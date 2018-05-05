Draymond Green: “(I) ain’t trying to bait nobody. I’m chilling, playing basketball.”

Draymond Green may be the most irritating, get-under-your-skill, trolling NBA player in the league right now.

Unless its Rajon Rondo.

So if you match them up, you get plays such as this one.

After the game, Green said he was not baiting Rondo, but that the Pelicans are trying to bait him into technicals and mistakes. Via NBC Sports Bay Area:

“I don’t have to try and bait Rondo,” he said. “I get nothing out of trying to bait Rondo at anything. That does nothing for me. Once again, when have I went up to him and tried to bait him? (Media) hate the storyline of somebody trying to bait me, huh? I’ve just got to be involved. ‘Oh, Draymond is doing this! At some point, somebody has got to tell the truth. It ain’t Draymond this time.

“I’ve baited a lot of guys,” he conceded. “I’ve tried to bait a lot of guys. Succeeded in quite a bit, sometimes not. I ain’t trying to bait nobody….

“So at some point somebody’s got to tell the truth,” he said. “And I know that’s not quite the DNA these days, of people telling the truth. But at some point, y’all got to tell the truth. Draymond ain’t trying to bait nobody. I’m chilling, playing basketball. I look forward to y’all telling the truth one day. Maybe it won’t happen; I ain’t expecting it. But I do look forward to it.”

Call it baiting or whatever you want, both of these guys are trying to be irritants. It’s what they do. The mental part of the game, getting under a players’ skin, it’s part of the plan for both Green and Rondo. So both are clashing. Welcome to the playoffs.

It’s just going to get more interesting as this series goes on.

Rockets blast Jazz 113-92 to take 2-1 series lead

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — James Harden had 25 points and 12 assists to lead Houston to a 113-92 win over Utah in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Friday night.

Eric Gordon added 25 points and Chris Paul had 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Rockets. Houston beat Utah in Salt Lake City for the third time this season to take a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is on Sunday.

Royce O’ Neale scored 17 points. Alec Burks chipped in 14 points while Rudy Gobert added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Jazz.

Utah never got on track on offense. The Jazz shot poorly over the first three quarters and committed 16 turnovers. Houston scored 19 points off those turnovers.

On the heels of a listless first-half effort in Game 2, Houston avoided enduring another slow start. The Rockets picked apart Utah’s defense practically from the opening tip.

Houston opened the game by scoring baskets on six of its first seven possessions. Harden capped the flurry with his first basket to put the Rockets up 15-5. It only grew worse for the Jazz from there. The Rockets led by as many as 22 in the first quarter, taking a 37-15 lead on back-to-back baskets from Harden and Gerald Green.

Houston made 16 of its 26 shots in the first quarter and totaled 39 points in the period. As effective as the Rockets were on offense, their defense proved equally troublesome for Utah. They forced the Jazz to commit six turnovers before the second quarter and scored nine points off those turnovers.

Utah cut Houston’s lead 49-34 midway through the second quarter after O’ Neale scored three straight baskets to fuel a 9-0 run. Clint Capela ended the run with a dunk and the Rockets proceeded to outscore the Jazz 31-9 over a 10 minute stretch extending into the third quarter. They pushed their lead to 80-43 on a driving layup from Ariza with 8:01 left in the quarter.

 

Anthony Davis beasts against sloppy Warriors, Pelicans win Game 3 in rout

That looked like the Pelicans who swept the Trail Blazers out of the playoffs.

From the opening tip back in the comfort of their home, New Orleans was knocking down threes, being far more physical and aggressive on defense, and consistently exploiting a Warriors team that was sloppy with their defensive switches and communication.

The result was a wrap-the-ice-on-your-knees-with-five-minutes-left kind of blowout win.

Anthony Davis was a second-half beast and finished with 33 points and 18 rebounds, Jrue Holiday had 21 points, and Rajon Rondo added a ridiculous 21 assists. With that, the Pelicans blew Golden State away in the second half, winning 119-100.

Golden State still leads the series 2-1, but New Orleans has a chance to even it up Sunday in the Big Easy.

