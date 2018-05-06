AP

Pacers’ Thad Young on Raptors vs. Cavaliers: “They’re letting them walk into the next round”

By Dane CarbaughMay 6, 2018, 8:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Indiana Pacers took the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round.

Then, LeBron James happened.

In a magical series for the 33-year-old, it was of course up to The King to finalize Cleveland’s movement to the next round of the playoffs. While the Pacers were the better team in the matchup, the Cavaliers had the better performance. Well, at least LeBron did.

Now, James and the Cavaliers are steamrolling the Toronto Raptors (stop me if you’ve heard this before) in the Eastern Conference semifinals and it’s a bummer to watch for the guys from Indiana.

Speaking to Hoops Hype’s Alex Kennedy, Pacers big man Thaddeus Young said he has been talking with teammates during the second round about the lack of resistance from the top-seeded Raptors.

Via Hoops Hype:

It’s funny that you asked me that because I was just texting Vic, Darren Collison and Cory Joseph last night [after Game 2] and I said, “Man, so they’re just going to let Cleveland walk into the Eastern Conference Finals? They’re letting them walk into the next round.” I told them, “Man, this is crazy. We’re supposed to be out there right now.” We all understand that we lost the series and there were self-inflicted mistakes on our part. But, at the end of the day, Toronto has to at least win a couple games. The first game could have gone either way, but the second game? You can’t come back like that. To answer your question, it’s damn frustrating to watch these games. We’re sitting at home and watching these games like, “Man, we would’ve at least been in the game. We would’ve at least gotten ourselves back into the game and made it a fight.”

Of course, since Young gave that interview the Cavaliers won Game 3, putting LeBron just one win away from a sweep and the Eastern Conference Finals.

I would have watched 14 straight games of Pacers-Cavaliers instead of this atrocity from the Raptors, so I get what Young is saying.

But the playoffs are not bereft of intrigue. If the Boston Celtics finish off the Philadelphia 76ers, the ECF will be a matchup between an ultimate function-as-a-unit team in Boston vs. the star-and-role-players style of the Cavaliers.

No doubt that series will be interesting to watch, even if Raptors-Cavaliers have not.

Warriors turn up defensive intensity, lock up Pelicans for Game 4 win

Getty
By Dane CarbaughMay 6, 2018, 6:16 PM EDT
5 Comments

The Golden State Warriors looked to be having a good time in the first half of Game 4 on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans. They forced 19 total turnovers, and Kevin Durant was unguardable.

Then, the defending champs locked up the Pelicans in the third quarter and roared off to a win, 118-92.

The Pelicans trailed by as much as 18 points in the first half, with the Warriors dominating thanks to clever interior passing. In the first quarter it felt as though the Warriors had seen something very specific on film from Game 3, dribbling diagonally across the painted area as weakside cutters moved across the baseline to receive passes and put home layups behind the New Orleans defense. Meanwhile, Golden State pushed the Pelicans out of the pace they wanted to play, almost baiting the home team into sets, then deftly rotating on defense to contest or block shots.

For much of the first half, Durant looked unstoppable. He finished the second quarter with 20 points, leading all scorers. Midway through the second period, things got a little testy between both teams and the officiating crew. In turn, Smoothie King Arena turned up the volume, and the fan support perhaps got the Pelicans out of their funk. New Orleans was able to make a little run during the final minutes of the second half to close the gap to 61-54 in favor of the Warriors at the break.

Of course, as has been the case many times in years past, Golden State turned up the heat to start the second half. Where Durant’s offensive showing was impressive, the Warriors came out even stronger defensively in the third quarter. Golden State reduced New Orleans’ 3-point shooting percentage to just 15.4 percent for the game, allowing the home team 19 points in the first period of the second half.

The Warriors continued to hum on offense as well. Their high-low passing was on point, and by the end of regulation Golden State had racked up 28 assists — six more than in Game 3. The result was a 26-point win and a 3-1 series lead as we head back to Oakland for Game 5.

For New Orleans it was Anthony Davis who led the way with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and one steal. E'Twaun Moore added 20 points. Jrue Holiday scored 19 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Rajon Rondo scored just six points but grabbed 11 rebounds and six dimes.

Golden State was led by Durant, who finished with 38 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Stephen Curry had 23 points, two assists, and one rebound. Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala were helpful as they combined to go four-of-9 from 3-point range.

This is what happens when you play the best team in the league. In the first half, it appeared as though Durant was unstoppable and that the Pelicans were simply off their offensive game. Instead of trying to ramp up their shooting, Golden State did what championship teams do — clamp down.

The Warriors’ ability to shift to a higher gear on defense is what makes them so formidable, and will make them that much harder to beat in order to stave off elimination for New Orleans. Game 5 is on Tuesday in California.

Steve Kerr calls out Rajon Rondo for stepping under Stephen Curry (VIDEO)

Getty
By Dane CarbaughMay 6, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

The series between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans got a bit more interesting last week as Anthony Davis & Co. took Game 3 back in Louisiana.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr seems up to the challenge, and no doubt has worked on quite a bit in preparation for Sunday’s Game 4 matchup. The only thing Kerr had to complain about was some of the play between Rajon Rondo and his Golden State stars.

