SNL, Donald Glover poke fun at subpar Cavaliers roster built around LeBron James (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 6, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LeBron James has been magnificent all season long, and at age 33 he has somehow found another gear come playoff time.

James beat the Toronto Raptors yet again on Saturday thanks to a buzzer-beating floater banked off the glass. That put the series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Raptors at 3-0, all thanks to LeBron.

Jokes about the quality of the Cavaliers roster have been readily available, even before the team swapped out half its roster around the trade deadline. Guys like Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson have slowly started to contribute more often, but LeBron was largely by himself during the first round series against the Indiana Pacers.

On Saturday night, “Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the roster construction in Cleveland. With help from host Donald Glover, the skit joked that the Cavs have a Roomba as a point guard, a golden retriever at starting center, and a guy who plays in blue jeans.

Keenan Thompson also joked that the Cleveland offense is run on a “hot potato” system where, if LeBron passes it to them, they just pass it right back as quickly as possible.

Tough, but fair. Watch the full skit above.

Pelicans look to stand tall again, even series vs. Warriors

Associated Press
Associated PressMay 6, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — They have a pulse, and now the New Orleans Pelicans feel they have a chance.

After routing the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors 119-100 on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center to cut their Western Conference semifinal series deficit to 2-1, the Pelicans enter Game 4 on Sunday looking to get even and make it a best-of-three series.

Everything worked to perfection for the Pelicans on Friday night.

They played suffocating defense and hounded Warriors guard Stephen Curry, perhaps a bit tired in his second game back from a five-week rehab of his strained left knee, into a quiet 19-point shooting night; guard Rajon Rondo dished out a franchise-playoff-record 21 assists and pushed the pace as the Pelicans built a 25-point lead; and forward Anthony Davis scored 33 points by using an array of inside and outside moves to keep the Warriors on their heels.

New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said Davis was so confident the Pelicans would prevail that he guaranteed the victory during a second-half timeout. Fresh in Davis’ mind had to be Game 3 in the 2015 playoffs against the Warriors when teh Pelicans blew a 20-point, fourth-quarter lead and lost in overtime.

The Pelicans, then a vastly different team, were swept in four games by Golden State. Davis said that was not happening again.

“I think about that all the time,” Davis said. “We were up 20 going into the fourth and then they come back and won it in overtime. It was tough for us. That was the message — we can’t lose this game. It’s always tough to come back from 0-3. Our mindset is to go out there, play and do what we’re supposed to do from all the game planning. Whatever results happen, happen.”

Game 4 should prove to be more than a battle of game plans. Rondo and Warriors forward Draymond Green have come face-to-face several times and verbally confronted each other, but neither has crossed the line and picked up a technical foul.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that might be considered a minor miracle for Green, known for his quick trigger.

“It’s one of the great stats of this year’s playoffs,” Kerr said, referring to Green’s technical-free play.

During Game 3, a camera caught Rondo appearing to extend a foot and trip Green 50 feet away from the action on the other side of the court. It seemed like a case of Rondo, a veteran point guard, trying to goad Green into retaliating.

“I’m not an idiot,” Green said. “I see what they’re trying to accomplish a mile away.”

“It’s kind of just how I am,” Rondo said, referring to his street-wise competitiveness. “I don’t know if that’s really trying to set an example. It’s just guys talking trash on the other team — it’s kind of just natural for me to respond. Not in a crazy way or anything, just let them know we’re not a pushover. We’re here to fight, and with my guys on the court, I’m going to fight as hard (as) I can for these guys — whatever it takes.”

Rondo’s aggressiveness seems to have lit a fire under the Pelicans. While Davis and guard Jrue Holiday have been the go-to performers for New Orleans, guard E'Twaun Moore, forward Nikola Mirotic and reserves Ian Clark and Solomon Hill came up big in Game 3.

The Pelicans had 36 assists, their fourth-highest total in any game this season. Rondo was the third player in NBA history — John Stockton and Magic Johnson are the others — with multiple 20-assist games.

“We need that energy,” Mirotic said of Rondo. “He was everywhere. He was on defense, offense, talking, communicating with us. He’s just huge when the playoffs start. He’s been terrific.”

The Warriors realize the Pelicans are not the 2015 team they steamrolled.

“Obviously, (Game 3) was no fun,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. “They did whatever they wanted. … We have to come back on Sunday and make them more uncomfortable because they were way too comfortable.”

NBA players with stunned reaction to LeBron’s game-winner

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
5 Comments

It’s just not fair.

Toronto had battled from 17 back to make it a game (chunks of that with DeMar DeRozan on the bench, which is another topic entirely) and had tied the game up at 103-103. With time for one shot, Tyronn Lue made a smart call — don’t advance the ball, get it to LeBron James in the backcourt and let him get up a head of steam (making the idea of doubling him and getting the ball out his hands much more difficult), and LeBron was able to get to his preferred left side that way. That led to a ridiculous one-legged banked runner that is going down among LeBron’s legendary shots.

The reaction of NBA players on Twitter was like everyone watching — stunned and in awe.

PBT Extra: Veterans are nice, but Timberwolves next step has to come from player development

By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2018, 8:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Think about many of the teams that have impressed you these playoffs — Boston, Utah, Golden State — and they have one thing in common: The ability to draft well and develop that young talent. It’s not just the Donovan Mitchells or Stephen Currys, it’s the young, athletic role players these teams have grown within their system they can count on.

Minnesota seems a team on the cusp of breaking through to the next level. They made the playoffs this year for the first time since 2004, and they won 16 more games than the season before, those are big steps forward. Yet this team’s style of play and internal dynamics seem uncomfortable.

If the capped-out Timberwolves are going to take the next step forward, it’s going to have to come from the development of young players and their draft picks, not signing more vets. Sure, Karl-Anthony Towns playing better defense, or Andrew Wiggins developing consistency, would help. But the Timberwolves need more than that, they need a pipeline of good young talent, like the other top teams have cultivated.

I get into all of this in the latest PBT Extra.

Raptors put up fight, but LeBron James’ game-winner has Cavaliers up 3-0

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinMay 6, 2018, 12:53 AM EDT
17 Comments

LeBron James is doing everything for the Cavaliers these playoffs.

That includes another big night in Game 3 — 38 points, seven assists, six rebounds — he had his second buzzer-beater game-winner of the playoffs, this one as time expired Saturday night, a ridiculous contested running bank shot.

The shot has the Cavaliers up 3-0 on a scrappy Raptors team that did not fold on the road down two games, or when they were down in this game by double digits. It just doesn’t matter when LeBron can hit shots like that. How does he even consider or trust a shot like that?

The Cavaliers can close out the series with a sweep on Monday night.