“We’re home, we believe we’re a great home team no matter who we’re playing, our fans were unbelievable tonight, and guys made shots. That was the difference maker,” Davis said. “

If Golden State plays the same way, New Orleans will even the series.

This looked more like the regular-season Warriors that tried to get by on talent and were not dialed in. It’s not just that their shooters were off, although they were. Stephen Curry was 6-of-19 and struggled to create space for himself all game, plus he was attacked on defense, that knee is not as healthy as everyone thought. The Pelicans cranked up their defensive pressure and the result was this shot chart by the Warriors, where they barely got to the rim — they had six more midrangers than shots within three feet — and missed their jumpers.

Even more than the offensive and lineup questions, it was the defensive end where the Warriors’ issues were most obvious. The Warriors defensive attention to detail — staying with Mirotic when he pops out after setting a pick, or being prepared for duck-ins from Davis — that has mostly shown up in the playoffs was lacking on Friday night.

New Orleans is simply too good a team to do that against.

The Pelicans opened the game red-hot — after shooting 33.9 percent from three in the first two games, they opened this one up 6-of-9 from deep and raced out to a 13 point lead. Holiday was fueling that run with a couple of threes (meanwhile the Warriors opened 1-of-7 from beyond the arc). The Pelicans did a good job of giving whoever Curry was guarding the ball then using Davis to set picks, so there could be no switch. It led to some good looks for New Orleans and they were 10-of-16 from three in the first half. However, the Pelicans were getting good buckets inside as well, attacking off the sleepy Warriors switches.

All of which is why it felt like the Pelicans should have been up by more than six at the half. Part of the reason was Klay Thompson, who had been getting good looks for a couple of games but not shooting like he’s expected to, finding his groove and scoring 20 in the second quarter.

In the second half, Davis took over and the Pelicans raced out to a 21-7 run at the start and never looked back.

“Just being more aggressive,” Davis said of his second-half explosion. “Rondo’s been on me all series about just being more physical, more aggressive, going to the basket, and that’s on me. We have to be physical and match that physicality.”

It wasn’t just Davis in the second half, it was the Ian Clark revenge game — the former Warriors dropped 18 off the bench on his one-time teammates.

The tenor of Game 3 was radically different from the first two games of the series. The Pelicans believe they can continue that, but we have all seen the Warriors flip the switch and win big games on the road. They will play better.

Which is going to make Sunday very interesting.

PBT Extra: Can Wizards give John Wall revamped roster he wants?

After the Wizards’ season ended, John Wall was upfront about what he wanted the Wizards to do this summer — add more athletic big men, deepen the bench, and another shooter or two wouldn’t hurt. You know, recreate the Toronto Raptors team that knocked Washington out of the playoffs?

Is that going to happen? I get into all of it in this latest PBT Extra, looking at the Wizards offseason.

Two words for Wall and his plan: Capped out.

(For the record, this was all recorded before we officially learned of the Ernie Grunfeld extension as GM. Another sign the status quo isn’t changing.)

Report: Bucks to interview Spurs assistant Becky Hammon for head coaching job

Becky Hammon is about to break another barrier.

The first female assistant coach in the NBA, a member of Gregg Popovich’s staff in San Antonio, is going to get to interview for the Milwaukee Bucks head coaching job, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. She is the first woman to get an NBA head coaching job interview.

Bucks management likes her — they interviewed her a year ago for the then-vacant GM job.

Good for both sides here. Hammon has been a well-respected coach in the San Antonio organization and there have been people in the league wondering when she would get a chance to interview somewhere.

The Bucks are casting a wide net with this search, including other Spurs assistants.

While the Bucks, like the Knicks, are going to talk to a lot of people they are expected to go with a veteran coach who knows how to install a defensive system and build a winning culture. Another former Spurs assistant turned head coach — Mike Budenholzer — is the name most mentioned around the league, especially now that the Knicks hired David Fizdale. There are a lot of coaches who want this job, with the team already having a top-five player in Giannis Antetokounmpo plus a solid supporting cast of guys such as Eric Bledsoe, Kris Middleton, and others.