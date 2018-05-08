Associated Press

Sixers’ coach Brett Brown on Jayson Tatum: “He is really good. Like, he is really good”

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2018, 8:12 PM EDT
Celtics’ GM Danny Ainge wanted Jayson Tatum in last June’s draft when everybody else wanted Markelle Fultz. Ainge made his play, trading his No. 1 pick to Philadelphia, getting a high pick back (either this draft or next, depending on where the Lakers fall this draft) and still getting his guy.

It is far, far too early to say Ainge won that trade. (Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid missed their rookie years and Ainge would love to have those guys on their team, let’s wait to make a call on Fultz.)

However, in the 2018 playoffs, Ainge has looked like a winner. How good has Tatum been in this series? Here is what Sixers coach Brett Brown had to say about him, via Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“He is really good. Like, he is really good,” the 76ers coach said during Tuesday’s media availability. “He’s got a package that he shouldn’t at such a young age.

“You know, like they post him. He’ll come off and … hit spot-up threes. He’s got stuff off a live ball that has caught me off-guard where he really can dance in an isolation situation.”

In this series, Tatum has averaged 22.6 points per game on 50.4 percent shooting, doing a lot of his damage in transition and attacking the rim off the dribble — his handles are better than expected coming out of college. He’s also been a crucial part of the Celtics’ defense, with the team allowing less than a point per possession when he is on the court. Bottom line, the Celtics are +16.5 points per 100 sessions with him on the court in this series.

If Philly has any dreams of a comeback in this series, keeping Tatum in check has to be a big part of what they do. (That and solving the Al Horford problem.) That’s going to be tough to do at home, Tatum has shown an incredible comfort in the Garden that could spell real trouble for the 76ers.

John Thompson III, Ronald Nored to assist Jeff Van Gundy on US basketball team

Associated PressMay 8, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — John Thompson III and coach Ronald Nored of the G League’s Long Island Nets will assist Jeff Van Gundy in the U.S. basketball team’s next two rounds of World Cup qualifying.

USA Basketball announced Tuesday that Thompson, the former Georgetown coach, would return after serving on Van Gundy’s staff during the qualifying games in February. Nored, who played on Butler’s consecutive NCAA Tournament runner-up teams in 2010-11, replaces Mo McHone.

The U.S. is 4-0 so far under Van Gundy and has already clinched a spot in the next round. The Americans wrap up first-round play against Mexico on June 28 in Mexico City and Cuba on July 1 in Havana. The first two games of the second round are Sept. 13-17.

The Americans are trying to reach the 2019 Basketball World Cup. Gregg Popovich will coach in the tournament that will qualify teams for the 2020 Olympics.

Report: Raptors “strongly leaning” toward firing Dwane Casey as coach

By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2018, 5:51 PM EDT
10 Comments

Dwane Casey is going to finish somewhere in the top three in the Coach of the Year voting. (It’s a very crowded field, more than a few guys could win it, but Casey had consistent backing from some voters.)

That may well not be enough to save his job.

After another sweep at the hands of LeBron James and the Cavaliers, changes are coming to Toronto. Changes to the roster are not going to be easy, and it will be hard to get equal value back. Which in the NBA often leads to the coach getting axed. That appears to be coming in Toronto, reports Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

The evaluation period is ongoing but, according to sources, the Raptors are strongly leaning towards making a coaching change.

If he’s let go or, more likely, he and the team mutually agree to part ways, it won’t be an indictment of Casey or what he’s accomplished in his seven seasons at the helm of a franchise he’s helped turn around. After being swept out of the playoffs for the third time in four years – twice as the higher seed – the sense is it’s time for a new direction and a different voice.

Around the league, from sources outside Toronto, the expectation has been the same — Casey is going to be the fall guy.

Is that fair? Probably not. But “fair” and “NBA head coach” are not phrases ever meant for the same sentence.

