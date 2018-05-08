Getty Images

Stan Van Gundy said he was willing to just coach, owner wanted new direction

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2018, 7:53 AM EDT
Stan Van Gundy is out as the coach and GM in Detroit.

Most of the talk around the league in the run-up to that was Van Gundy was going to lose is front office power (to Arn Tellem, although that part turns out not to be true) and that if he was out as GM Van Gundy wouldn’t want to stick around as the coach.

That’s not true either, Van Gundy told Rod Beard of the Detroit News.

Bringing in Griffin wasn’t just a “Van Gundy trying to save his job” play, it was backed by upper management and even pushed by them. Why? The Pistons moved into a new downtown building in Detroit this year (with the Red Wings) and were not selling it out, as is expected with a new building. Griffin, for all his flaws on the court, is a big name that sells tickets.

The new coach will have some interesting pieces — Griffin, Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson — if they can just stay healthy. As for Van Gundy, he will be just fine. Whether he decides to come back to coaching or not.

Cavaliers eliminate Raptors. Again.

AP Photo/Tony Dejak
By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2018, 11:38 PM EDT
LeBron James has destroyed team after team in the Eastern Conference.

Will the Raptors as we know them be next?

The Cavaliers eliminated Toronto for third straight season with a 128-93 shellacking in Game 4 of their second-round sweep Monday.

LeBron advances to his eighth straight Eastern Conference finals and the 10th of his career. He and the Cavs will face the winner of the Celtics-76ers series, which Boston leads 3-1.

Where the Raptors go from here is anyone’s guess.

Will they fire Dwane Casey? Trade DeMar DeRozan and/or Kyle Lowry? Keep everyone together despite annual playoff flameouts?

Cleveland swept the Raptors last year and beat them in the most lopsided six-game series in NBA history the  year prior. But this season appeared as if it could be different.

Toronto won a franchise-record 59 games and secured the No. 1 seed in the East. The Raptors were better than the Cavs during the regular season in every major facet – offense, defense, starters, bench.

The Cavaliers played awful defense, bickered in the locker room and shuffled the roster at the trade deadline. They needed seven games just to beat the Pacers, the worst first-round showing ever for a LeBron team . By the end of the series, he said he felt “burnt.”

Then, he roasted the Raptors.

LeBron (29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds) didn’t even appear to expend much energy tonight. He can dominate while coasting – especially when his teammates step up like they did.

Kevin Love (23 points on 13 shots), Kyle Korver (16 points on eight shots), J.R. Smith (15 points on six shots) and George Hill (12 points on eight shots) were all extremely efficient.

Toronto, on the other hand, looked desperate. C.J. Miles and Serge Ibaka started over Fred VanVleet and Jonas Valanciunas to spread the floor, but Cleveland scorched the compromised defense. Lucas Nogueira played his first meaningful minutes in the second quarter, and the Raptors immediately surrendered a 10-0 run with the sub-rotation player in. DeRozan, after getting benched for the fourth quarter of Game 3, got ejected for a flagrant foul in the third quarter:

DeRozan finished with 13 points on 11 shots in 33 minutes. Lowry (five points on 2-of-7 shooting) impacted the game even less as a scorer.

Toronto, especially its stars, aren’t good enough against LeBron. If we didn’t know that already, we sure do now.

What will the Raptors do about it? They’ll have a long offseason to figure it out.

DeMar DeRozan ejected after flagrant foul to Jordan Clarkson’s head (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2018, 11:03 PM EDT
This was an ugly end to DeMar DeRozan‘s season.

He was an All-Star back in February, but by mid-May against the Cavaliers he was benched at the end of Game 3, then got himself ejected in Game 4 for a blow to the head of Jordan Clarkson, who was on a breakaway after a steal.

Already getting blown out, that was a frustration foul by DeRozan, and he deserved the ejection. It’s a blow to the head, those have been called fairly consistently all season.

