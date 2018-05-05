Getty Images

LeBron James knows Cleveland can’t get cavalier with 2-0 lead

Associated PressMay 5, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — A devout student of the game, LeBron James understands that history says the Cavaliers will likely eliminate the Raptors.

The Toronto test isn’t over.

“We still got some work to do,” he said.

By winning Games 1 and 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal on the road, James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are in position to eliminate the Raptors for the third straight postseason. The Cavs have won eight straight playoff games over top-seeded Toronto heading into Saturday night’s Game 3.

The Cavs are 15-0 in the playoffs when they’ve opened a 2-0 lead. James, a three-time champion, has an even more impressive mark – 21-0 when winning the first two games.

But while the past points to Cleveland eventually moving into the conference finals against Boston or Philadelphia, James knows better than to rush things.

“There’s no fast-tracking the process where you say, `OK, let’s try to end this thing so we can get some rest,”‘ he said following the team’s morning shootaround. “You do that and you get a lot of rest. You do that and you can be home and end up losing 4-2. So, that ain’t it. No, you don’t do that. You don’t cheat the game gods. I’ve never been a part of that.”

James is coming off a 43-point performance in Game 2, when he demoralized the Raptors with fadeaway jumpers that were virtually indefensible. He’s having perhaps his finest playoff run, averaging 34.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 41.8 minutes.

Pushed to seven games in the opening round by the Indiana Pacers, the Cavs entered their series with Toronto as underdogs. But once again, they’re controlling the Raptors who know beating James four times in five games will take everything they have.

“It’s 0-2 period,” Toronto forward C.J. Miles said. “Don’t get me wrong, I’m not me disrespecting the guy. You don’t want to be down 0-2 to anybody. It’s unfortunate; especially looking at the fact we had 59 wins and were one of the best home teams in the league. You don’t see that coming from us on our home floor, which is why it’s disappointing, especially the second game, not being able to do what we wanted to do.

“We are where we are now.”

 

Joel Embiid destroys Aron Baynes with monster dunk

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
What makes the Sixers especially dangerous in transition isn’t just Ben Simmons and his decision making — although it helps — it’s the ability of their trailing bigs to make plays. Dario Saric is at his best on trail threes from straight on.

And Buddha help the poor soul in the paint if Joel Embiid is trailing the play, gets the pass and goes for the dunk.

Which is what happened to Aron Baynes of the Celtics in the first half.

That is the definition of nasty.

The detonation of Baynes came during a 13-0 Sixers run that pushed them to a 51-48 halftime lead.

Hornets narrowing coaching search, Borrego and Larranaga are frontrunners

Associated PressMay 5, 2018, 3:59 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — People familiar with the situation say the Hornets are narrowing their head coaching search after interviewing several candidates.

The people say the list of coaches who have interviewed include Celtics assistant Jay Larranaga, Raptors assistant Nick Nurse, Spurs assistants James Borrego, Ettore Messina, Ime Udoka and Blazers assistant David Vanterpol. Former Grizzlies coach David Fizdale also interviewed but has since been hired by the Knicks.

The people spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because the Hornets haven’t discussed the coaching search.

The Hornets fired Steve Clifford in April after five seasons as head coach. He was let go by new GM Mitch Kupchak, who replaced Rich Cho in that big chair just after the season ended.

 

PBT Extra: After surprising season, Pacers eye next step forward in summer

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2018, 2:01 PM EDT
Rebuilding in Indiana is going a lot faster than expected.

Victor Oladipo became an All-NBA level player and lifted the Pacers into the playoffs, where Indiana gave Cleveland all it could handle in the first round. Now the question becomes, what’s next?

The Pacers have some cap space and roster versatility as they look for players to put next to Oladipo, something I get into in this latest PBT Extra.

Full list of NBA Draft Combine invites

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2018, 11:59 AM EDT
All the biggest names from college basketball and the names that will be called early at the NBA Draft are on this list — players attending the official NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, May 16-20.

Well, almost all the top players.

A couple of them declined. Likely No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton, the incredibly athletic center out of Arizona, will not be there. He is expected to work out privately with a team or teams at the top of the board after the Draft Lottery shakes out the order in a couple of weeks. Also, Robert Williams, the Texas A&M big man, declined his invite. Williams is considered a pick in the teens by most teams.

Also, the top European players in the draft will not be at the combine. This list is led by Luka Doncic, the likely top three pick out of Serbia, who has the very valid reason that he will still be playing for Real Madrid (where the 19-year-old is putting up impressive numbers). Dzanan Musa, another likely first-round pick playing for Cedevita of the Croatian League, will not be in attendance.

