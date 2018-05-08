Getty

Donovan Mitchell leaves game vs. Rockets with left knee injury (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 8, 2018, 11:45 PM EDT
The Houston Rockets closed out the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, 112-102. Chris Paul finally found his way to a Conference Finals series, a historic moment for one of the NBA’s all-time great point guards.

For Utah, the story of the game was how well the team played as a unit. The Jazz were neck-and-neck with Houston until the fourth quarter thanks in large part to Donovan Mitchell, who had 24 points on the night.

Mitchell was on fire in the third quarter, scoring 22 of his 24 points in that period alone. Then, with 7:13 left in the fourth quarter Mitchell had the ball stolen by James Harden. During the turnover, the two bumped knees, sending Mitchell to the locker room for an x-ray.

X-rays were reportedly negative and Mitchell will have the whole offseason to recover. No doubt Jazz fans will be happy if any soft tissue diagnosis comes back negative in the coming days as well.

Pacers GM Kevin Pritchard says they’d only add Paul George if he fit the new team

By Dane CarbaughMay 8, 2018, 10:45 PM EDT
I’ll help you read between the lines before you even get down to the actual quote on this one: Indiana Pacers GM Kevin Pritchard does not want former Indiana star Paul George back in free agency this summer.

Pritchard has reveled in the fact that his trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder returned such a haul in exchange for the disgruntled Paul, including Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis. The Pacers looked like the better team in their first round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, save for LeBron James going into turbo mode to save his team in seven games.

Meanwhile, George was up-and-down for the Thunder, with Oklahoma City finally falling to the Utah Jazz in round 1. Rumor has it — gasp! — that George will be leaving Oklahoma City this summer, and surprisingly enough the Pacers are one of the few teams with enough cap space to make a deal for George work.

So would the team want to have George back? Here’s how Pritchard answered that question to the Indy Star:

“I would want to know first that he would fit us. We’re different now, Dan. One of the things we’re about, we don’t care about big names, we don’t care about big personalities we don’t care about big brands. What we care about is being humble …

“Anybody that fits in, yeah we’re interested … I can’t talk on specific players. But if they don’t fit that, I’m not interested. It’s that simple.

Not humble? Potentially not a good fit? And to think, all this from the GM who apparently favorited social media posts critical of his trade.

Pritchard is up for Executive of the Year and George is headed … somewhere. Not Indiana. Probably LA.

It looks like they’re both happy they’re apart.

Chris Paul is finally heading to the Western Conference Finals

By Dane CarbaughMay 8, 2018, 10:29 PM EDT
Chris Paul has finally done it.

The 12-year veteran has played on three teams, been to the playoffs every single season since he was 22, and now he’s going to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in his career after the Houston Rockets beat the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, 112-102.

Paul was spectacular, scoring 41 points, dishing 10 assists with seven rebounds, acting as the catalyst for the Rockets the entire game. James Harden, who did score 18 points but seemed to go through an odd slump in the first half, wasn’t the star Houston needed in the closing Game 5. Instead it was the wily veteran, who gave us glimpses of the Paul we fell in love with early in his career in New Orleans.

There was no ticky tack gamesmanship from Paul, either. This was not a performance marred by dribbling backwards into trailing defenders to draw fouls, or sneaky pulls just out of view of the official on the arm of a rising rebounder for a key board. No, this was CP3 at his finest; snaking the pick-and-roll, dominating from midrange, and in true form for this season, firing away from 3-point range.

It was, without a doubt, a classic.

The first half was largely dominated by the Rockets, although as they have all series Utah’s defensive resiliency helped them go on runs to sustain their chance of avoiding elimination. Alec Burks was the most impressive player for the Jazz, scoring 12 points in 14 minutes off the bench in the first half alone.

The Jazz struggled from the 3-point line in the first two periods as Houston turned up the defensive intensity. For much of the second quarter the Rockets seemed off-kilter, although you wouldn’t know it by the 33 points they racked up. A late push, including a pair of Chris Paul 3-pointers, helped Houston finish the half on an 11-3 run to take a 54-46 lead into the break.

Utah battled back in the third quarter, outscoring the Rockets by 11 as Donovan Mitchell lit a fire under his squad. The Jazz rookie had 22 points in the third period alone, although Houston’s support from Paul allowed them to keep things close as Utah took a lead into the final quarter.

