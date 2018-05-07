Getty Images

Report: Hawks narrow new coach list to four, all current assistants elsewhere

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2018, 7:57 AM EDT
The Atlanta Hawks are in the midst of a rebuild that’s going to take a few years. Since they also still have to pay former coach Mike Budenholzer for next season (if he gets a new job it will offset some of that) the expectation around the league has been the Hawks would look at first-time NBA coaches from the list of top assistants (they cost less)

That’s what they’ve done, and they are down to four, with a couple of meeting with ownership, reports Michael Cunningham at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Hawks have narrowed their head coaching search down to four candidates, according to a person with knowledge of the team’s plans. They are Sixers assistant Lloyd Pierce, Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts, Hornets assistant Stephen Silas and Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga.

Tibbetts already has met with Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler and Pierce could do so soon. Silas and Larranaga also remain in the running for the job, according to the person with knowledge of the team’s search.

Pierce comes from Philadelphia, where rebuilding — or, “the process,” if you prefer — has been the order of the day for years. That experience and the success that franchise has had this season and playoffs is a boost for his candidacy. He’s a guy players’ young and old seem to trust.

Tibbetts has spent time as a head coach in the G-League (called the D-League when he was there), an advantage because of his experience sitting in the big chair. He’s considered a great communicator — just ask Damian Lillard or C.J. McCollum — and has a wealth of experience.

Either of those two — or really any of the four — could do a good job. Ultimately, Atlanta’s success will depend on how well GM Travis Schlenk and team can build a roster for whoever he hires. Everyone on that list has earned their shot, and it looks like one of them will get it.

Jazz fan mocking James Harden protest may have been best part of game for Utah

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2018, 8:55 AM EDT
Sunday was a rough loss for Utah Jazz fans. Their team once again showed the resilience that has gotten it too this point, but Chris Paul nailing midrange jumpers, a few too many left corner threes that fell, and Clint Capela‘s defense disrupting drives to the rim proved to be too much. The Jazz fell, 100-87, and now head back to Houston down 3-1 in the series, likely doing so without Dante Exum who injured his hamstring.

Were there any bright spots for Utah?

Well, one big one. After James Harden was called for a foul — and it was a foul, despite what the painful analysis of Reggie Miller said on the broadcast — one Jazz fan had a classic mocking of Harden’s complaint about the call.

We all enjoy the irony when Harden complains he didn’t get a call, but this was especially well done.

It’s something for Jazz fans to smile about on Monday.

Chris Paul’s brother C.J. mistakenly gets kicked out of Jazz arena (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 7, 2018, 12:30 AM EDT
Sunday night in Salt Lake City was odd. Not only could the Utah Jazz just never close the gap on the Houston Rockets, a surprise given their Game 2 performance, but because in the third quarter Chris Paul‘s brother C.J. Paul was ejected from his seat near the floor.

The TNT broadcast wasn’t clear on who C.J. was at the time, but Twitter quickly caught on, which sent folks wondering just what had occurred between the two brothers to warrant an ejection.

The broadcast crew originally thought a fan — who later turned out to be C.J. — was having some kind of altercation with Chris. That obviously wasn’t the case, but a person next to C.J. had said something rather crude to referee James Williams. The comment was mistakenly attributed to C.J., and thus we got video of what appeared to be Chris Paul kicking his own brother out of a playoff game.

It was a case of mistaken reporting and mistaken identity all in one, which USA Today’s Sam Amick quickly helped clarify after the game.

Via USA Today:

“The guy next to me called (referee James Williams) a (expletive), but they thought it was me,” C.J., who played collegiately at Hampton University and University of South Carolina-Upstate, told USA TODAY Sports. “The thing is, I know James. He reffed me in college. But (the security guard) comes up to me, and says ‘Hey, we need to talk to you in the back.’ I said, ‘for what?’ I told them what happened. I don’t talk like that.”

No word if the correct fan was eventually ejected, but at least C.J. found his way back to his seat.

Meanwhile, these things just keep popping up in Utah. A fan got his phone slapped by James Harden in Game 2 of this series, and Russell Westbrook was squaring off with Jazz fans in the previous round.

Game 4 was highly-strung, not just on the court but in the arena in Utah. The Rockets only need one game to close the series out, no doubt they’d like to avoid going back to SLC for several reasons.

Rockets dominate Jazz, take Game 4 and 3-1 series lead, 100-87

Associated PressMay 7, 2018, 12:05 AM EDT
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Chris Paul had 27 points and 12 rebounds while James Harden scored 24 points to power the Houston Rockets to a 100-87 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, taking a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series.

Paul, playing the sidekick to Harden for most of his first season in Houston, took center stage, controlling the tempo and getting to his favorite spots as the Rockets led from start to finish.

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 before fouling out and Joe Ingles had 15 for the Jazz.

Mitchell started finding lanes to the basket late and got the Jazz within 85-80 after he fueled a 10-2 run. But Paul, who matched his scoring high for this playoff run, hit a pull-up jumper and found Trevor Ariza for a 3-pointer to put the Rockets back up by double digits and they never looked back.

Houston, which has been known for their offensive firepower, put forth a disruptive defensive effort.

Clint Capela, the anchor of the Houston defense, had 12 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks, one of which featured a Dikembe Mutombo-like finger wag in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets went up by 15 in the second quarter before the Jazz closed to 51-46 on back-to-back three-point plays by Mitchell. Utah trailed 58-48 at the half.

Neither team was accurate from beyond the arc as the Jazz were 7-for-29 and Houston went 10-for-38.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Harden’s 14 first-quarter points were the most for him in the opening period this postseason. … Flying to close out on an Ingles’ 3-pointer in the second quarter, P.J. Tucker raked the Jazz sharpshooter across the face and earned a Flagrant 1. … Capela and Mitchell got double technical fighting for rebound in the fourth quarter and Houston coach Mike D’Antoni got another for his reaction to the play.

Jazz: Ricky Rubio missed his fourth straight game due to a left hamstring strain suffered in opening round but is close to returning. … Gobert, who had 11 points and 10 rebounds, blocked two shots in the opening moments but the Rockets burst to another big lead, 11-3, just as they did Game 1 and 3. … Royce O'Neale left the game with 9:09 left in the first quarter with an apparent knee injury but returned at the end of the period.

UP NEXT

The series shifts back to Houston for Game 5.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri fined $25K for walking on court to yell at refs

Associated PressMay 6, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) The NBA has fined Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri $25,000 for walking onto the court at halftime of Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers to verbally confront officials for reversing a call.

The league announced the fine Sunday. It stems from an incident that occurred Saturday night during the Raptors’ 105-103 loss to the Cavaliers.

Toronto had been called for 14 fouls in the first half, compared with eight for Cleveland. The Raptors were irate that what had appeared to be a Serge Ibaka basket and potential free throw was downgraded to a foul with no basket and no free throw.

All-Star DeMar DeRozan, coach Dwane Casey and his assistants all screamed at the referees.

Game 4 is Monday night in Cleveland. Toronto, which is trailing the series 3-0, needs a win to stay alive in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

This story has been corrected to show that the incident for which Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was fined occurred in Game 3, not Game 5.

