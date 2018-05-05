Getty Images

Full list of NBA Draft Combine invites

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2018, 11:59 AM EDT
All the biggest names from college basketball and the names that will be called early at the NBA Draft are on this list — players attending the official NBA Draft Combine in Chicago, May 16-20.

Well, almost all the top players.

A couple of them declined. Likely No. 1 pick Deandre Ayton, the incredibly athletic center out of Arizona, will not be there. He is expected to work out privately with a team or teams at the top of the board after the Draft Lottery shakes out the order in a couple of weeks. Also, Robert Williams, the Texas A&M big man, declined his invite. Williams is considered a pick in the teens by most teams.

Also, the top European players in the draft will not be at the combine. This list is led by Luka Doncic, the likely top three pick out of Serbia, who has the very valid reason that he will still be playing for Real Madrid (where the 19-year-old is putting up impressive numbers). Dzanan Musa, another likely first-round pick playing for Cedevita of the Croatian League, will not be in attendance.

In total there will be 69 players at the combine — not all of them will get drafted. There are only 60 draft spots, but players at the combine will get feedback from teams and have 10 days after the event to either formally enter the draft or return to college (so long as they did not hire an agent). All of which is to say, this list is not completely finalized, there likely will be a few players in and a few players out.

Some of the players on this list may only do interviews/measurement and choose not to participate in drills (such as vertical leap, shuttle times, etc). While there are scrimmage games, likely about 40 players will take part in those.

Here is the full list of people who accepted invites to the combine:

Rawle Alkins, 6’5” shooting guard (Arizona)
Grayson Allen, 6’4” shooting guard (Duke)
Kostas Antetokounmpo, 6’10″ forward (Dayton)
Udoka Azubuike, 6’11” center (Kansas)
Marvin Bagley III, 6’1” forward/center (Duke)
Mohamed Bamba 7’0” center (Texas)
Jaylen Barford , 6’3” guard (Arkansas)
Keita Bates-Diop, 6-7 forward (Ohio St.)
Tyus Battle, 6’7” wing (Syracuse)
Brian Bowen, 6’7” small forward (South Carolina)
Mikal Bridges, 6’7” forward (Villanova)
Miles Bridges, 6’6” forward (Michigan St.)
Bruce Brown, 6’3” shooting guard (Miami)
Troy Brown, 6-7, wing (Oregon)
Jalen Brunson, 6’2” point guard (Villanova)
Tony Carr, 6’3” point guard (Penn St.)
Jevon Carter, 6’2” point guard (West Virginia)
Wendell Carter Jr., 6’10” center (Duke)
Hamidou Diallo, 6’5” shooting guard (Kentucky)
Donte DiVincenzo, 6’5” point guard (Villanova)
Trevon Duval, 6’3” point guard (Duke)
Jacob Evans, 6’6” wing, (Cincinnati)
Bruno Fernando 6’10” center (Maryland)
Melvin Frazier, 6’6” small forward (Tulane)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 6’6” guard (Kentucky)
Devonte’ Graham, 6’2” point guard (Kansas)
Devon Hall, 6’5” shooting guard (Virginia)
Jaylen Hands, 6’3” point guard (UCLA)
Kevin Hervey, 6’7” small forward (Texas Arlington)
Aaron Holiday, 6’1” point guard (UCLA)
Kevin Huerter, 6’6” shooting guard (Maryland)
Chandler Hutchison, 6’7” wing (Boise St.)
Jaren Jackson Jr., 6’1” forward/center (Michigan St.)
Justin Jackson, 6’7” forward (Maryland)
Alize Johnson, 6’9” power forward (Missouri St.)
George King, 6’6” small forward (Colorado)
Kevin Knox, 6’9” forward (Kentucky )
Sagaba Konate, 6’8” power forward/center (West Virginia)
Caleb Martin, 6’7” small forward (Nevada)
Cody Martin, 6’7” small forward (Nevada)
Yante Maten, 6’8” power forward (Georgia)
De’Anthony Melton, 6’3” guard (USC)
Chimezie Metu, 6’10” power forward/center (USC)
Brandon McCoy, 6’11” center (UNLV)
Shake Milton, 6’6” guard (SMU)
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, 6’8” shooting guard (Kansas)
Malik Newman, 6’4” guard (Kansas)
Josh Okogie, 6’4” shooting guard (Georgia Tech)
Jontay Porter, 6’10” center (Missouri)
Michael Porter Jr., 6’10” forward (Missouri)
Billy Preston, 6’10” power forward (Igokea)
Jerome Robinson, 6’5” point guard (Boston College)
Mitchell Robinson, 6’11” center (Western Kentucky)
Collin Sexton, 6’2” point guard (Alabama)
Landry Shamet, 6’4” point guard (Wichita St)
Anfernee Simons, 6’4” shooting guard (IMG Academy)
Zhaire Smith, 6’5” small forward (Texas Tech)
Omari Spellman, 6’9” power forward (Villanova)
Khyri Thomas, 6-3 shooting guard (Creighton)
Gary Trent Jr., 6’5” shooting guard (Duke)
Allonzo Trier, 6’5” shooting guard (Arizona)
Jarred Vanderbilt, 6’8” small forward (Kentucky)
Moritz Wagner, 6’11” center (Michigan)
Lonnie Walker IV, 6-‘4” shooting guard, (Miami)
P.J. Washington, 6’8” power forward (Kentucky)
Austin Wiley, 6’11” center (Auburn)
Kris Wilkes, 6’7” forward (UCLA)
Kenrich Williams, 6’7” power forward (TCU)
Trae Young, 6’2” point guard (Oklahoma)

