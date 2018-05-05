Full list of NBA Draft Combine invites

All the biggest names from college basketball and the names that will be called early at the NBA Draft are on this list — players attending the official NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, May 16-20.
Well, almost all the top players.
A couple of them declined. Likely No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton, the incredibly athletic center out of Arizona, will not be there. He is expected to work out privately with a team or teams at the top of the board after the Draft Lottery shakes out the order in a couple of weeks. Also, Robert Williams, the Texas A&M big man, declined his invite. Williams is considered a pick in the teens by most teams.
Also, the top European players in the draft will not be at the combine. This list is led by Luka Doncic, the likely top three pick out of Serbia, who has the very valid reason that he will still be playing for Real Madrid (where the 19-year-old is putting up impressive numbers). Dzanan Musa, another likely first-round pick playing for Cedevita of the Croatian League, will not be in attendance.
In total there will be 69 players at the combine — not all of them will get drafted. There are only 60 draft spots, but players at the combine will get feedback from teams and have 10 days after the event to either formally enter the draft or return to college (so long as they did not hire an agent). All of which is to say, this list is not completely finalized, there likely will be a few players in and a few players out.
Some of the players on this list may only do interviews/measurement and choose not to participate in drills (such as vertical leap, shuttle times, etc). While there are scrimmage games, likely about 40 players will take part in those.
Here is the full list of people who accepted invites to the combine:
Rawle Alkins, 6’5” shooting guard (Arizona)
Grayson Allen, 6’4” shooting guard (Duke)
Kostas Antetokounmpo, 6’10″ forward (Dayton)
Udoka Azubuike, 6’11” center (Kansas)
Marvin Bagley III, 6’1” forward/center (Duke)
Mohamed Bamba 7’0” center (Texas)
Jaylen Barford , 6’3” guard (Arkansas)
Keita Bates-Diop, 6-7 forward (Ohio St.)
Tyus Battle, 6’7” wing (Syracuse)
Brian Bowen, 6’7” small forward (South Carolina)
Mikal Bridges, 6’7” forward (Villanova)
Miles Bridges, 6’6” forward (Michigan St.)
Bruce Brown, 6’3” shooting guard (Miami)
Troy Brown, 6-7, wing (Oregon)
Jalen Brunson, 6’2” point guard (Villanova)
Tony Carr, 6’3” point guard (Penn St.)
Jevon Carter, 6’2” point guard (West Virginia)
Wendell Carter Jr., 6’10” center (Duke)
Hamidou Diallo, 6’5” shooting guard (Kentucky)
Donte DiVincenzo, 6’5” point guard (Villanova)
Trevon Duval, 6’3” point guard (Duke)
Jacob Evans, 6’6” wing, (Cincinnati)
Bruno Fernando 6’10” center (Maryland)
Melvin Frazier, 6’6” small forward (Tulane)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 6’6” guard (Kentucky)
Devonte’ Graham, 6’2” point guard (Kansas)
Devon Hall, 6’5” shooting guard (Virginia)
Jaylen Hands, 6’3” point guard (UCLA)
Kevin Hervey, 6’7” small forward (Texas Arlington)
Aaron Holiday, 6’1” point guard (UCLA)
Kevin Huerter, 6’6” shooting guard (Maryland)
Chandler Hutchison, 6’7” wing (Boise St.)
Jaren Jackson Jr., 6’1” forward/center (Michigan St.)
Justin Jackson, 6’7” forward (Maryland)
Alize Johnson, 6’9” power forward (Missouri St.)
George King, 6’6” small forward (Colorado)
Kevin Knox, 6’9” forward (Kentucky )
Sagaba Konate, 6’8” power forward/center (West Virginia)
Caleb Martin, 6’7” small forward (Nevada)
Cody Martin, 6’7” small forward (Nevada)
Yante Maten, 6’8” power forward (Georgia)
De’Anthony Melton, 6’3” guard (USC)
Chimezie Metu, 6’10” power forward/center (USC)
Brandon McCoy, 6’11” center (UNLV)
Shake Milton, 6’6” guard (SMU)
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, 6’8” shooting guard (Kansas)
Malik Newman, 6’4” guard (Kansas)
Josh Okogie, 6’4” shooting guard (Georgia Tech)
Jontay Porter, 6’10” center (Missouri)
Michael Porter Jr., 6’10” forward (Missouri)
Billy Preston, 6’10” power forward (Igokea)
Jerome Robinson, 6’5” point guard (Boston College)
Mitchell Robinson, 6’11” center (Western Kentucky)
Collin Sexton, 6’2” point guard (Alabama)
Landry Shamet, 6’4” point guard (Wichita St)
Anfernee Simons, 6’4” shooting guard (IMG Academy)
Zhaire Smith, 6’5” small forward (Texas Tech)
Omari Spellman, 6’9” power forward (Villanova)
Khyri Thomas, 6-3 shooting guard (Creighton)
Gary Trent Jr., 6’5” shooting guard (Duke)
Allonzo Trier, 6’5” shooting guard (Arizona)
Jarred Vanderbilt, 6’8” small forward (Kentucky)
Moritz Wagner, 6’11” center (Michigan)
Lonnie Walker IV, 6-‘4” shooting guard, (Miami)
P.J. Washington, 6’8” power forward (Kentucky)
Austin Wiley, 6’11” center (Auburn)
Kris Wilkes, 6’7” forward (UCLA)
Kenrich Williams, 6’7” power forward (TCU)
Trae Young, 6’2” point guard (Oklahoma)