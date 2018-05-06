Getty

Draymond Green responds to Twitter user who wanted him shot (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 6, 2018, 11:15 PM EDT
People take sports too seriously. I personally think painting your face is a step too far. Some people go farther than that, like the guy who reportedly tweeted that he wanted someone to shoot Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green after they beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 118-92, in Game 4 on Sunday.

Seriously.

Green was asked about the tweet after the game, and gave the correct response: this doesn’t matter that much. The Warriors star said that if someone like him, who lives and breathes the NBA, didn’t think it was a matter of life-or-death, nobody outside should, either.

That’s a good perspective to have, as was Green’s other position. Seeming earnest, Green said he hoped the Twitter user would find “the help that he needs”.

Via Twitter:

Ball is life is a colloquialism. It’s not truth.

Plus, if you’re going to make jokes on Twitter you have to be careful they don’t have some kind of key context that often gets lost when your message reaches a broader audience. That, and you have to make sure they’re funny.

This one wasn’t, and the person who tweeted it eventually responded by apologizing.

Reminder: never tweet.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri fined $25K for walking on court to yell at refs

Associated PressMay 6, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) The NBA has fined Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri $25,000 for walking onto the court at halftime of Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers to verbally confront officials for reversing a call.

The league announced the fine Sunday. It stems from an incident that occurred Saturday night during the Raptors’ 105-103 loss to the Cavaliers.

Toronto had been called for 14 fouls in the first half, compared with eight for Cleveland. The Raptors were irate that what had appeared to be a Serge Ibaka basket and potential free throw was downgraded to a foul with no basket and no free throw.

All-Star DeMar DeRozan, coach Dwane Casey and his assistants all screamed at the referees.

Game 4 is Monday night in Cleveland. Toronto, which is trailing the series 3-0, needs a win to stay alive in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

This story has been corrected to show that the incident for which Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was fined occurred in Game 3, not Game 5.

Chris Paul tries to sell two fouls, chucks ball out of bounds instead (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 6, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
Chris Paul was once the Point God. His days playing in New Orleans were mid-2000s basketball at its peak.

Now, the Houston Rockets guard is still a guaranteed Hall of Famer, but his antics have become a sore spot for many fans who don’t have a rooting interest in the games in which Paul plays. “Ticky tack” is the colloquial way to say it. “Cheap” is more direct. A lot of what Paul does, mostly to draw fouls, is gamesmanship. Combine that with his agitation of his opponents outside the norm, and CP3 has worn down a lot of viewers.

Perhaps one of the most emblematic instances of Paul’s try-hard method of manufacturing foul calls came with time winding down in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Paul twice tried to get a foul called on Utah’s Joe Ingles.

Referee Ken Mauer didn’t fall for it, and Paul wound up throwing the ball out of bounds in one of the more bizarre plays you’ll see this postseason.

Via Twitter:

Just play basketball, man. Honestly. For an all-time great to do this stuff is unaesthetic basketball at its peak.

Nobody wants to watch this.

Pacers’ Thad Young on Raptors vs. Cavaliers: “They’re letting them walk into the next round”

By Dane CarbaughMay 6, 2018, 8:15 PM EDT
The Indiana Pacers took the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round.

Then, LeBron James happened.

In a magical series for the 33-year-old, it was of course up to The King to finalize Cleveland’s movement to the next round of the playoffs. While the Pacers were the better team in the matchup, the Cavaliers had the better performance. Well, at least LeBron did.

Now, James and the Cavaliers are steamrolling the Toronto Raptors (stop me if you’ve heard this before) in the Eastern Conference semifinals and it’s a bummer to watch for the guys from Indiana.

Speaking to Hoops Hype’s Alex Kennedy, Pacers big man Thaddeus Young said he has been talking with teammates during the second round about the lack of resistance from the top-seeded Raptors.

Via Hoops Hype:

It’s funny that you asked me that because I was just texting Vic, Darren Collison and Cory Joseph last night [after Game 2] and I said, “Man, so they’re just going to let Cleveland walk into the Eastern Conference Finals? They’re letting them walk into the next round.” I told them, “Man, this is crazy. We’re supposed to be out there right now.” We all understand that we lost the series and there were self-inflicted mistakes on our part. But, at the end of the day, Toronto has to at least win a couple games. The first game could have gone either way, but the second game? You can’t come back like that. To answer your question, it’s damn frustrating to watch these games. We’re sitting at home and watching these games like, “Man, we would’ve at least been in the game. We would’ve at least gotten ourselves back into the game and made it a fight.”

Of course, since Young gave that interview the Cavaliers won Game 3, putting LeBron just one win away from a sweep and the Eastern Conference Finals.

I would have watched 14 straight games of Pacers-Cavaliers instead of this atrocity from the Raptors, so I get what Young is saying.

But the playoffs are not bereft of intrigue. If the Boston Celtics finish off the Philadelphia 76ers, the ECF will be a matchup between an ultimate function-as-a-unit team in Boston vs. the star-and-role-players style of the Cavaliers.

No doubt that series will be interesting to watch, even if Raptors-Cavaliers have not.

Warriors turn up defensive intensity, lock up Pelicans for Game 4 win

By Dane CarbaughMay 6, 2018, 6:16 PM EDT
The Golden State Warriors looked to be having a good time in the first half of Game 4 on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans. They forced 19 total turnovers, and Kevin Durant was unguardable.

Then, the defending champs locked up the Pelicans in the third quarter and roared off to a win, 118-92.

The Pelicans trailed by as much as 18 points in the first half, with the Warriors dominating thanks to clever interior passing. In the first quarter it felt as though the Warriors had seen something very specific on film from Game 3, dribbling diagonally across the painted area as weakside cutters moved across the baseline to receive passes and put home layups behind the New Orleans defense. Meanwhile, Golden State pushed the Pelicans out of the pace they wanted to play, almost baiting the home team into sets, then deftly rotating on defense to contest or block shots.

For much of the first half, Durant looked unstoppable. He finished the second quarter with 20 points, leading all scorers. Midway through the second period, things got a little testy between both teams and the officiating crew. In turn, Smoothie King Arena turned up the volume, and the fan support perhaps got the Pelicans out of their funk. New Orleans was able to make a little run during the final minutes of the second half to close the gap to 61-54 in favor of the Warriors at the break.

Of course, as has been the case many times in years past, Golden State turned up the heat to start the second half. Where Durant’s offensive showing was impressive, the Warriors came out even stronger defensively in the third quarter. Golden State reduced New Orleans’ 3-point shooting percentage to just 15.4 percent for the game, allowing the home team 19 points in the first period of the second half.

The Warriors continued to hum on offense as well. Their high-low passing was on point, and by the end of regulation Golden State had racked up 28 assists — six more than in Game 3. The result was a 26-point win and a 3-1 series lead as we head back to Oakland for Game 5.

For New Orleans it was Anthony Davis who led the way with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and one steal. E'Twaun Moore added 20 points. Jrue Holiday scored 19 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Rajon Rondo scored just six points but grabbed 11 rebounds and six dimes.

Golden State was led by Durant, who finished with 38 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Stephen Curry had 23 points, two assists, and one rebound. Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala were helpful as they combined to go four-of-9 from 3-point range.

This is what happens when you play the best team in the league. In the first half, it appeared as though Durant was unstoppable and that the Pelicans were simply off their offensive game. Instead of trying to ramp up their shooting, Golden State did what championship teams do — clamp down.

The Warriors’ ability to shift to a higher gear on defense is what makes them so formidable, and will make them that much harder to beat in order to stave off elimination for New Orleans. Game 5 is on Tuesday in California.