Sixers try to regain winning touch vs. Celtics

Associated PressMay 5, 2018, 10:00 AM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Heading back to Philadelphia down 2-0 to the Boston Celtics, the suddenly cold 76ers have some quick thinking to do in order to right the ship.

After winning 16 straight to close the regular season and finishing off the Miami Heat in five games in the first round, the 76ers now head back to face Boston at the Wells Fargo Center for their 5 p.m. matchup on Saturday with their first two-game losing streak since late February.

Boston clipped the once-surging 76ers in Game 2 with a huge surge of their own, coming back from a 22-point deficit to win on Boston on Thursday, 108-103. 76ers head coach Brett Brown drew criticism for his handling of Boston’s big run. Down 48-26 early in the second quarter, Boston eventually cut the lead to five at the half and took control with a 28-19 third quarter, and Brown chose not to call timeouts with his team bleeding.

“We have the league’s No. 1-rated starting five, is a fact,” he said. “Those five guys have shown great maturity, they have shown they can sustain different types of runs and still hold the fort. There were a few times (when he thought about calling a timeout). I mentioned there was one with (Terry) Rozier with his Euro-step that as I watched in the light of day, that was a moment you could have done it.”

As much criticism as Brown is facing, rookie point guard Ben Simmons might be facing the steepest uphill battle heading into Saturday’s matchup.

Simmons had arguably his worst game as a pro, scoring one point on 0-for-4 shooting with five rebounds and seven assists. What’s worse: His negative-23 plus/minus ratio.

Rozier and backcourt mate Marcus Smart, meanwhile, combined for 39 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds, and Boston got a big 13 points out of Jaylen Brown off the bench.

“I think the Celtics defensive intensity went to a higher level,” Brown said. “I think somewhere at the five-minute mark and we brought Joel (Embiid) and JJ (Redick) back into the game in the second period. We give them credit. They went on a little run and then they went on another run I think at two minutes left.”

Unlike the 76ers, who closed out the regular season with a bang, the Celtics were written off for much of the latter part of the schedule, after losing Kyrie Irving for the season and dropping four of six to close out the year. The Celtics’ seven-game series with Milwaukee in the first round did little to ease the chirping outside of Boston, especially with Philadelphia so hot.

But Brad Stevens’ strategy of resting his starters down the stretch might be paying dividends, as Al Horford and Rozier are averaging 35 or more minutes this series.

“Everyone feels good enough to play high minutes, which is why the last four games of the regular season were done the way we did,” said Stevens. “I think we had a plan of attack throughout the regular season based on each individual. Obviously we chose some times to rest guys, but not that many, but more so manage it throughout the games. We felt like we were a deep team.”

