Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Report: Kevin Love wants Cavaliers to trade him to contender

By Dan FeldmanDec 9, 2019, 12:49 PM EST
1 Comment

In the last few months, Kevin Love‘s mood on the Cavaliers has shifted from “I do want to be here. I always have” to “Let the chips fall where they may” to…

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love prefers a move to a contending team, league sources tell The Athletic.

Of course, Love prefers to play for a contender. Nearly every veteran on a losing team does.

The big question: How hard is Love willing to push?

This report looks like a big step. It doesn’t rise to the level of a trade request, but if Love is leaking his preference, that puts a little more pressure on the Cavs.

They appear willing to explore the market. Finding a trade partner won’t be easy, though.

Love has a $28,942,830 salary this season, and he’s due $91,459,342 over the next three years. The 31-year-old looks past his prime. His defense becomes particularly exploitable deep in the playoffs.

Still, he’s a good player who could help many teams. It’s just unclear whether anyone – given Love’s contract and age – will surrender enough assets to tempt Cleveland. The Cavaliers seem to like having someone with Love’s star reputation.

Perhaps, Love can change that by signaling his displeasure.

Love should have seen this situation coming when he signed his big extension (and maybe he did). The Cavaliers were clearly entering a rebuild with LeBron James gone. Love just felt comfortable in Cleveland, and re-upping was the only way to secure so much money. He might have figured he could always push for a trade later.

That’s the road he appears headed down, though I also believe he’d be content staying with the Cavs – if necessary. And that could always change quickly.

Three Things to Know: Derrick Rose is (almost) back, drains game-winner vs. Pelicans

Layne Murdoch Jr./NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 10, 2019, 9:17 AM EST
Leave a comment

Every day in the NBA there is a lot to unpack, so every weekday morning throughout the season we will give you the three things you need to know from the last 24 hours in the NBA.

1) Derrick Rose is (almost) back, drains game-winner to beat New Orleans. The saga of Derrick Rose is one of the biggest NBA stories of the past decade — we thought he might be the Player of the Decade when it started. Young Rose was an unstoppable force, throwing his body around and absorbing contact while making plays for the Bulls. Rose was the 2011 NBA MVP and his future seemed limitless.

Then in 2012 he tore his ACL. It was the first of a string of knee injuries that changed his career. Instead of owning the decade, Rose spent much of it in recovery from multiple surgeries that robbed him of his explosiveness, and he struggled without it. Rose had to put in the work to find and grow the craft in his game.

In 2019, Derrick Rose is back.

Almost. We’re never going to see 23-year-old Rose again, but the 31-year-old version is a different kind of force for the Pistons, a crafty player averaging 16.1 points and 5.8 assists a game who is one of the early contenders for Sixth Man of the Year. He is an integral part of what is happening in Detroit.

How integral? With the game tied 103-103 in New Orleans last night and time for one last shot, Detroit coach Dwane Casey drew up an isolation play for Rose. Blake Griffin wasn’t going to touch the ball, it was all Rose — with a good defender in Jrue Holiday in front of him. Rose got the bucket anyway.

In the locker room later, a reporter asked Holiday if Rose pushed off, and the veteran wouldn’t take the bait and instead praised the former MVP.

“He has everything,” Holiday said, via the Associated Press. “I think it was a good play on his part. I’m not going to take anything from him. He’s a great player and the shot that he made was a tough shot. There was nothing I could do about it.”

Rose was 7-of-8 for 17 points in the fourth quarter, including hitting a spinning layup with 38.7 seconds left to tie the game at 103-103.

Thanks to Rose, the Pistons got the win (their fourth in five games). It was Rose’s second strong fourth quarter in a row.

Rose is back. At least enough to become a player you want to stop and watch again.

And that story arc makes him one of the best stories of the last decade.

2) Nemanja Bjelica drains game-winner in Houston to give Kings impressive back-to-back wins in Texas. Maybe, after an ugly start to the season, Luke Walton’s Kings are finding their way. Maybe it was too early to write them off as a playoff team (it was, nobody in the West ran away with the 7/8 eight seed, leaving the door open).

Sunday night the Kings took down Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. On Monday night, it was the Rockets turn.

It was the best finish to a game all night (with apologies to Derrick Rose). Sacramento’s Buddy Hield had tied the game at 116-116 with a leaning three-pointer with eight seconds left.

Houston called a timeout, then Mike D’Antoni made a smart decision having the Rockets bring the ball up the length of the court rather than advance it — it allowed Russell Westbrook to pick up a head of steam. Sacramento sold out to keep the ball out of James’ Harden’s hands, and that left a lane for Westbrook to blow by Heild and get all the way to the rim for a far too easy lay-up. Houston was up 118-116 with one second left on the clock, and Westbrook was yelling “game over.”

Nemanja Bjelica then had his say.

Kings Twitter smacked the Rockets with the best trash talk of the night

Sacramento just swept a very difficult Texas two-step on a back-to-back. The wins improve the Kings to 10-13 on the season, just a game back of slumping Phoenix for the final playoff slot in the West. And this week the Kings will get Marvin Bagley III back (De’Aaron Fox is still a couple of weeks away).

Luke Walton seems to have the Kings headed in the right direction.

3) Gordon Hayward returns, Celtics ease him back in against Cavaliers’ “defense.” Gordon Hayward looked like he never left.

