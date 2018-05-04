Getty Images

Would Rockets break up team to chase LeBron James?

By Kurt HelinMay 4, 2018, 6:21 PM EDT
The Houston Rockets are rumored to be on LeBron Jamesshort list of places he’s willing to play next season.

Rockets GM Daryl Morey is aggressive, wants badly to bring a title to Houston, has an owner willing to spend to chase that goal, and most people around the league expect he’ll take a swing at landing LeBron this summer in free agency.

But will they really? It would take a radical shakeup of the current roster to make it happen and, according to the impeccably sourced Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated on the Open Court Podcast, the Rockets may not be up for that.

“I asked a couple people in Houston about it, and there was sort of a look of, ‘Why would we break this up right now?’

“Because they know everything they would have to give up. They know how many moves they would have to make. And would they be able to preserve the same level of shooting, the same level of defense? And this is people inside the organization. How much would they have to sacrifice of what they built as far as the way they play? Would they’d have to play significantly differently?”

The Rockets won a league-best 65 games, have the future MVP in James Harden, a top-10 NBA defense, and are one of two teams most likely to hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy come June (despite their recent Game 2 loss). They are title contenders now, they should ask, “do we need to do this?” Bringing in the force of nature that is LeBron means three guys who are best with the ball in their hands and need to learn how to share it. Plus, off the court, LeBron brings his own culture and style to the team. He’s one of the all-time greats and still performing at his peak, but it’s fair to ask if this really works for Houston.

How and when their season ends could have a big say in how hard they push to get LeBron.

Just the logistics of signing him are complicated.

Signing LeBron outright as a free agent would require a lot — remember, the Rockets have to re-sign Chris Paul this summer, too. That’s two max contracts next to Harden’s new deal. To make this work, the Rockets would need to trade Ryan Anderson (and no team is taking on his $42 million over two years without multiple sweeteners of first round picks and young players), P.J. Tucker and Nene, all without taking any salary back, plus let Trevor Ariza, Luc Mbah a Moute, and Tarik Black just walk as free agents. Even that might not be enough, there would need to be other deals to clear cap space or both LeBron and Paul need to agree to discounts. Good luck with that.

At that point, the roster is gutted, and does LeBron want to come to a team devoid of quality role players? That dance would seem far too familiar for him.

The way it would work best is to get LeBron to follow the path CP3 did a summer ago — tell the Cavaliers he’s gone, but he wants to opt into the final year of his contract and be traded to the Rockets. That way the Cavaliers will get something back — probably Anderson’s deal, but they likely demand Eric Gordon, other players, and multiple picks (or something akin to that deal). Plus the Rockets may not have the money after that to bring back Mbah a Moute or others. For the Cavaliers, they at least get something back rather than having LeBron walk out the door for nothing. To make this option work the Rockets need to convince LeBron to take a discount (something he said he would not do), then work out a deal the Cavaliers will accept, and then be good with losing all the depth that comes with this.

If LeBron wants to go to the Rockets, Morey and Houston will figure out how to make it work.

But it’s understandable if some within the organization don’t think it’s a good idea.

Report: New Rocket once told by teammate he must pick side between James Harden and Dwight Howard

Scott Halleran/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2018, 5:29 PM EDT
There was plenty of discord between James Harden and Dwight Howard when they played for the Rockets together.

Just how bad did it get?

Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated:

Back then Houston’s locker room was divided along the fault line separating Harden and Dwight Howard, and factions were so pronounced that one veteran told a new acquisition, “When you come here, you have to pick your side.”

That fun trip down memory lane is part of an excellent feature on the current Rockets I suggest reading in full.

Houston obviously chose its side correctly. Harden will win MVP this year and is leading the Rockets in the second round. Howard has declined considerably, and his Hornets didn’t make the playoffs.

Harden’s relationship with Howard was one reason for concern with the Rockets adding Chris Paul. But Harden has clearly learned from that time, and he and Paul seem to get along well.

Report: Significant angst within Timberwolves organization

AP Photo/Jim Mone
By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2018, 4:26 PM EDT
The Timberwolves just ended a 13-year playoff drought. They have multiple stars in Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns. Tom Thibodeau is making headway in remaking the franchise, as he was hired to do.

So, everything is rosy in Minnesota, right?