For both teams, Saturday’s matchup will be a study in short memories.

For the Celtics, they must erase in their minds the 22-point deficit they dug themselves into on Thursday.

For Philadelphia, the bad taste of a squandered double-digit lead must be forgotten. But not, Brown hopes, the lessons they learned.

This season felt stagnant for the Milwaukee Bucks. They finished with basically the same record as the season before (two more wins) and were bounced in the first round again. They didn’t take the steps forward that were expected, which was why Jason Kidd was let go midway through the season.

In this PBT Extra, I get into the two big issues for the Bucks this offseason:

1) Who will be the new coach and what should their goals be?

2) What to do about Jabari Parker?

Draymond Green: “(I) ain’t trying to bait nobody. I’m chilling, playing basketball.”

By Kurt HelinMay 5, 2018, 2:22 AM EDT
Draymond Green may be the most irritating, get-under-your-skill, trolling NBA player in the league right now.

Unless its Rajon Rondo.

So if you match them up, you get plays such as this one.

After the game, Green said he was not baiting Rondo, but that the Pelicans are trying to bait him into technicals and mistakes. Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I don’t have to try and bait Rondo,” he said. “I get nothing out of trying to bait Rondo at anything. That does nothing for me. Once again, when have I went up to him and tried to bait him? (Media) hate the storyline of somebody trying to bait me, huh? I’ve just got to be involved. ‘Oh, Draymond is doing this! At some point, somebody has got to tell the truth. It ain’t Draymond this time.

“I’ve baited a lot of guys,” he conceded. “I’ve tried to bait a lot of guys. Succeeded in quite a bit, sometimes not. I ain’t trying to bait nobody….

“So at some point somebody’s got to tell the truth,” he said. “And I know that’s not quite the DNA these days, of people telling the truth. But at some point, y’all got to tell the truth. Draymond ain’t trying to bait nobody. I’m chilling, playing basketball. I look forward to y’all telling the truth one day. Maybe it won’t happen; I ain’t expecting it. But I do look forward to it.”

Call it baiting or whatever you want, both of these guys are trying to be irritants. It’s what they do. The mental part of the game, getting under a players’ skin, it’s part of the plan for both Green and Rondo. So both are clashing. Welcome to the playoffs.

It’s just going to get more interesting as this series goes on.

Rockets blast Jazz 113-92 to take 2-1 series lead

Getty Images
Associated PressMay 5, 2018, 2:01 AM EDT
5 Comments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — James Harden had 25 points and 12 assists to lead Houston to a 113-92 win over Utah in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Friday night.

Eric Gordon added 25 points and Chris Paul had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Rockets. Houston beat Utah in Salt Lake City for the third time this season to take a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is on Sunday.

Royce O’ Neale scored 17 points. Alec Burks chipped in 14 points while Rudy Gobert added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Jazz.

Utah never got on track on offense. The Jazz shot poorly over the first three quarters and committed 16 turnovers. Houston scored 19 points off those turnovers.

On the heels of a listless first-half effort in Game 2, Houston avoided enduring another slow start. The Rockets picked apart Utah’s defense practically from the opening tip.

Houston opened the game by scoring baskets on six of its first seven possessions. Harden capped the flurry with his first basket to put the Rockets up 15-5. It only grew worse for the Jazz from there. The Rockets led by as many as 22 in the first quarter, taking a 37-15 lead on back-to-back baskets from Harden and Gerald Green.

Houston made 16 of its 26 shots in the first quarter and totaled 39 points in the period. As effective as the Rockets were on offense, their defense proved equally troublesome for Utah. They forced the Jazz to commit six turnovers before the second quarter and scored nine points off those turnovers.

Utah cut Houston’s lead 49-34 midway through the second quarter after O’ Neale scored three straight baskets to fuel a 9-0 run. Clint Capela ended the run with a dunk and the Rockets proceeded to outscore the Jazz 31-9 over a 10 minute stretch extending into the third quarter. They pushed their lead to 80-43 on a driving layup from Ariza with 8:01 left in the quarter.

 