Disappointingly for the Jazz, Mitchell’s night was cut short thanks to a left knee injury. With the Rockets surging and Mitchell trying to fight them off, Harden picked the rookie’s pocket with 7:13 to go in the fourth. Mitchell appeared to bang knees with Harden on the play, and he had to leave the game for x-rays. He did not return.

Meanwhile, Paul was at the center of the Houston offense to close the game. A banked 3-pointer with 2:30 left and the shot clock winding down was the dagger in the heart of the Jazz. Paul then drove the dagger into the bone with 35 seconds left, passing out of a double team to find a wide-open PJ Tucker in the corner for a three that gave the Rockets a 10-point lead.

Houston moves on to the Western Conference Finals, and Utah will go home with their heads held high. The Jazz gave the best team in the West a run for their money, and the final scores tell a tale of stratification a championship-caliber team and a playoff contender. But Utah played team ball, and Mitchell is an all-out baller.

Meanwhile, the Rockets get to see if they can stack up against the best when it matters most. The Golden State Warriors will presumably be their opponent in the next round once they close out the New Orleans Pelicans, and that’s the matchup we’ve been waiting all season to see.

Now that Paul has finally broken through after years of trying, we have to wonder whether a weight will be lifted from his shoulders? He certainly seemed ready to will his team to victory, and the Rockets are going to need every weapon they have to advance to the NBA Finals.

Tiger Woods on what makes LeBron James, Michael Jordan great: “The duration” (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 8, 2018, 9:30 PM EDT
LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers dispatched the Toronto Raptors on Monday. LeBron willed his way to the Eastern Conference Finals yet again, completing a sweep of the team with the best regular-season record in the conference.

There’s no doubt whether LeBron is an all-time great, although the debate rages on about whether he is THE all-time great. A sports legend in his own right, golfer Tiger Woods was asked on Tuesday as he prepared for The Players Championship what made LeBron great to him, and how he stacked up to Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

For Tiger, there was some obvious comparability in his answer: duration.

Woods said that it wasn’t just that LeBron has been great in his career, it’s that he’s been great for most of it, up to and including his age 33 season in 2017-18. James has had a lot of stories written about his workout routine and how much he spends staying in shape, and it’s paying off on the floor and in the playoffs. That’s also apparently what makes him one of the best according to Woods.

“It’s just the duration. Not just for one year or one game, not just for one spell,” said Woods. “What LeBron has done for 15 seasons now is just remarkable.”

Woods was also asked about whether he thought LeBron or Jordan was the NBA’s G.O.A.T. Tiger deftly dodged the question by saying they were great in different ways, mentioning how the playing style of the two players didn’t allow for an easy comparison.

No doubt if LeBron is able to will his team to yet another NBA Finals appearance he will start to drift to the top of the rankings for many NBA fans.

Sixers’ coach Brett Brown on Jayson Tatum: “He is really good. Like, he is really good”

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 8, 2018, 8:12 PM EDT
Celtics’ GM Danny Ainge wanted Jayson Tatum in last June’s draft when everybody else wanted Markelle Fultz. Ainge made his play, trading his No. 1 pick to Philadelphia, getting a high pick back (either this draft or next, depending on where the Lakers fall this draft) and still getting his guy.

It is far, far too early to say Ainge won that trade. (Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid missed their rookie years and Ainge would love to have those guys on their team, let’s wait to make a call on Fultz.)

However, in the 2018 playoffs, Ainge has looked like a winner. How good has Tatum been in this series? Here is what Sixers coach Brett Brown had to say about him, via Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“He is really good. Like, he is really good,” the 76ers coach said during Tuesday’s media availability. “He’s got a package that he shouldn’t at such a young age.

“You know, like they post him. He’ll come off and … hit spot-up threes. He’s got stuff off a live ball that has caught me off-guard where he really can dance in an isolation situation.”

In this series, Tatum has averaged 22.6 points per game on 50.4 percent shooting, doing a lot of his damage in transition and attacking the rim off the dribble — his handles are better than expected coming out of college. He’s also been a crucial part of the Celtics’ defense, with the team allowing less than a point per possession when he is on the court. Bottom line, the Celtics are +16.5 points per 100 sessions with him on the court in this series.

If Philly has any dreams of a comeback in this series, keeping Tatum in check has to be a big part of what they do. (That and solving the Al Horford problem.) That’s going to be tough to do at home, Tatum has shown an incredible comfort in the Garden that could spell real trouble for the 76ers.