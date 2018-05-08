Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons made some interesting fashions statements Monday

Rodney Hood reportedly wanted the Jazz to trade him, and he couldn’t have asked for a better situation. Utah sent him just before the deadline to the Cavaliers, who needed more wings and had the potential for a long playoff run.
But Hood has struggled in the postseason, to the point Cedi Osman replaced him in the Cavs’ rotation for their Game 4 win over the Raptors last night. Then, asked to play garbage time, Hood apparently refused.
Jason Lloyd of The Athletic:
Rodney Hood refused to enter the game when summoned in the fourth quarter Monday, angering a number of teammates, according to multiple sources. It was the only blemish on an otherwise impressive series sweep for the Cavs. Final Thoughts from the Qhttps://t.co/wcMQ8q0L58
Hood will be a free agent this summer. (Cleveland can make him restricted.) This doesn’t bode well.
That this got out so quickly especially speaks to a problem. Sometimes, teammates and coaches cover for a trusted player who reacted poorly in an unpleasant situation. But multiple people outed Hood to the media just after the game. That indicates what people in the Cavs organization think about him.
Ideally for Hood, he’ll regain his form and help the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. But after this episode, I’m not sure he’ll get the chance.
Stan Van Gundy said he was willing to just coach, owner wanted new direction
Most of the talk around the league in the run-up to that was Van Gundy was going to lose is front office power (to Arn Tellem, although that part turns out not to be true) and that if he was out as GM Van Gundy wouldn’t want to stick around as the coach.
That’s not true either, Van Gundy told Rod Beard of the Detroit News.
#Pistons SVG tells The News: "Tom (Gores) was looking to make change and I was willing to make pretty significant changes but even that wasn’t going to be enough. Tom decided at the end of the day that he needed to change the structure and the leadership."
Interesting nugget: SVG tells me: "When it came down to this, I was perfectly willing to only go in one role and to give up the front office and go into (just) coaching. I didn’t fight to hang on to that at all. I was more than willing to just move over into the (coaching) role."
SVG: "I’m disappointed that I don’t get to go a full year and coach them with Blake and hopefully with better health. To me, that was the most disappointing thing from a coaching standpoint. I really wanted to see that group together and wanted the opportunity to coach them."
Bringing in Griffin wasn’t just a “Van Gundy trying to save his job” play, it was backed by upper management and even pushed by them. Why? The Pistons moved into a new downtown building in Detroit this year (with the Red Wings) and were not selling it out, as is expected with a new building. Griffin, for all his flaws on the court, is a big name that sells tickets.
The new coach will have some interesting pieces — Griffin, Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson — if they can just stay healthy. As for Van Gundy, he will be just fine. Whether he decides to come back to coaching or not.
Cleveland swept the Raptors last year and beat them in the most lopsided six-game series in NBA history the year prior. But this season appeared as if it could be different.
Toronto won a franchise-record 59 games and secured the No. 1 seed in the East. The Raptors were better than the Cavs during the regular season in every major facet – offense, defense, starters, bench.
The Cavaliers played awful defense, bickered in the locker room and shuffled the roster at the trade deadline. They needed seven games just to beat the Pacers, the worst first-round showing ever for a LeBron team . By the end of the series, he said he felt “burnt.”
Then, he roasted the Raptors.
LeBron (29 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds) didn’t even appear to expend much energy tonight. He can dominate while coasting – especially when his teammates step up like they did.
Toronto, on the other hand, looked desperate. C.J. Miles and Serge Ibaka started over Fred VanVleet and Jonas Valanciunas to spread the floor, but Cleveland scorched the compromised defense. Lucas Nogueira played his first meaningful minutes in the second quarter, and the Raptors immediately surrendered a 10-0 run with the sub-rotation player in. DeRozan, after getting benched for the fourth quarter of Game 3, got ejected for a flagrant foul in the third quarter:
DeRozan finished with 13 points on 11 shots in 33 minutes. Lowry (five points on 2-of-7 shooting) impacted the game even less as a scorer.
Toronto, especially its stars, aren’t good enough against LeBron. If we didn’t know that already, we sure do now.
What will the Raptors do about it? They’ll have a long offseason to figure it out.
DeMar DeRozan ejected after flagrant foul to Jordan Clarkson’s head (VIDEO)
He was an All-Star back in February, but by mid-May against the Cavaliers he was benched at the end of Game 3, then got himself ejected in Game 4 for a blow to the head of Jordan Clarkson, who was on a breakaway after a steal.
Already getting blown out, that was a frustration foul by DeRozan, and he deserved the ejection. It’s a blow to the head, those have been called fairly consistently all season.
Was this DeRozan’s last game as a Raptor? The Raptors need to make changes, there’s just no clear path to do it.