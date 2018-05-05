Getty Images

Watch Al Horford’s two game-winning plays one more time

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2018, 10:13 PM EDT
The Celtics win as a team. Jayson Tatum had 24 points and looks nothing like a rookie again in Game 3. Terry Rozier continues his breakout postseason and dropped 18. Jaylen Brown and what’s left of his hamstring added 16.

However, when it was all on the line in overtime, the Celtics turned to their veteran stabilizing force — Al Horford.

He had the bucket that proved to be the game-winner in overtime on a brilliantly-designed play from Brad Stevens (which forced Joel Embiid to switch off him and left Horford isolated in the post with the smaller Robert Covington). Then Horford secured the win with the steal of the game.

“I was just trying to press up on Joel, he’s such a tough cover,” Horford said of the steal. “I just tried to press up, the pass was there, so I just tipped it and got the ball.”

Horford has been a rock all playoffs for Boston, and now he has them on the verge of the conference finals up 3-0 on the Sixers.

 

Report: Clippers deep in contract extension talks with Doc Rivers

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2018, 8:46 PM EDT
Doc Rivers did arguably his best coaching job since coming to Los Angeles this season. This was a team that lost Chris Paul the previous summer, was racked by injuries — Patrick Beverley and Danilo Gallinari were at the top of the list — and then traded Blake Griffin midway through the season. Still, behind a big season from Lou Williams, the Clippers pushed for a playoff spot until the final days of the regular season.

Change is coming to the Clippers. Whether they do it around a re-signed DeAndre Jordan or without him, the Clippers have some work to do with their roster. Is this be a remodel or a rebuild?

It looks as if Doc Rivers will be around either way.

After Rivers did not stick around for the rebuild in Boston and came to Los Angeles, there was an assumption in some quarters that would happen again this summer and he would end his run as the Clippers’ coach. Especially after Rivers was stripped of his GM powers, which now reside with Lawrence Frank.

Nope. The Clippers are close to reaching an extension with Rivers before he enters the fifth and final year of his existing contract. From Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times.

Although nothing has been made official, all indications are that Rivers and Ballmer have reached an agreement on a multiyear extension that will keep Rivers here for a remodeling job that will begin soon…

Neither Rivers nor the Clippers would comment on his contract, but both have been saying nice things about each other.

This would be a good, stabilizing move for the Clippers organization. And even under owner Steve Ballmer, stabilizing moves are something the Clipper organization needs more of.

Rivers likes living in Los Angeles, is happy with the organization and feels comfortable, and if this is where he wants to be the Clippers will be happy to keep him. Rivers is not going to make the ballpark $10 million a year he was getting to just be the coach, there will be a bit of a paycut, but he’s going to make the money a coach of his stature should receive.

And it looks like he will stay with the Clippers.

Marco Belinelli forces overtime, but Al Horford too much as Celtics win, go up 3-0

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2018, 8:12 PM EDT
Ben Simmons was more involved. Joel Embiid had 22 points and 19 rebounds. The Sixers were home and their defense was more engaged.

But lessons about winning come hard in the NBA playoffs.

Al Horford learned those lessons and brought them to Boston, and unleashed them in overtime, giving the Celtics a 101-98 win and a dominant 3-0 series lead.

First, in OT Horford hit what proved to be the game-winner on a brilliantly designed inbounds play that forced Embiid to switch and left the smaller Robert Covington to handle Horford in the post on a clear out. He couldn’t.

The Sixers still had time to get the win, but Horford showed his defensive anticipation with a steal that essentially ended the game, one of three critical turnovers for the Sixers at the end of regulation and then in overtime.

A couple of free throws later, the Celtics had the win.

“I was just trying to press up on Joell, he’s such a tough cover,” Horford said of the steal. “I just tried to press up, the pass was there, so I just tipped it and got the ball.”

As for the game-winner, getting the switch then clear out was the design. Brad Stevens is the out of time out king in the NBA for a reason.

“Totally. Brad is a genius, man,” Horford said.

It was a dramatic end to a dramatic game — one where the Celtics almost won it in regulation with a steal and bucket with 1.7 seconds left, when Simmons and J.J. Redick got on different pages and Terry Rozier made the play to Jaylen Brown.

