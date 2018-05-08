Kevin Love befuddled by whatever was in his cup at press conference (video)

I don’t know what Kevin Love expected in his cup. I don’t know what was in Love’s cup. I’m just certain those two things were different.
The best part is Love peering into LeBron James‘ cup to see what the superstar got.
I don’t know what Kevin Love expected in his cup. I don’t know what was in Love’s cup. I’m just certain those two things were different.
The best part is Love peering into LeBron James‘ cup to see what the superstar got.
The Hornets narrowed their coaching search to Spurs assistant James Borrego and Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga.
Apparently, Charlotte chose Borrego.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
Borrego has worked under Gregg Popovich with the Spurs the last three years, still a strong implicit endorsement for any coaching candidate. In 2015, Borrego served as the Magic’s interim coach. He didn’t exactly impress in the most visible role of his career, but taking over a losing team mid-season is no easy task.
He’ll get a fresh start in Charlotte – though not an easy situation.
The Hornets aren’t good enough to warrant clear playoff status, but they’re also too capped out to simply upgrade the roster or rebuild. They might just be stuck.
It’s now on Borrego to help get them out of this purgatory.
If Charlotte is trying to win now, Kemba Walker is a nice start. The rest of the veteran roster – Dwight Howard, Nicolas Batum, Marvin Williams – is good enough to win moderately with the right breaks.
If the Hornets are rebuilding, that’d likely begin with the return in a Walker trade. They also have their own lottery pick this year, Malik Monk and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.
It’s just unclear which direction new general manager Mitch Kupchak will take the team. But we now know he’ll do it with Borrego coaching.
Terry Rozier went after Joel Embiid during the 76ers’ Game 5 win over the Celtics last night.
Embiid, via A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports:
“He (Rozier) tried to swing at me twice but he’s too short and couldn’t reach my face,” Embiid said.
Embiid loves to critique opponents’ ability to punch him. The Philadelphia center is so good at agitating opponents, he has a stock response for when they try to hit him.
Sure, Rozier is just 6-foot-2 to Embiid’s 7-foot. But don’t underestimate Rozier’s 6-foot-8 wingspan (or anything about the feisty guard).
Kyle Lowry wore his hat low and looked down, obscuring his eyes. To his left, DeMar DeRozan tried to explain how the Raptors got eliminated by the Cavaliers for the third straight year.
“Maybe they’ve just got our number,” DeRozan said.
It’d be understandable if everyone in Toronto saw Cleveland as uniquely fixated on tormenting them. The Cavs have swept the Raptors the last two years. The year prior, the Cavaliers beat Toronto in the most lopsided six-game series in NBA history.
But the Raptors aren’t alone in getting shut down by LeBron and the Cavs. Toronto has just had the misfortune of experiencing the misery in three straight years without a break.
Here are the longest playoff-game win streaks between franchises, active streaks in wine and inactive streaks in gold:
LeBron and Cleveland hold two of the three 12-game winning streaks over other franchises in NBA history. The Cavs are 12-0 all-time against the Hawks (playing in 2009, 2015, 2016) and have won 12 straight against the Pistons (2007, 2009, 2016).
Both those streaks are active. The next-longest active streak? Cavaliers over Raptors at 10 games.
The only other longer streaks – Lakers over SuperSonics (12 games in 1980, 1987, 1989) and Lakers over Nuggets (11 games in 1985, 1987, 2008, 2009) – were spread over much longer periods of time.
Nobody has been beaten down like Toronto in such short order.
The Raptors are 2-12 against the Cavs in the playoffs the last three years. That’s the worst record in a matchup with another team three straight postseasons, tied with two pre-shot clock rivalries when the first round was much shorter:
Cleveland Cavaliers 12, Toronto Raptors 2 (2016-18)
Minneapolis Lakers 6, Indianapolis Olympians 1 (1951-53)
Syracuse Nationals 6, Philadelphia Warriors 1 (1950-52)
Why does this keep happening to Toronto? Well, LeBron is really good. He does this to a lot of Eastern Conference teams.
But the Raptors keep giving him a chance. They have the NBA’s longest active playoff streak in the Eastern Conference at five years. They’re good enough to advance in the playoffs – until they run into Cleveland.
And then it’s all downhill.
Rodney Hood reportedly wanted the Jazz to trade him, and he couldn’t have asked for a better situation. Utah sent him just before the deadline to the Cavaliers, who needed more wings and had the potential for a long playoff run.
But Hood has struggled in the postseason, to the point Cedi Osman replaced him in the Cavs’ rotation for their Game 4 win over the Raptors last night. Then, asked to play garbage time, Hood apparently refused.
Jason Lloyd of The Athletic:
Hood will be a free agent this summer. (Cleveland can make him restricted.) This doesn’t bode well.
That this got out so quickly especially speaks to a problem. Sometimes, teammates and coaches cover for a trusted player who reacted poorly in an unpleasant situation. But multiple people outed Hood to the media just after the game. That indicates what people in the Cavs organization think about him.
Ideally for Hood, he’ll regain his form and help the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. But after this episode, I’m not sure he’ll get the chance.