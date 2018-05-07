Joel Embiid has been getting into it with Terry Rozier, then Marcus Morris

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2018, 8:09 PM EDT
Joel Embiid is in peak form Monday night.

In Game 4 Monday night the Sixers came out far more aggressive — particularly with their defensive pressure, like doubling/trapping on the pick-and-roll — and playing a more physical style. Embiid has worked to lead that charge (and the Sixers had a comfortable double-digit lead early in the fourth.

It’s shown up a couple of times on the court in some extracurriculars, such as when he tried to slap the dead ball out of the hands of Terry Rozier, who was having none of it and is not going to back down.

Later, in the second half, Embiid was matched up with and barked at Boston’s Marcus Morris — and when he did Morris responded by reminding the Philly center where things stood.

It’s good to see Embiid in his comfort zone — except for the mask — talking smack with a vengeance. It’s not going to change how the series ends, but it’s good to see.

Sixers live to play another day, knock off Celtics 103-92 to force Game 5

By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
The playoffs are a learning experience, and the young Philadelphia team has figured a few things out.

From the opening tip of Game 4, the Sixers came out much more aggressive on defense, both in terms of effort and plan, trapping and doubling on pick-and-rolls, being faster with help in the post, and generally cranking up their defensive pressure. Boston didn’t handle it well.

It was Philadephia’s best game of the series, and this time the confetti could fly without hesitation. Philly will live to play another day.

The Sixers won Game 4 103-92, 25 points from Dario Saric and a career-high 19 from surprise starter T.J. McConnell. The series heads back to Boston on Wednesday for Game 5, with the Celtics still leading it 3-1.

“We have nothing to lose…” McConnell said after the game. “We’re just trying to play our hearts out and be that one team (the first to come back from a 0-3 deficit in the NBA playoffs).”

Philly is a long way from being in a serious conversation about shattering the 129-0 record of 3-0 teams in an NBA playoff series. What matters more is the steps forward, and those were evident on Monday night.

It’s strange to say sitting Robert Covington — an All-Defensive Team level wing for the 76ers — and starting McConnell was a defensive move, but it was. All series long McConnell has been the best defender for Philly on Terry Rozier, the Boston point guard who has been so hot. Not coincidentally, Rozier struggled going 4-of-11 overall and 1-of-6 from three. With the point guard out of sorts, the entire Boston offense became defendable.

Especially with the energy the Sixers showed on defense, which led to things getting a bit chippy at points.

On the other end, the Sixers emphasized getting the ball inside — 51 of their 94 shot attempts came in the paint. Boston had emphasized taking away the Philadelphia three ball, so the Sixers pounded them in the paint and also on the boards — the Sixers grabbed the offensive rebound on 30.2 percent of their missed shots in this game.

“It just shows when they take something away, we’re mature enough to go to something else. Even though we were a little immature on our home floor in our last game, we showed a lot of maturity today and came up with the win.”

McConnell was getting buckets with his 19 points, same as Ben Simmons. Joel Embiid had 15. The Sixers were racking up assists with good ball movement, but more importantly they only turned the ball over on 10 percent of their possessions (turnovers have been a weakness all season)

That said, neither team was terribly efficient — Boston scored less than a point per possession in Game 4, Philadelphia had a net rating of 103.6 (points per 100 possessions, more than 4 points per 100 off their regular season average).

Boston’s defense seemed to slip in the second half, and they couldn’t get the buckets needed to close the gap after a third-quarter Philly run pushed the lead to double digits.

The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum who had 20 points, followed by Marcus Morris who had 17 off the bench. Marcus Smart added 14, but when your defensive specialist is your third leading scorer it can be a sign of trouble.

It was for Boston on this night, but now the Celtics head home looking to end this series. Boston didn’t have the answers for Philly’s intensity on Monday, expect things to feel different on Wednesday in The Garden.

Pelicans’ preferred pace presents dilemma vs. Warriors

Associated Press
Associated PressMay 7, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Pelicans’ penchant for pushing the pace looks more and more like a quixotic mission to out-Warrior the Warriors.

That’s been the dilemma for Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry as New Orleans has slid into a 3-1 hole in its Western Conference semifinal playoff series against defending champion Golden State.

Although there’d be logic to slowing the game down to limit shooting opportunities for Golden State’s prolific perimeter players, Gentry never saw that option as practical enough to pull off in the playoffs.

“We’re going to play at a fast pace,” Gentry says. “I know some would say, `You’re kind of playing into Golden State’s hands. But this is the way we’ve played the whole season, so we’re not going to all of a sudden try to adjust and do something completely different, because the success we’ve had has been based on playing at a fast pace and being a team that has played the fastest pace in the league.

“We don’t have the ability to all of a sudden change that and become a walk-it-up-the-court team,” Gentry continued. “We’re just going to continue to attack.”

The Pelicans found a measure of vindication in Game 3, when the Warriors had an off night shooting and New Orleans won by 19 points. But in Game 4 on Sunday, the Warriors ramped up their defensive intensity, shot better and beat New Orleans by 20-plus points for the second time in the series. Now Golden State can close out the series at home in Game 5 on Tuesday night.