In total there will be 69 players at the combine — not all of them will get drafted. There are only 60 draft spots, but players at the combine will get feedback from teams and have 10 days after the event to either formally enter the draft or return to college (so long as they did not hire an agent). All of which is to say, this list is not completely finalized, there likely will be a few players in and a few players out.

Some of the players on this list may only do interviews/measurement and choose not to participate in drills (such as vertical leap, shuttle times, etc). While there are scrimmage games, likely about 40 players will take part in those.

Here is the full list of people who accepted invites to the combine:

Rawle Alkins, 6’5” shooting guard (Arizona)
Grayson Allen, 6’4” shooting guard (Duke)
Kostas Antetokounmpo, 6’10″ forward (Dayton)
Udoka Azubuike, 6’11” center (Kansas)
Marvin Bagley III, 6’1” forward/center (Duke)
Mohamed Bamba 7’0” center (Texas)
Jaylen Barford , 6’3” guard (Arkansas)
Keita Bates-Diop, 6-7 forward (Ohio St.)
Tyus Battle, 6’7” wing (Syracuse)
Brian Bowen, 6’7” small forward (South Carolina)
Mikal Bridges, 6’7” forward (Villanova)
Miles Bridges, 6’6” forward (Michigan St.)
Bruce Brown, 6’3” shooting guard (Miami)
Troy Brown, 6-7, wing (Oregon)
Jalen Brunson, 6’2” point guard (Villanova)
Tony Carr, 6’3” point guard (Penn St.)
Jevon Carter, 6’2” point guard (West Virginia)
Wendell Carter Jr., 6’10” center (Duke)
Hamidou Diallo, 6’5” shooting guard (Kentucky)
Donte DiVincenzo, 6’5” point guard (Villanova)
Trevon Duval, 6’3” point guard (Duke)
Jacob Evans, 6’6” wing, (Cincinnati)
Bruno Fernando 6’10” center (Maryland)
Melvin Frazier, 6’6” small forward (Tulane)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 6’6” guard (Kentucky)
Devonte’ Graham, 6’2” point guard (Kansas)
Devon Hall, 6’5” shooting guard (Virginia)
Jaylen Hands, 6’3” point guard (UCLA)
Kevin Hervey, 6’7” small forward (Texas Arlington)
Aaron Holiday, 6’1” point guard (UCLA)
Kevin Huerter, 6’6” shooting guard (Maryland)
Chandler Hutchison, 6’7” wing (Boise St.)
Jaren Jackson Jr., 6’1” forward/center (Michigan St.)
Justin Jackson, 6’7” forward (Maryland)
Alize Johnson, 6’9” power forward (Missouri St.)
George King, 6’6” small forward (Colorado)
Kevin Knox, 6’9” forward (Kentucky )
Sagaba Konate, 6’8” power forward/center (West Virginia)
Caleb Martin, 6’7” small forward (Nevada)
Cody Martin, 6’7” small forward (Nevada)
Yante Maten, 6’8” power forward (Georgia)
De’Anthony Melton, 6’3” guard (USC)
Chimezie Metu, 6’10” power forward/center (USC)
Brandon McCoy, 6’11” center (UNLV)
Shake Milton, 6’6” guard (SMU)
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, 6’8” shooting guard (Kansas)
Malik Newman, 6’4” guard (Kansas)
Josh Okogie, 6’4” shooting guard (Georgia Tech)
Jontay Porter, 6’10” center (Missouri)
Michael Porter Jr., 6’10” forward (Missouri)
Billy Preston, 6’10” power forward (Igokea)
Jerome Robinson, 6’5” point guard (Boston College)
Mitchell Robinson, 6’11” center (Western Kentucky)
Collin Sexton, 6’2” point guard (Alabama)
Landry Shamet, 6’4” point guard (Wichita St)
Anfernee Simons, 6’4” shooting guard (IMG Academy)
Zhaire Smith, 6’5” small forward (Texas Tech)
Omari Spellman, 6’9” power forward (Villanova)
Khyri Thomas, 6-3 shooting guard (Creighton)
Gary Trent Jr., 6’5” shooting guard (Duke)
Allonzo Trier, 6’5” shooting guard (Arizona)
Jarred Vanderbilt, 6’8” small forward (Kentucky)
Moritz Wagner, 6’11” center (Michigan)
Lonnie Walker IV, 6-‘4” shooting guard, (Miami)
P.J. Washington, 6’8” power forward (Kentucky)
Austin Wiley, 6’11” center (Auburn)
Kris Wilkes, 6’7” forward (UCLA)
Kenrich Williams, 6’7” power forward (TCU)
Trae Young, 6’2” point guard (Oklahoma)