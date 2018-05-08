Report: Cavaliers won’t suspend or fine Rodney Hood

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Cavaliers have experienced so, so, so, so, so, so, so, so, so, so, so much internal strife this season.

They thought they put several problems behind them by resetting the locker room just before the trade deadline. Sweeping the top-seeded Raptors in the second round only provided further indication Cleveland had moved past these issues.

Until Rodney Hood refused to enter Game 4 in garbage time.

Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Rodney Hood apologized to general manager Koby Altman on Tuesday for declining to enter the game when his number was called on late in a 128-93 blowout win over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night, a team source told ESPN. Hood “feels awful,” according to the source, and he plans to apologize to his teammates and coaching staff in person as soon as they get back together after a couple of days off

Jeff Zillgitt of USA Today:

Cleveland guard Rodney Hood will not be suspended or fined for refusing to enter the game in the fourth quarter of the Cavaliers’ blowout victory over Toronto on Monday, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports.

Not punishing Hood is the simplest way to move on. A suspension or fine would keep this a story, and the Cavs don’t want that drama. They’ve already have more than enough in the last year, which plays benefits Hood’s benefit this time.

As long as his teammates – who were clearly dismayed with his refusal, given how quickly it leaked after the game – are forgiving, everyone can move on.

But free agency won’t necessarily be as sparing this summer. Hood has had a rough year on the court, and this incident will only add concern.