Even when the Pelicans’ had DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins playing alongside fellow All-Star big man Anthony Davis in a lineup that revolved around that imposing front-court tandem, New Orleans played relatively fast. They averaged 101.5 possessions per 48 minutes, which ranked sixth in the NBA.

After Cousins went out for the season with a left Achilles tear in late January, the Pelicans picked up the pace even more. During their final 34 games, they averaged 104.5 possessions per 48 minutes – a faster pace of play than any other team during that span.

If Cousins remained healthy, slowing the pace somewhat, and punishing the smaller lineups the Warriors use to greatest effect, would be a more realistic option for New Orleans. But Cousins is not expected back on the court until after next season begins. And whether he’s still with the Pelicans remains to be seen; New Orleans wants him back, but he’ll be a free agent this summer.

The Pelicans’ current lineup features relatively young, versatile players who move well and can score from various spots on the floor, such as Davis, guard Jrue Holiday and forward Nikola Mirotic. They also have a point guard in Rajon Rondo who thrives when pushing the pace and quickly identifying favorable matchups in transition, or early in possessions.

“After we lost Boogie, we became the No. 1 team in pace and we’re going to continue to be that same team,” Pelicans veteran small forward Solomon Hill said. “For us to change with all the chips on the table would basically be defeating the purpose. If we’re good at something, we’re going to stay with it and if anything, we’re going to try to perfect it.

“If we had Boogie out there, it would be different. We’d slow it down and execute some stuff,” Hill added. “But we’re not going to change for anybody. The way we feel like we can compete at the highest level is to continue to be who we are.”

Gentry has always known what he’s up against in this round of the playoffs. He was a lead assistant coach for Golden State’s 2015 championship team before taking the top job in New Orleans.

During the 2017-18 regular season, the Warriors ranked fifth in pace, averaging 101.9 possessions per 48 minutes, so an up-tempo game was going to take the defending champs out of their comfort zone.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, who was Gentry’s boss back in 2015, doesn’t see the Pelicans’ refusal to slow the pace as stubborn. Kerr sees Gentry doing the best he can with the personnel he has.

“You’ve got to do what’s best for your team. You can’t go against your team’s character and change strategy in the playoffs,” Kerr said. “You’ve got to be who you are.”

 

Report: Pistons not making Arn Tellem president of basketball operations

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio
By Dan FeldmanMay 7, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Even before the Pistons fired Stan Van Gundy as president and coach, speculation centered on Arn Tellem as his successor in the front office. The former agent is already working for the Pistons as Vice Chairman, and he completed his main responsibility of overseeing the team’s move into a new downtown arena.

But don’t expect Tellem to replace Van Gundy.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Arn Tellem, who has been on the business side, may have a greater hand overseeing the basketball side now. But he will not be the president of basketball operations, I’m told.

It’s common for teams to hire the opposite of the person they just fired. Van Gundy had no front-office experience prior to Detroit. Now, the Pistons want someone with it

Among those available who’ve run a front office: David Griffin, Sam Hinkie, Rich Cho, John Hammond, Danny Ferry, Billy King, Glen Grunwald and Donnie Walsh.

Ideally, Pistons owner Tom Gores (probably aided by Tellem) will pick a general manager then let that person choose Van Gundy’s replacement as coach.

Knicks make it official: David Fizdale is team’s new head coach

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 7, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
David Fizdale is smart, knows the game, can communicate, and comes with a world of confidence.

Being head coach of the New York Knicks has felled plenty of men with those and better credentials.

Fizdale is going to get his shot. The Knicks made it official on Monday, Fizdale is their new head coach.

“After a thorough coaching search, it was clear that David would be a great fit with the Knicks and we’re thrilled that he is joining our organization,” said Steve Mills, Knicks president, in a statement.  “He is an experienced coach, strong leader and effective communicator, who understands what it takes to build a winning culture.”  

“I am honored and humbled to join the Knicks as head coach,” Fizdale said in the same release.  “I want to sincerely thank Jim (Dolan, the owner), Steve and Scott (Perry, the GM) for this tremendous opportunity.  I appreciate the enormous responsibility it is to coach the Knicks and am ready to give my all to build the type of winning team the passionate fans of New York will be proud of.”

Fizdale coached just over a season in Memphis after having spent years as an assistant, most notably with the Miami Heat through their recent title run with LeBron James. Fizdale tried to convert the Grizzlies roster and style out of the “grit n’ grind” era, but it met resistance in the form of Marc Gasol. Fizdale lost that battle as coaches often do, but it didn’t diminish his reputation around the league. He was one of the most sought-after coaches on the market and had his pick of jobs. 

“David is a dynamic coach who will thrive in New York,” GM Perry said.  “His championship pedigree, resiliency and expertise in player development make David well-suited to establish the Knicks as a consistent winning basketball team.”

Fizdale will be formally introduced at a press conference on Tuesday.

Fizdale is set to both work with the team through the draft process and fly soon to Latvia to meet with Kristaps Porzingis in person (something other Knicks brass has not done). After that, Fizdale will work to build a culture with Perry that develops young players and starts to build something sustainable in New York.

That’s going to be rough next season, with Porzingis out at least until Christmas or later as he comes back from an ACL injury. The Knicks are not going to be terribly good, this is a summer and next season are about laying the foundation. Fizdale is capable of doing that.

Let’s just hope Dolan gives him the chance.

 

 