After a month on the sidelines recovering from surgery to his fractured hand, Hayward beat the timeline by two weeks and was back on the court Monday. The Celtics eased him back by bringing him in against the Cavaliers, a team that wasn’t going to make him work too hard to score.

Hayward had 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and generally looked comfortable in his return.

It’s good to see Hayward back, a guy having his own bounce-back year from a major surgery a couple of years ago. He has started to look like his vintage self. Boston could use that Hayward and shot creation in their next three games, which will be a little tougher: At Indiana, hosting Philadelphia, at Dallas.

Chris Paul had Defensive Player of Year Rudy Gobert in spin cycle (VIDEO)

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinDec 10, 2019, 8:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

Rudy Gobert is the best defensive big man in the game today. He’s the two-time Defensive Player of the Year and if the vote were taken today he’d be in the mix for a three-peat.

Chris Paul had him spinning in circles on Monday night with a fake pass.

That ball fake worked on Gobert like it has worked on a lot of defenders over the years.

Oklahoma City went on to win 104-90 in Utah. Dennis Schroder had 27 to lead the Thunder.

It is time to be worried about the Jazz, they have dropped 6-of-8 with a bottom 10 offense and defense in that stretch.

Watch Derrick Rose’s game winner, Pistons beat Pelicans 105-103

Associated PressDec 10, 2019, 1:06 AM EST
Leave a comment

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derrick Rose is 31 and his body has taken a beating, but the 2011 NBA MVP showed once again he can still take over a game and knock down the decisive shot.

Rose hit a 14-foot jumper in the lane with 0.3 seconds left and scored 17 of his team-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Detroit Pistons over the skidding New Orleans Pelicans 105-103 on Monday night.

It was Rose’s second consecutive strong fourth-quarter performance for the Pistons, who have won four of five. New Orleans lost its ninth straight.

“I don’t talk or boast or brag about it, but I still have goals,” said Rose, who has endured a series of physical setbacks, including an ACL tear, that have resulted in him playing for five teams over the past five years.

“I know overall where I’m at as a player and as a person, and I believe in myself,” Rose added. “That’s where it all starts – with me believing in myself – and going to an organization and playing for a team that believes in me, too. I believe this is the start.”

With the game tied at 103, Detroit worked an isolation play for Rose, who dribbled the ball out top against Jrue Holiday, one of the best defenders in the league.

Rose drove into the lane, spun to the right and hit his jumper over Holiday’s outstretched arms.

“He has everything,” Holiday said. “I think it was a good play on his part. I’m not going to take anything from him. He’s a great player and the shot that he made was a tough shot. There was nothing I could do about it.”

Pistons coach Dwane Casey said Rose is not completely recovered from a strained right hamstring that forced him to miss five games last month. But his leg must be improving. In a 108-101 victory over Indiana on Saturday, Rose had 10 fourth-quarter points – including four in the final 1:14 and a floater in the lane with 18.4 seconds left that iced the game.

“This man has done it,” Casey said. “His timing and his rhythm – I still don’t think he’s back 100%, but it’s coming. We’ve just got to make sure we play high IQ basketball.”

Rose went 7 of 8 from the field and drained both 3-point attempts during his fourth-quarter flurry.

After his go-ahead basket, New Orleans inbounded the ball from halfcourt toward Jaxson Hayes, but the rookie center could not get the tying tip-in.

Brandon Ingram‘s 18-foot turnaround gave New Orleans a 103-101 lead with 1:11 to go, but Rose hit a spinning layup to tie it at 103 with 38.7 seconds remaining. Ingram then missed a tough-angle jumper from the left baseline over Blake Griffin, who switched over to guard him in the final 90 seconds.

Ingram led the Pelicans with 31 points but scored only four in the fourth quarter.

“We knew Blake couldn’t guard Ingram for long periods of time, but for one possession or two possessions, we wanted him to use his physicality (on Ingram), and he used it,” Casey said. “He did a great job on him.”

Detroit had three players in double figures besides Rose: Langston Galloway (16 points), Luke Kennard (14) and Andre Drummond (13). Drummond also grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Pelicans missed their first 10 3-point attempts in the third quarter and Detroit erased a six-point deficit to take a 67-61 lead.

 

Watch Kings’ Nemanja Bjelica’s game-winning deep three to beat Rockets

By Kurt HelinDec 10, 2019, 12:28 AM EST
1 Comment

After a rough start to the season, the Kings may be finding their footing. First, Sacramento went into Dallas and picked up a win on Sunday.

Monday, on the second night of a back-to-back, the Kings took down the Rockets in Houston.

Buddy Hield had tied the game with a leaning three-pointer with eight seconds left. Houston called a timeout, then Mike D’Antoni made a smart call having the Rockets bring the ball up the length of the court. Russell Westbrook brought the ball up, the Kings sold out to keep the ball out of James’ Harden’s hands, and that left a lane for Westbrook to blow by Heild and get all the way to the rim for a layup. Houston was up 118-116 with one second left on the clock, and Westbrook was yelling “game over.”

Nemanja Bjelica had another idea.

Smart play design by Luke Walton. It forced P.J. Tucker to make a decision, he helped on Bogdan Bogdanovic‘s flare screen then had to decide between dropping back to help protect against a Harrison Barnes rim run — what he did — or come out with Bjelica. The design left Bjelica with a clean look at a three.

The back-to-back wins improve the Kings to 10-13, just a game out of the playoffs in the West. And this week they will get Marvin Bagley III back.

Things may be turning for the Kings.