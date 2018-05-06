Getty

Chris Paul tries to sell two fouls, chucks ball out of bounds instead (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 6, 2018, 10:15 PM EDT
Chris Paul was once the Point God. His days playing in New Orleans were mid-2000s basketball at its peak.

Now, the Houston Rockets guard is still a guaranteed Hall of Famer, but his antics have become a sore spot for many fans who don’t have a rooting interest in the games in which Paul plays. “Ticky tack” is the colloquial way to say it. “Cheap” is more direct. A lot of what Paul does, mostly to draw fouls, is gamesmanship. Combine that with his agitation of his opponents outside the norm, and CP3 has worn down a lot of viewers.

Perhaps one of the most emblematic instances of Paul’s try-hard method of manufacturing foul calls came with time winding down in the second quarter against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Paul twice tried to get a foul called on Utah’s Joe Ingles.

Referee Ken Mauer didn’t fall for it, and Paul wound up throwing the ball out of bounds in one of the more bizarre plays you’ll see this postseason.

Just play basketball, man. Honestly. For an all-time great to do this stuff is unaesthetic basketball at its peak.

Nobody wants to watch this.

Rockets dominate Jazz, take Game 4 and 3-1 series lead, 100-87

Associated PressMay 7, 2018, 12:05 AM EDT
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Chris Paul had 27 points and 12 rebounds while James Harden scored 24 points to power the Houston Rockets to a 100-87 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night, taking a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinal series.

Paul, playing the sidekick to Harden for most of his first season in Houston, took center stage, controlling the tempo and getting to his favorite spots as the Rockets led from start to finish.

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 before fouling out and Joe Ingles had 15 for the Jazz.

Mitchell started finding lanes to the basket late and got the Jazz within 85-80 after he fueled a 10-2 run. But Paul, who matched his scoring high for this playoff run, hit a pull-up jumper and found Trevor Ariza for a 3-pointer to put the Rockets back up by double digits and they never looked back.

Houston, which has been known for their offensive firepower, put forth a disruptive defensive effort.

Clint Capela, the anchor of the Houston defense, had 12 points, 15 rebounds and six blocks, one of which featured a Dikembe Mutombo-like finger wag in the fourth quarter.

The Rockets went up by 15 in the second quarter before the Jazz closed to 51-46 on back-to-back three-point plays by Mitchell. Utah trailed 58-48 at the half.

Neither team was accurate from beyond the arc as the Jazz were 7-for-29 and Houston went 10-for-38.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Harden’s 14 first-quarter points were the most for him in the opening period this postseason. … Flying to close out on an Ingles’ 3-pointer in the second quarter, P.J. Tucker raked the Jazz sharpshooter across the face and earned a Flagrant 1. … Capela and Mitchell got double technical fighting for rebound in the fourth quarter and Houston coach Mike D’Antoni got another for his reaction to the play.

Jazz: Ricky Rubio missed his fourth straight game due to a left hamstring strain suffered in opening round but is close to returning. … Gobert, who had 11 points and 10 rebounds, blocked two shots in the opening moments but the Rockets burst to another big lead, 11-3, just as they did Game 1 and 3. … Royce O'Neale left the game with 9:09 left in the first quarter with an apparent knee injury but returned at the end of the period.

UP NEXT

The series shifts back to Houston for Game 5.

Raptors president Masai Ujiri fined $25K for walking on court to yell at refs

Associated PressMay 6, 2018, 11:59 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) The NBA has fined Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri $25,000 for walking onto the court at halftime of Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers to verbally confront officials for reversing a call.

The league announced the fine Sunday. It stems from an incident that occurred Saturday night during the Raptors’ 105-103 loss to the Cavaliers.

Toronto had been called for 14 fouls in the first half, compared with eight for Cleveland. The Raptors were irate that what had appeared to be a Serge Ibaka basket and potential free throw was downgraded to a foul with no basket and no free throw.

All-Star DeMar DeRozan, coach Dwane Casey and his assistants all screamed at the referees.

Game 4 is Monday night in Cleveland. Toronto, which is trailing the series 3-0, needs a win to stay alive in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

This story has been corrected to show that the incident for which Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri was fined occurred in Game 3, not Game 5.

Draymond Green responds to Twitter user who wanted him shot (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughMay 6, 2018, 11:15 PM EDT
People take sports too seriously. I personally think painting your face is a step too far. Some people go farther than that, like the guy who reportedly tweeted that he wanted someone to shoot Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green after they beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 118-92, in Game 4 on Sunday.

Seriously.

Green was asked about the tweet after the game, and gave the correct response: this doesn’t matter that much. The Warriors star said that if someone like him, who lives and breathes the NBA, didn’t think it was a matter of life-or-death, nobody outside should, either.

That’s a good perspective to have, as was Green’s other position. Seeming earnest, Green said he hoped the Twitter user would find “the help that he needs”.

Ball is life is a colloquialism. It’s not truth.

Plus, if you’re going to make jokes on Twitter you have to be careful they don’t have some kind of key context that often gets lost when your message reaches a broader audience. That, and you have to make sure they’re funny.

This one wasn’t, and the person who tweeted it eventually responded by apologizing.

Reminder: never tweet.

Pacers’ Thad Young on Raptors vs. Cavaliers: “They’re letting them walk into the next round”

By Dane CarbaughMay 6, 2018, 8:15 PM EDT
The Indiana Pacers took the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the first round.

Then, LeBron James happened.

In a magical series for the 33-year-old, it was of course up to The King to finalize Cleveland’s movement to the next round of the playoffs. While the Pacers were the better team in the matchup, the Cavaliers had the better performance. Well, at least LeBron did.

Now, James and the Cavaliers are steamrolling the Toronto Raptors (stop me if you’ve heard this before) in the Eastern Conference semifinals and it’s a bummer to watch for the guys from Indiana.

Speaking to Hoops Hype’s Alex Kennedy, Pacers big man Thaddeus Young said he has been talking with teammates during the second round about the lack of resistance from the top-seeded Raptors.

Via Hoops Hype:

It’s funny that you asked me that because I was just texting Vic, Darren Collison and Cory Joseph last night [after Game 2] and I said, “Man, so they’re just going to let Cleveland walk into the Eastern Conference Finals? They’re letting them walk into the next round.” I told them, “Man, this is crazy. We’re supposed to be out there right now.” We all understand that we lost the series and there were self-inflicted mistakes on our part. But, at the end of the day, Toronto has to at least win a couple games. The first game could have gone either way, but the second game? You can’t come back like that. To answer your question, it’s damn frustrating to watch these games. We’re sitting at home and watching these games like, “Man, we would’ve at least been in the game. We would’ve at least gotten ourselves back into the game and made it a fight.”

Of course, since Young gave that interview the Cavaliers won Game 3, putting LeBron just one win away from a sweep and the Eastern Conference Finals.

I would have watched 14 straight games of Pacers-Cavaliers instead of this atrocity from the Raptors, so I get what Young is saying.

But the playoffs are not bereft of intrigue. If the Boston Celtics finish off the Philadelphia 76ers, the ECF will be a matchup between an ultimate function-as-a-unit team in Boston vs. the star-and-role-players style of the Cavaliers.

No doubt that series will be interesting to watch, even if Raptors-Cavaliers have not.