, standing ovation in return to Toronto

By Kurt HelinDec 11, 2019, 7:48 PM EST
Board man got his ring.

And a standing ovation.

Kawhi Leonard returned to Toronto Wednesday night wearing a Los Angeles Clippers uniform, and while he expected boos but there was but love and appreciation from the Raptors faithful. Leonard only spent one year north of the border — through no fault of the Raptors, they did everything right — and brought the franchise its first title. Fans and the Raptors brass were welcoming and gracious.

If you didn’t see it, here is the tribute video Toronto put together for Leonard.

That was nothing but class, Toronto.

Lakers outscore Magic 26-9 in the first quarter. It got uglier after that.

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinDec 11, 2019, 8:24 PM EST
As has gotten a lot of publicity this season, the Lakers have one of the best defenses in the NBA, sixth in the league in defensive rating coming into Wednesday night. Their combination of length and activity has thrown teams off their games.

Less well publicized, the Orlando Magic have been bad on offense this season, fifth-worst in the NBA.

What happens when the immovable object met a very soft force on Wednesday night, well…

Orlando shot 4-of-21 in the first quarter, missing all six of their threes, plus turned the ball over four times just to make things a little worse. It’s not that the Lakers were exactly tearing it up, as a team they shot just 35.7 percent in the first quarter (Orlando is a good defensive squad), but Anthony Davis saved their bacon with seven points plus three assists (all for threes, so 16 points generated by him in the first).

The Lakers stretched that out to a 24-point lead in the second quarter before a combination of Orlando stepping up their play and the Lakers taking their foot off the gas a little led to an 18-3 Orlando run that cut the lead to 13 at the half. LeBron James had 16 points to lead the Lakers.

Kevin Durant: “I want to own and run an NBA team” someday

Mike Stobe/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 11, 2019, 7:10 PM EST
There were a lot of things Kevin Durant loved about playing for the Golden State Warriors — winning titles, for example — but a big one was being near Silicon Valley and getting the chance to tap into the world of investing in tech startups.

Much like LeBron James, Durant is focused off the court on using on his brand and NBA/shoe endorsement income to build a multi-faceted business venture in his name (Thirty Five Ventures). Durant has thrived in the business world, with some smart start-up investments in the Bay Area, but now has taken his business from San Francisco across the country to New York. The city he now calls home.

What is his goal from this venture? To become a billionaire, for one thing.

Also, to own his own NBA team someday, he told Steven Bertoni of Forbes (in a fantastic story about Durant’s business interests and goals).

“I want to own and run an NBA team—run day-to-day operations and impact young players coming through the league,” he says, ticking off the path that Michael Jordan took to become a billionaire.

It was Jordan, now Chairman and part-owner of the Charlotte Hornets, who made this dream of owning an NBA team someday seem possible for the upper echelon of NBA players.

What kind of owner would Durant be? He’s been on four teams in his career, he’s about player empowerment and freedom of movement, and he can be a bit thin-skinned at times (owners should not be responding to fans on Twitter or have burner accounts). That said, he has the combination of basketball and business knowledge to make it all work.

Durant has the drive and acumen to reach those goals. Whether he chooses to go through with them or head another direction remains to be seen — predicting anyone’s life path is next to impossible, nobody ends up exactly where they expect.

Adam Silver: NBA will more closely monitor translated official statements after Daryl Morey-Hong Kong-China situation

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 11, 2019, 5:36 PM EST
How did the NBA feel about Rockets general manager Daryl Morey’s tweet, which supported Hong Kong protesters trying to maintain and expand their freedoms and triggered heavy-handed responses from China?

The answer might have depended on which language you speak.

In English, the league’s statement acknowledged that Morey offended people in China but also acknowledged his right to speak for himself.

In Mandarin, the league’s statement said the NBA was disappointed in Morey’s inappropriate comment.

The New York Times emphasized the discrepancy:

The league clarified that only its English statement was official. NBA commissioner Adam Silver eventually put out yet another statement more strongly supporting Morey’s freedom of expression.

Sports Business Journal:

Silver:

A lesson learned there – and this is one we put into practice going forward – is that we will only have so-called approved translations. Because of all the issues that we were dealing with, I think there was absolutely no uncertainty in terms of what my words were in English, what the NBA’s words were in English. The fact that there multiple, frankly, Mandarin translations of it, and it, some cases, I don’t think people of ill will, but where the comma is, where the modifier is, was changing seemingly the meaning. I know, for example, The New York Times ran a story – I was still in China at the time – with a sort of side-by-side and said, “Aha, they’re saying one thing to the American. They’re saying something else in China.” There was zero intention of that, and that could have been solved with a so-called approved translation.

It’s good the problem is getting addressed going forward. But I still can’t understand how the league didn’t already have these protocols in place. Especially as a global business, the NBA should have always been concerned about how its official statements are being translated on its own channels. Otherwise, the league is effectively letting someone else speak for it.

The result of this error might be the NBA having its cake and eating it, too. An American audience saw Silver strongly support Morey’s freedom of expression. A Chinese audience saw Silver rebuke Morey. Everyone got what they wanted.

Though the NBA’s relations in China remain strained, I wonder how much more tension there’d be if not for the unapproved translation.

Carmelo Anthony says he hopes Knicks retire his number

Elsa/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanDec 11, 2019, 4:36 PM EST
Carmelo Anthony didn’t wear No. 7 with the Trail Blazers out of deference to Brandon Roy.

Anthony hopes his No. 7 will eventually get that level of respect with the Knicks.

Anthony, via Marc Berman of the New York Post:

Anthony was asked after his Blazers romped over the Knicks Tuesday night whether he has ever thought about his jersey being retired at the Garden.

“Do I think about it? Anybody would want to get that opportunity if it’s there. We’ll see when that time comes. Hopefully, they’ll hang ‘7’ somewhere up there,” Anthony said.

Anthony should hope for that. It’d be a great honor.

Does he deserve it?

He has a reasonable, though not overwhelming, case.

The Knicks have retired numbers for eight players – Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Willis Reed, Earl Monroe, Bill Bradley, Dick Barnett, Dick McGuire and Dave DeBusschere.

Anthony spent seven seasons in New York, one more than DeBusschere. So, that’s a basic hurdle cleared.

An All-Star each of his seasons with the Knicks (including the first, when he was still with the Nuggets for the All-Star game), Anthony also has more win shares with New York than Bradley, Barnett, McGuire and DeBusschere. Anthony made an All-NBA second team and an All-NBA third team with the Knicks, peaking at third in MVP voting in 2013.

But the big blemish in Anthony’s case is the postseason. New York made the playoffs just thrice and won only one series with him.

It doesn’t help that Anthony left the Knicks on poor terms. But those feelings will dissipate in time. A lack of postseason success endures. This wasn’t an era in franchise history that inspires celebration.

Really, on paper, Anthony should have an easier time getting his number retired in Denver, where he played longer and had more postseason appearances, including a run to the Western Conference finals. But there’s far more exit-related bitterness to overcome with the Nuggets. So, don’t expect that conversation any time soon.