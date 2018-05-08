Report: Raptors “strongly leaning” toward firing Dwane Casey as coach

Dwane Casey is going to finish somewhere in the top three in the Coach of the Year voting. (It’s a very crowded field, more than a few guys could win it, but Casey had consistent backing from some voters.)

That may well not be enough to save his job.

After another sweep at the hands of LeBron James and the Cavaliers, changes are coming to Toronto. Changes to the roster are not going to be easy, and it will be hard to get equal value back. Which in the NBA often leads to the coach getting axed. That appears to be coming in Toronto, reports Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

The evaluation period is ongoing but, according to sources, the Raptors are strongly leaning towards making a coaching change. If he’s let go or, more likely, he and the team mutually agree to part ways, it won’t be an indictment of Casey or what he’s accomplished in his seven seasons at the helm of a franchise he’s helped turn around. After being swept out of the playoffs for the third time in four years – twice as the higher seed – the sense is it’s time for a new direction and a different voice.

Around the league, from sources outside Toronto, the expectation has been the same — Casey is going to be the fall guy.

Is that fair? Probably not. But “fair” and “NBA head coach” are not phrases ever meant for the same sentence.

As for a replacement, look for the Raptors to stay in-house with lead assistant Nick Nurse or G-League coach Jerry Stackhouse, both of whom have drawn interest from other teams and had interviews during this season of the coaching carousel. It’s unlikely the Raptors will look beyond their own house.

Does it matter who coaches the team if the roster doesn’t change? LeBron may well still be in the East, Philadelphia is young and improving, Boston is good and will get Gordon Hayward/Kyrie Irving back, Milwaukee should take a step forward with a new coach and system.

Changing the roster is not that simple. The Raptors would love to get out from under the two years, $45 million Serge Ibaka is still owed but no team is taking that deal on, he’s as close to untradable as a player can be. Jonas Valanciunas is owed a fairly-reasonable $16.5 million next season (with a $17.6 million player option the season after that) and he does provide value on the court, but he’s an old-school style center and that’s not the kind of player teams are looking to take on. To trade JV likely would mean taking a worse contract back or adding a sweetener such as Norman Powell or Delon Wright.

The big question: Is Masai Ujiri ready to try to trade DeMar DeRozan? There would be plenty of teams interested, although getting a fair deal back is not going to be easy.

All of this is going to make it one hot and interesting summer in Toronto.