But it wasn’t over, and the reason made GM Bryan Colangelo look smart. When it came time for buyouts, the Sixers stepped up and got two guys: Marco Belinelli and Ersan Ilyasova. Both waived by Atlanta, and both made the play that kept the Sixers’ hopes alive.

After that shot a Sixers fan threw confetti in the air and on the court, celebrating like the rest of the building thinking it was a three for the win. However, Belinelli’s foot was clearly on the line.

At home, the Sixers were energized and had runs, but once again the Celtics controlled the tempo and ground the game down to a halt, reducing Philly’s athletic advantage — this game had 94 possessions including overtime (the average NBA game this year was at 100 possessions in regulation). The young Sixers are just learning how to adapt and adjust to the NBA game that way, and Embiid and Simmons are learning just how hard and smart you have to play to win in the postseason.

“It’s the thing that I see and feel the most, and internally hear the loudest, that our young guys, at times, look young,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said after the game. “We’re going to have to find places in this experience and learn from it.”

Embiid led the Sixers with 22 points, but he needed 26 shots to get there. J.J. Redick had 18. While Simmons was more active with 16 points, Boston again did an excellent job of trying to force him into jumpers, which he would not take — Simmons only had one shot attempt outside the paint, and he missed it. Simmons was 6-of-10 at the rim, but as Boston tightened its defense it was harder and harder for Simmons to find a lane inside.

Boston had another big night from their rookie, Jayson Tatum, who had 24 points to lead the Celtics. Terry Rozier kept on rolling with 18 points, while Jaylen Brown had 16.

Horford had “just” 13 points on the night, but when the team needed big plays he was there.

Joel Embiid destroys Aron Baynes with monster dunk

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
What makes the Sixers especially dangerous in transition isn’t just Ben Simmons and his decision making — although it helps — it’s the ability of their trailing bigs to make plays. Dario Saric is at his best on trail threes from straight on.

And Buddha help the poor soul in the paint if Joel Embiid is trailing the play, gets the pass and goes for the dunk.

Which is what happened to Aron Baynes of the Celtics in the first half.

That is the definition of nasty.

The detonation of Baynes came during a 13-0 Sixers run that pushed them to a 51-48 halftime lead.

LeBron James knows Cleveland can’t get cavalier with 2-0 lead

Associated PressMay 5, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — A devout student of the game, LeBron James understands that history says the Cavaliers will likely eliminate the Raptors.

The Toronto test isn’t over.

“We still got some work to do,” he said.

By winning Games 1 and 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal on the road, James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in position to eliminate the Raptors for the third straight postseason. The Cavs have won eight straight playoff games over top-seeded Toronto heading into Saturday night’s Game 3.

The Cavs are 15-0 in the playoffs when they’ve opened a 2-0 lead. James, a three-time champion, has an even more impressive mark – 21-0 when winning the first two games.

But while the past points to Cleveland eventually moving into the conference finals against Boston or Philadelphia, James knows better than to rush things.

“There’s no fast-tracking the process where you say, `OK, let’s try to end this thing so we can get some rest,”‘ he said following the team’s morning shootaround. “You do that and you get a lot of rest. You do that and you can be home and end up losing 4-2. So, that ain’t it. No, you don’t do that. You don’t cheat the game gods. I’ve never been a part of that.”

James is coming off a 43-point performance in Game 2, when he demoralized the Raptors with fadeaway jumpers that were virtually indefensible. He’s having perhaps his finest playoff run, averaging 34.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 41.8 minutes.

Pushed to seven games in the opening round by the Indiana Pacers, the Cavs entered their series with Toronto as underdogs. But once again, they’re controlling the Raptors who know beating James four times in five games will take everything they have.

“It’s 0-2 period,” Toronto forward C.J. Miles said. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m not me disrespecting the guy. You don’t want to be down 0-2 to anybody. It’s unfortunate; especially looking at the fact we had 59 wins and were one of the best home teams in the league. You don’t see that coming from us on our home floor, which is why it’s disappointing, especially the second game, not being able to do what we wanted to do.

“We are where we are now.”

 