Was this DeRozan’s last game as a Raptor? The Raptors need to make changes, there’s just no clear path to do it.

Sixers live to play another day, knock off Celtics 103-92 to force Game 5

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
The playoffs are a learning experience, and the young Philadelphia team has figured a few things out.

From the opening tip of Game 4, the Sixers came out much more aggressive on defense, both in terms of effort and plan, trapping and doubling on pick-and-rolls, being faster with help in the post, and generally cranking up their defensive pressure. Boston didn’t handle it well.

It was Philadephia’s best game of the series, and this time the confetti could fly without hesitation. Philly will live to play another day.

The Sixers won Game 4 103-92, 25 points from Dario Saric and a career-high 19 from surprise starter T.J. McConnell. The series heads back to Boston on Wednesday for Game 5, with the Celtics still leading it 3-1.

“We have nothing to lose…” McConnell said after the game. “We’re just trying to play our hearts out and be that one team (the first to come back from a 0-3 deficit in the NBA playoffs).”

Philly is a long way from being in a serious conversation about shattering the 129-0 record of 3-0 teams in an NBA playoff series. What matters more is the steps forward, and those were evident on Monday night.

It’s strange to say sitting Robert Covington — an All-Defensive Team level wing for the 76ers — and starting McConnell was a defensive move, but it was. All series long McConnell has been the best defender for Philly on Terry Rozier, the Boston point guard who has been so hot. Not coincidentally, Rozier struggled going 4-of-11 overall and 1-of-6 from three. With the point guard out of sorts, the entire Boston offense became defendable.

Especially with the energy the Sixers showed on defense, which led to things getting a bit chippy at points.

On the other end, the Sixers emphasized getting the ball inside — 51 of their 94 shot attempts came in the paint. Boston had emphasized taking away the Philadelphia three ball, so the Sixers pounded them in the paint and also on the boards — the Sixers grabbed the offensive rebound on 30.2 percent of their missed shots in this game.

“It just shows when they take something away, we’re mature enough to go to something else. Even though we were a little immature on our home floor in our last game, we showed a lot of maturity today and came up with the win.”

McConnell was getting buckets with his 19 points, same as Ben Simmons. Joel Embiid had 15. The Sixers were racking up assists with good ball movement, but more importantly they only turned the ball over on 10 percent of their possessions (turnovers have been a weakness all season)

That said, neither team was terribly efficient — Boston scored less than a point per possession in Game 4, Philadelphia had a net rating of 103.6 (points per 100 possessions, more than 4 points per 100 off their regular season average).

Boston’s defense seemed to slip in the second half, and they couldn’t get the buckets needed to close the gap after a third-quarter Philly run pushed the lead to double digits.

The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum who had 20 points, followed by Marcus Morris who had 17 off the bench. Marcus Smart added 14, but when your defensive specialist is your third leading scorer it can be a sign of trouble.

It was for Boston on this night, but now the Celtics head home looking to end this series. Boston didn’t have the answers for Philly’s intensity on Monday, expect things to feel different on Wednesday in The Garden.

Joel Embiid has been getting into it with Terry Rozier, then Marcus Morris

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2018, 8:09 PM EDT
Joel Embiid is in peak form Monday night.

In Game 4 Monday night the Sixers came out far more aggressive — particularly with their defensive pressure, like doubling/trapping on the pick-and-roll — and playing a more physical style. Embiid has worked to lead that charge (and the Sixers had a comfortable double-digit lead early in the fourth.

It’s shown up a couple of times on the court in some extracurriculars, such as when he tried to slap the dead ball out of the hands of Terry Rozier, who was having none of it and is not going to back down.

Later, in the second half, Embiid was matched up with and barked at Boston’s Marcus Morris — and when he did Morris responded by reminding the Philly center where things stood.

It’s good to see Embiid in his comfort zone — except for the mask — talking smack with a vengeance. It’s not going to change how the series ends, but it’s good to see.