Speaking to reporters, Kerr said that the back-and-forth between Rondo and guys like Draymond Green was all par for the course, especially in a playoff matchup. Kerr commended Rondo trying to get under his players’ skin, although he wasn’t super happy with a play in the first quarter where Rondo appears to sweep his leg under Curry’s landing spot on a jumper.

Here’s the play in question, and what Kerr had to say about it.

Via Twitter:

That certainly seems intentional, especially if you try to think of what reason that movement from Rondo would have in the normal play of the game.

Kerr said the team will likely send in the play for review, although he doesn’t expect much out of it.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans and the Warriors just plain don’t like each other and that’s good for our viewing benefit. As long as dudes aren’t put in physically compromising positions, that is.

SNL, Donald Glover poke fun at subpar Cavaliers roster built around LeBron James (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 6, 2018, 2:00 PM EDT
4 Comments

LeBron James has been magnificent all season long, and at age 33 he has somehow found another gear come playoff time.

James beat the Toronto Raptors yet again on Saturday thanks to a buzzer-beating floater banked off the glass. That put the series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Raptors at 3-0, all thanks to LeBron.

Jokes about the quality of the Cavaliers roster have been readily available, even before the team swapped out half its roster around the trade deadline. Guys like Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson have slowly started to contribute more often, but LeBron was largely by himself during the first round series against the Indiana Pacers.

On Saturday night, “Saturday Night Live” poked fun at the roster construction in Cleveland. With help from host Donald Glover, the unaired skit joked that the Cavs have a Roomba as a point guard, a golden retriever at starting center, and a guy who plays in blue jeans.

Keenan Thompson also joked that the Cleveland offense is run on a “hot potato” system where, if LeBron passes it to them, they just pass it right back as quickly as possible.

Tough, but fair. Watch the full skit above.

Pelicans look to stand tall again, even series vs. Warriors

Associated Press
Associated PressMay 6, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
3 Comments

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — They have a pulse, and now the New Orleans Pelicans feel they have a chance.

After routing the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors 119-100 on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center to cut their Western Conference semifinal series deficit to 2-1, the Pelicans enter Game 4 on Sunday looking to get even and make it a best-of-three series.

Everything worked to perfection for the Pelicans on Friday night.

They played suffocating defense and hounded Warriors guard Stephen Curry, perhaps a bit tired in his second game back from a five-week rehab of his strained left knee, into a quiet 19-point shooting night; guard Rajon Rondo dished out a franchise-playoff-record 21 assists and pushed the pace as the Pelicans built a 25-point lead; and forward Anthony Davis scored 33 points by using an array of inside and outside moves to keep the Warriors on their heels.

New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said Davis was so confident the Pelicans would prevail that he guaranteed the victory during a second-half timeout. Fresh in Davis’ mind had to be Game 3 in the 2015 playoffs against the Warriors when teh Pelicans blew a 20-point, fourth-quarter lead and lost in overtime.

The Pelicans, then a vastly different team, were swept in four games by Golden State. Davis said that was not happening again.

“I think about that all the time,” Davis said. “We were up 20 going into the fourth and then they come back and won it in overtime. It was tough for us. That was the message — we can’t lose this game. It’s always tough to come back from 0-3. Our mindset is to go out there, play and do what we’re supposed to do from all the game planning. Whatever results happen, happen.”

Game 4 should prove to be more than a battle of game plans. Rondo and Warriors forward Draymond Green have come face-to-face several times and verbally confronted each other, but neither has crossed the line and picked up a technical foul.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that might be considered a minor miracle for Green, known for his quick trigger.

“It’s one of the great stats of this year’s playoffs,” Kerr said, referring to Green’s technical-free play.

During Game 3, a camera caught Rondo appearing to extend a foot and trip Green 50 feet away from the action on the other side of the court. It seemed like a case of Rondo, a veteran point guard, trying to goad Green into retaliating.

“I’m not an idiot,” Green said. “I see what they’re trying to accomplish a mile away.”

“It’s kind of just how I am,” Rondo said, referring to his street-wise competitiveness. “I don’t know if that’s really trying to set an example. It’s just guys talking trash on the other team — it’s kind of just natural for me to respond. Not in a crazy way or anything, just let them know we’re not a pushover. We’re here to fight, and with my guys on the court, I’m going to fight as hard (as) I can for these guys — whatever it takes.”

Rondo’s aggressiveness seems to have lit a fire under the Pelicans. While Davis and guard Jrue Holiday have been the go-to performers for New Orleans, guard E'Twaun Moore, forward Nikola Mirotic and reserves Ian Clark and Solomon Hill came up big in Game 3.

The Pelicans had 36 assists, their fourth-highest total in any game this season. Rondo was the third player in NBA history — John Stockton and Magic Johnson are the others — with multiple 20-assist games.

“We need that energy,” Mirotic said of Rondo. “He was everywhere. He was on defense, offense, talking, communicating with us. He’s just huge when the playoffs start. He’s been terrific.”

The Warriors realize the Pelicans are not the 2015 team they steamrolled.

“Obviously, (Game 3) was no fun,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. “They did whatever they wanted. … We have to come back on Sunday and make them more uncomfortable because they were way too comfortable.”