Darren Wolfson of 1500 ESPN:

Being at Games 3 and 4, I found it interesting, fascinating, however you want to describe it, the amount of people that sought me out, within the organization, to just spew whatever. Put it this way: To suggest it’s a cohesive bunch, that organization, to think that they’re holding hands singing Kumbaya, is laughable. There is a lot of disconnect. Now, where do you want to begin on that? Should Tom Thibodeau know the names of people on the business side, on the marketing side? There may be some people listening say, “No. Why? Win games. He won games. Who cares?” But there are people upset that he alienates himself. There’s a big wall up. He’s got his guard up constantly. He always appears to be grumpy.

You get to 47 wins. You sell out the building 16 times. The TV ratings go up 78 percent. And, again, that’s from rock bottom a year ago, but still. The TV ratings go up 78 percent. There should be a ton to celebrate, right? Just on the surface. You look at those things. But I’m telling you, there is so much angst, and I’m telling you, disconnect behind the scenes.

Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor and Thibodeau have different sensibilities. Thibodeau focuses on winning, no matter how many feathers must be ruffled in the process. Taylor prefers a more genteel approach.

There are real questions whether they can coexist long-term.

This is why it was so fascinating Taylor hired Thibodeau as president-coach in the first place. Thibodeau showed his coaching acumen with the Bulls. But he also did so in a hard-driving way that suggested trouble transitioning to the wider perspective necessary of a team president.

Debate how involved Thibodeau should be in the business side. If Taylor wants him to be more cordial to people on the business side, that alone makes it an issue.

Thibodeau’s on-court success will buy him time. Winning cures most ills.

But expectations are only increasing after Minnesota lost in five games to the Rockets in the first round. Thibodeau’s style – which includes a stubbornness that makes him unlikely to change that style – could give him less margin for error.

Goran Dragic endorses Donovan Mitchell for Rookie of the Year after Ben Simmons’ awful game

AP Photo/Joe Skipper
By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2018, 3:26 PM EDT
Many current NBA players have taken a side in the heated Rookie of the Year debate between Ben Simmons and Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell’s supporters have had numerous opportunities to state their case. Even though it’s a regular-season award, after any of the Jazz guard’s superb playoff games would have been a good time to deliver a pro-Mitchell message.

But Heat guard Goran Dragic didn’t do that. He waited until Ben Simmons had a dud – one point on 0-of-5 shooting with seven assists, five rebounds and five turnovers, -23 – in the 76ers’ Game 2 loss to the Celtics last night.

Dragic:

This probably has little to do with Mitchell, nicknamed “Spider.”

Simmons campaigned publicly for an All-Star spot that went to Dragic. The point guards got into it multiple times during Philadelphia’s first-round win over Miami.

This is such a petty retaliation by Dragic – and I love it.

Report: Knicks prepared to open cap space if LeBron James wants to play for David Fizdale

AP Photo/Elise Amendola
By Dan FeldmanMay 4, 2018, 2:26 PM EDT
3 Comments

The Knicks’ eternal pursuit of LeBron James has reached another chapter.

New York is hiring David Fizdale as coach. He might or might not succeed, but he definitely built a relationship with LeBron while a Heat assistant coach.

And that, of course, has started a buzz.

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

after Thursday’s hiring of former Memphis head coach and Heat assistant David Fizdale, the Knicks are prepared to open salary-cap space this summer in the unlikely event they get an inkling LeBron James has some interest in coming to the Garden this summer, according to an NBA source.

The easiest route for the Knicks opening max cap space: Enes Kanter opting out without a promise of a long-term contract from New York (he shouldn’t, but who knows?), Kyle O'Quinn opting out, trading Courtney Lee and unloading any other player.

Of course, even if Kanter clears the way, luring LeBron won’t be nearly that easy.

Why would LeBron want to join such a crummy team? Why would LeBron want to play for James Dolan?

Because of Fizdale?

That was far-fetched when tied to the Lakers, and it’s even less believable here. At least the Lakers will have cap space to lure an additional star and multiple promising young players. The Knicks with Kristaps Porzingis, Frank Ntilikina and a bloated cap sheet don’t cut it.

LeBron has frequently praised Madison Square Garden and Fizdale. But it takes far more than an arena and a coach to lure a player of his caliber.

It never hurts to be prepared, and as easy as it is to mock the Knicks for leaking this story, we’d drag them mercilessly if LeBron somehow wanted to sign and they couldn’t make it happen.

But I just hope they hired Fizdale for other reasons than pursuing LeBron. They need a good coach, not a conduit to a pipedream.