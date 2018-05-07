Stephen Curry: If I apologized like Charles Barkley did to Draymond Green, my mom would’ve slapped me

Charles Barkley said he wanted to punch Draymond Green. The Warriors forward dared Barkley to do it. Barkley apologized but made sure to add that he meant what he said.
Stephen Curry, via Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle:
“When I was growing up, and I said something where I was in the wrong, my mom wanted me to apologize. If I said, ‘I’m sorry, but I still meant it,’ I would’ve gotten slapped in the face. … When it comes to people with microphones, you can’t take that stuff too seriously.”
Say whatever else you want about them, the Warriors unite quickly when attacked by TNT.
The 76ers dropped confetti, but the Celtics took a 3-0 lead in their second-round series.
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, via NBC Sports Boston:
I’ve seen crazier things. It happens. This win, this win was the confetti for us. We’ll take it like that.
We shouldn’t get caught up. We’ve got to finish the drill. I’m not one – I was never taught to play with our food. When it comes down to it, we’ve got to finish it. It’s four. It’s first to four. We have to take care of business.
Brown is not only playing hurt, he’s giving great quotes hurt.
No NBA team has ever blown a 3-0 series lead. Philadelphia is favored in Game 4 at home tonight. The 76ers have played Boston close twice, and the teams still seem somewhat evenly matched. But it’s extremely tough to see Philadelphia winning four straight, including two in Boston – especially if the Celtics don’t let up.
76ers guard Marco Belinelli made a game-tying jumper at the end of the fourth quarter against the Celtics on Saturday – not the game-winning 3-pointer some thought it to be.
Unfortunately, among those who misjudged Belinelli’s distance from the basket was the man in charge of the confetti in Philadelphia.
Even more unfortunately for the 76ers, after a delay to clean up the mess, the Celtics won in overtime to take a 3-0 series lead.
Apparently, the man responsible wore a very fitting shirt.
Keith Pompey of The Inquirer:
Sunday was a rough loss for Utah Jazz fans. Their team once again showed the resilience that has gotten it too this point, but Chris Paul nailing midrange jumpers, a few too many left corner threes that fell, and Clint Capela‘s defense disrupting drives to the rim proved to be too much. The Jazz fell, 100-87, and now head back to Houston down 3-1 in the series, likely doing so without Dante Exum who injured his hamstring.
Were there any bright spots for Utah?
Well, one big one. After James Harden was called for a foul — and it was a foul, despite what the painful analysis of Reggie Miller said on the broadcast — one Jazz fan had a classic mocking of Harden’s complaint about the call.
We all enjoy the irony when Harden complains he didn’t get a call, but this was especially well done.
It’s something for Jazz fans to smile about on Monday.
The Atlanta Hawks are in the midst of a rebuild that’s going to take a few years. Since they also still have to pay former coach Mike Budenholzer for next season (if he gets a new job it will offset some of that) the expectation around the league has been the Hawks would look at first-time NBA coaches from the list of top assistants (they cost less)
That’s what they’ve done, and they are down to four, with a couple of meeting with ownership, reports Michael Cunningham at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The Hawks have narrowed their head coaching search down to four candidates, according to a person with knowledge of the team’s plans. They are Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce, Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts, Hornets assistant Stephen Silas and Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga.
Tibbetts already has met with Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler and Pierce could do so soon. Silas and Larranaga also remain in the running for the job, according to the person with knowledge of the team’s search.
Pierce comes from Philadelphia, where rebuilding — or, “the process,” if you prefer — has been the order of the day for years. That experience and the success that franchise has had this season and playoffs is a boost for his candidacy. He’s a guy players’ young and old seem to trust.
Tibbetts has spent time as a head coach in the G-League (called the D-League when he was there), an advantage because of his experience sitting in the big chair. He’s considered a great communicator — just ask Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum — and has a wealth of experience.
Either of those two — or really any of the four — could do a good job. Ultimately, Atlanta’s success will depend on how well GM Travis Schlenk and team can build a roster for whoever he hires. Everyone on that list has earned their shot, and it looks like one of them will get it.