As for a replacement, look for the Raptors to stay in-house with lead assistant Nick Nurse or G-League coach Jerry Stackhouse, both of whom have drawn interest from other teams and had interviews during this season of the coaching carousel. It’s unlikely the Raptors will look beyond their own house.

Does it matter who coaches the team if the roster doesn’t change? LeBron may well still be in the East, Philadelphia is young and improving, Boston is good and will get Gordon Hayward/Kyrie Irving back, Milwaukee should take a step forward with a new coach and system.

Changing the roster is not that simple. The Raptors would love to get out from under the two years, $45 million Serge Ibaka is still owed but no team is taking that deal on, he’s as close to untradable as a player can be. Jonas Valanciunas is owed a fairly-reasonable $16.5 million next season (with a $17.6 million player option the season after that) and he does provide value on the court, but he’s an old-school style center and that’s not the kind of player teams are looking to take on. To trade JV likely would mean taking a worse contract back or adding a sweetener such as Norman Powell or Delon Wright.

The big question: Is Masai Ujiri ready to try to trade DeMar DeRozan? There would be plenty of teams interested, although getting a fair deal back is not going to be easy.

All of this is going to make it one hot and interesting summer in Toronto.

Donovan Mitchell explains rant about James Harden (‘If that’s what he needs to win f—ing MVP, f— it’)

By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

James Harden drew a couple Donovan Mitchell fouls late in the Rockets’ Game 4 win over the Jazz on Sunday.

That clearly didn’t sit well with the Utah rookie as he left the court:

Mitchell:

If that’s what he needs to win f—ing MVP, f— it.

Playing against Harden, who excels at drawing fouls, is frustrating. Losing in the playoffs is frustrating.

Mitchell’s reaction is understandable – but also one had to answer for.

Mitchell, via Eric Woodyard of the Deseret News:

“Obviously, he’s the MVP. There’s no doubt about that. I’m pretty sure that we’ve all said things that in the heat of the moment, you get upset,” Mitchell explained. “It’s more so about myself. You try so hard to fight back, and we did. I’m definitely upset that it came out that way. But you can’t do anything about it; I understand that.

“There are cameras everywhere, and I’m getting used to that,” he added. “Like I said, he is the MVP and rightfully so. I’m really focused on just going out here and seeing what we can do for Game 5, and not really the calls. That’s not who I am.”

Competitiveness isn’t always pretty in front of a camera. We don’t need to drag Mitchell through the mud for this, and I doubt it affects him.

He has long done an excellent job of focusing on the task at hand.

Report: Cavaliers won’t suspend or fine Rodney Hood

By Dan FeldmanMay 8, 2018, 4:01 PM EDT
4 Comments

The Cavaliers have experienced so, so, so, so, so, so, so, so, so, so, so much internal strife this season.

They thought they put several problems behind them by resetting the locker room just before the trade deadline. Sweeping the top-seeded Raptors in the second round only provided further indication Cleveland had moved past these issues.

Until Rodney Hood refused to enter Game 4 in garbage time.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Rodney Hood apologized to general manager Koby Altman on Tuesday for declining to enter the game when his number was called on late in a 128-93 blowout win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, a team source told ESPN.

Hood “feels awful,” according to the source, and he plans to apologize to his teammates and coaching staff in person as soon as they get back together after a couple of days off

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today:

Cleveland guard Rodney Hood will not be suspended or fined for refusing to enter the game in the fourth quarter of the Cavaliers’ blowout victory over Toronto on Monday, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

Not punishing Hood is the simplest way to move on. A suspension or fine would keep this a story, and the Cavs don’t want that drama. They’ve already have more than enough in the last year, which plays benefits Hood’s benefit this time.

As long as his teammates – who were clearly dismayed with his refusal, given how quickly it leaked after the game – are forgiving, everyone can move on.

But free agency won’t necessarily be as sparing this summer. Hood has had a rough year on the court, and this incident will only add concern.